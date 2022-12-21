A late comeback attempt by the Oneonta girls basketball team fell short on Wednesday as the Yellowjackets lost to Norwich 43-38 at home.
Trailing 28-16 at the half, Oneonta made things interesting but couldn’t overcome some cold shooting.
Abbie Platt led OHS with 13 points while Megan Cleveland finished with eight.
Olivia Schiraldi was the game’s top scorer with 19 points for Norwich.
Oneonta will be on the road Thursday against Susquehanna Valley.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59, Laurens 39
The CV-S girls downed Laurens 59-39 in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Wednesday.
Joleen Lusk registered a double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Patriots. Mia Dubben came close to a double-double herself with eight points and nine rebounds while Lydia Lusk pulled down eight rebounds.
For Laurens, Kyrah Andrades scored 15 points to go with nine rebounds, Gabby Andrades had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Brooke Mann also scored 11 points.
Both teams will be in action on Tuesday: CV-S visits Johnson City while Laurens will be at the Stamford Tournament.
Worcester 41, Schenevus 30
Worcester was able to shut down rival Schenevus’ offense in a 41-30 victory on Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League. Izzy Odell finished with 17 points to lead the Wolverines. Anna Serdy also finished in double-digits with 10 points.
Schenevus was led in the scoring column by Sam Osborne’s 11 points.
Both teams will be at the Ray Preston Tournament in Davenport next week.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 40, Milford 30
The G-MU girls outlasted Milford 40-30 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Hannah Bonczkowski had a big night with 20 points for the Raiders. Mackenzie Barnes chipped in 10 points as well.
Milford was led by Delaney Maison with 10 points and Taylor Beckley with nine points.
G-MU will face Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 46, Unadilla Valley 29
The Bainbridge-Guilford girls downed Unadilla Valley 46-29 at home on Wednesday.
Celeste Baldwin led the Bobcats in scoring with 18 points. Also scoring in double-figures were Jayslin and Johnna Henderson with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
For Unadilla Valley, Kadence York and Bella Jones each finished with 10 points.
Richfield Springs 48, Franklin 30
Richfield Springs defeated Franklin 48-30 on the road Wednesday in Tri-Valley League play.
Issy Seamon was the leading scorer for Richfield with a game-high 21 points. Leading the scoring for Franklin was Shannon Kingsbury with 17 points.
Richfield Springs hosts West Canada Valley on Friday. Franklin will be off until Jan. 6 when it visits Cherry Valley-Springfield.
Stamford/Jefferson 56, Margaretville 29
Stamford/Jefferson hit nine three-pointers in Wednesday’s 56-29 Delaware League victory over Margaretville.
McKenna Hoyt led the way with 21 points while Tryhnati Donato added 17 points of her own. Hoyt hit three treys while Donato made four.
Margaretville was led by Samantha VonBernewitz with 10 points.
Cooperstown 56, Waterville 50 (Tuesday)
The Cooperstown girls rallied in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to defeat Waterville 56-50. The Lady Hawkeyes outscored Waterville 21-12 in the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Dani Seamon had a tremendous all-around game, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds, six steals, and two assists for Cooperstown. Rory Nelen also had a big game with 20 points and seven rebounds.
Cooperstown hosts Westmoreland on Friday.
Unatego 76, Deposit-Hancock 13 (Tuesday)The Unatego girls rolled to a 76-13 victory over Deposit-Hancock in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Kylie Mussaw and Maddie Wilsey each scored 20 points to lead the Spartans while Lizzy Craft added 17 points and Bailey McCoy finished with 13.
Unatego will visit Walton on Thursday.
South Kortright 44, Roxbury 14 (Tuesday)
The South Kortright girls shut down Roxbury in a 44-14 victory on Tuesday. The Rams jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Addy Eckert had the hot hand for the SK offense with 21 points. Caitlyn Deysenroth added eight points in the win.
Norwich 43, Oneonta 38
N … 15 13 4 11 — 43
OHS … 9 7 12 10 — 38
N: J. Ryan 2 4-4 8, E. Urgo 4 1-7 9, O. Schiraldi 6 5-11 19, C. Richardson 1 0-0 2, B. DeLorio 0 0-0 0, J. Turner 0 0-0 0, C. VanHunton 1 0-0 2, T. Bookamer 0 0-0 0., J. Llewellyn 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 10-22 43
OHS: J. Bellinger 1 0-1 2, N. VanZandt 3 0-4 7, M. Cleveland 2 2-2 8, S. Wellman 1 0-2 2, T. Wellman 0 2-4 2, A. Platt 5 2-4 13, I. Giacomelli 0 4-8 4. Totals: 12 8-25 38
Three-point baskets: N 3 (Schiraldi 2, Llewellyn); OHS 4 (VanZandt, Cleveland 2, Platt)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59, Laurens 39
CV-S … 9 15 21 14 — 59
L … 2 13 8 16 — 39
CV-S: Gruse 0 0-0 0, West 3 0-1 7, Huff 4 0-0 8, S. Whiteman 0 0-0 0, L. Lusk 0 0-0 0, Dubben 4 0-0 8, J. Lusk 14 1-2 31, B. Whiteman 2 0-6 5. Totals: 27 1-8 59
L: K. Andrades 6 1-2 15, G. Andrades 4 0-0 11, Allen 0 0-0 0, Dunham 1 0-0 2, Mann 5 2-4 11, Stanley 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-6 39
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (J. Lusk 2, B. Whiteman); L 8 (K. Andrades 2, G. Andrades 3, Mann 3)
Worcester 41, Schenevus 30
W … 7 9 13 12 – 41
S … 7 5 12 6 – 30
W: Maddy Shultz 0 0-0 0, Sophia Adams 2 1-4 5, Mane Holzer 0 0-0 0, Faith Meiser 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ventuleth 0 0-0 0, Izzy Odell 6 5-6 17, Elyza Schoeberl 0 0-0 0, Hailey Shalor 3 0-0 7, Rylee Falcone 0 0-0 0, Sam Tompkins 1 0-0 2, Anna Serdy 3 2-2 10, Allison Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-12 41
S: Autumn Burton 1 0-2 3, Amber Burton 2 0-0 5, Cady Ritton 2 0-0 4, Sam Barrett 3 0-0 7, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 5 0-0 11, Taylor Knapp 0 0-0 0, Leah Brundage 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 0-2 30.
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Serdy 2, Shalor); S 4 (Au. Burton, Am. Burton, Barrett, Osborne)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 40, Milford 30
G-MU … 8 9 13 10 — 40
M … 9 9 5 7 — 30
G-MU: M. Williams 0 0-0 0, A. Sorochinsky 2 0-0 5, K. Demmon 1 0-0 2, H. Bonczkowski 8 2-2 20, A. Correll 0 0-0 0, M. Barnes 5 0-0 10, K. Hammond 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 3-4 40
M: T. Beckley 3 3-4 9, B. Garlick 2 0-0 4, K. Mertz 1 0-0 3, J. Barown 0 0-0 0, A. Munson 1 0-0 2, O. Sheldon 0 0-0 0, D. Maison 4 0-0 10, K. McAdams 0 0-0 0, L. Sutphin 0 0-0 0, B. Qua 1 0-2 2. Totals: 12 3-6 30
Three-point baskets: G-MU 3 (Bonczkowski 2, Sorochinsky); M 3 (Maison 2, Mertz)
Bainbridge-Guilford 46, Unadilla Valley 29
B-G … 15 7 13 11 — 46
UV … 8 6 8 7 — 29
B-G: T. Kazmirski 0 0-0 0, P. Umbra 0 0-0 0, C. Baldwin 7 1-3 18, Ja. Henderson 6 2-8 14, V. Suda 0 0-0 0, Jo. Henderson 4 3-4 11, C. Benjamin 0 1-2 1, J. Parsons 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 7-17 46
UV: A. Hodge 0 0-0 0, J. Schrag 1 1-2 3, K. York 3 4-10 10, K. Johnson 1 0-2 2, M. Taylor 0 0-0 0, M. Sayles 1 0-0 2, N. Crandall 0 0-0 0, M. Parker 1 0-0 2, B. Jones 5 0-0 10, A. Acre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-14 29
Three-point baskets: B-G 3 (Baldwin 3); UV 0
Richfield Springs 48, Franklin 30
RS … 13 5 17 13 – 48
F … 3 10 6 11 – 30
RS: G. Seamon 2 5-10 9, A. Hosford 0 0-0 0, M. Worobey 2 2-2 7, S. Spencer 0 0-0 0, C. Seamon 0 0-0 0, I. Seamon 6 6-11 21, E. Gamsey 0 0-0 0, E. White 1 0-0 2, A. Hawkes 0 0-2 0, D. Butler 0 0-0 0, L. Dyn 1 0-2 2, A. Hosford 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 14-29 48.
F: Maddie Hyzer 0 0-0 0, Sara Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 5 5-8 17, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Macey Beers 0 0-0 0, Lucas Van Dyke 3 0-2 8, Katie Sanford 0 0-0 0, Tamara Wright 1 0-0 2, Taylor Amatuccio. Totals 10 5-12 30.
Three-point baskets: RS 3 (I. Seamon 3, Worobey); F 5 (Kingsbury 2, Van Dyke 2, Amatuccio)
Stamford/Jefferson 56, Margaretville 29
S/J … 14 12 5 25 – 56
M … 6 11 7 5 – 29
S/J: Paige VanElen 0 0-0 0, Gabby Stannard 2 0-0 5, Tryhnati Donato 6 1-2 17, Tierney Turner 2 0-2 4, Shannon Hartwell 0 1-2 1, Emily Eklund 0 0-0 0, Dezaraye Hillis 0 0-0 0, Alayna Stannard 2 3-3 8, McKenna Hoyt 7 4-6 21, Aubrey Merwin 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-15 56
M: Ashley Camano 0 0-2 0, Ava Fronckowiak 2 0-0 7, Livia Fronckowiak 1 0-0 2, Amelia Pascarella 0 0-0 0, Ana Gavette 2 0-0 4, Samantha VonBernewitz 4 2-6 10, Alyssa Maggio 0 0-0 0, Jalyn Torres 0 0-0 0, Jada Finch 0 0-0 0, Arianna Bullock 0 2-2 2, Kayla Clark 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 4-10 29.
Three-point baskets: S/J 9 (G. Stannard, Donato 4, A. Stannard, Hoyt 3); M 3 (Fronckowiak, VonBernewitz
Cooperstown 56, Waterville 50 (Tuesday)
C … 15 10 10 21 — 56
W … 11 11 16 12 — 50
C: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, T. France 0 0-0 0, R. Nelen 10 0-0 20, O. Murdock 0 0-0 0, C. Jensen 2 1-2 5, H. Craig 0 0-0 0, D. Seamon 8 9-13 26, B. Seamon 1 0-0 2, S. Kirkby 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 11-17 56
W: A. Snow 5 0-0 10, A. Neff 1 0-0 3, K. Roberts 0 0-0 0, H. Royer 0 0-0 0, V. Ford 3 2-6 8, M. Furner 0 0-0 0, A. Poole 2 0-0 6, N. Collins 8 5-5 23. Totals: 19 7-11 50
Three-point baskets: C 1 (D. Seamon); W 5 (Neff, Poole 2, Collins 2)
Unatego 76, Deposit-Hancock 13 (Tuesday)
U … 21 17 20 18 — 76
D-H … 2 2 4 5 — 13
U: B. McCoy 4 2-3 13, M. Birdsall 1 0-0 2, K. Mussaw 11 0-0 20, M. Wisley 5 2-2 20, K. Henn 2 0-0 4, G. Tilt 0 0-0 0, L. Craft 8 3-4 17
D-H: S. Gross 2 1-1 5, H. Bennett 0 0-0 0, A. Russel 2 0-1 4, J. Shaver 0 0-0 0, A. Harris 2 0-0 4, M. Simmons 0 0-0 0, K. Shaver 0 0-0 0, H. Sandford 0 0-0 0, L. Wist 0 0-0 0, A. Curtis 0 0-0 0, K. Wank 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 1-2 13
Three-point baskets: U 3 (McCoy, Mussaw 2); D-H 0
South Kortright 44, Roxbury 14 (Tuesday)
SK … 16 5 15 8 — 44
R … 0 8 6 0 — 14
SK: L. Dengler 0 0-0 0, C. Chakar 1 0-1 2, M. Coberly 1 1-4 3, K. Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, A. Finkle 0 0-0 0, C. Deysenroth 3 2-2 8, A. Eckert 8 5-7 21, A. Haynes 0 0-0 0, C. Dropp 4 0-0 10, M. Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-14 44
R: R. Goodchild 0 0-0 0, K. Brown 2 0-0 4, L. Grieco 0 0-0 0, K. DeMaio 1 0-0 2, M. Hynes 2 0-2 4, A. Hynes 0 0-0 0, S. Petterson 0 0-0 0, A. Stengel 0 0-0 0, M. Wright 0 0-3 0, L. DeMaio 2 0-2 4, E. Losee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-7 14
Three-point baskets: SK 2 (Dropp 2); R 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.