Several local indoor track and field teams were at Cornell University on Saturday to take part in the Section 4 Classic.
Among the highlights from the meet was Oneonta’s Claire Seguin setting a new program record in the 300 meter run, as her time of 43.68 broke the previous girls mark set by Ann Ward in 2008. Seguin finished third in the race.
Those earning victories from the local ranks were: Sidney’s Dejah Taylor in the 55 meter dash, Delhi’s Gretel Hilson-Schneider in the 3000 meter run, Oneonta’s Simone Schuman in the 1500 meter, Unadilla Valley’s Gracie Gorrell in the 300 meter, and Sidney’s Brayden Eastman-Williams in the shot put.
On the girls side, Taylor added a second-place finish in the 300 while Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 1000 and 1500 meter runs. Sidney’s Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz and UV’s Jaiden Schrag tied for second in the 55 hurdles.
Third-place finishes were recorded by Riley Lindsay of B-G/A/H (weight throw), and Alex Neubert (600), and Isabelle Briggs of Sidney (triple jump).
For the boys, Collin Dicks of B-G/A/H was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump while Alton Francisco of Delhi was the runner-up in the 1600.
Earning third-place finishes were Unatego’s David Clapper (600), Oxford’s Victor Richette (300), and Sidney’s Aidan Moodley (third).
WRESTLING
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team competed in the Center State Conference Tournament on Saturday in Boonville.
TJ O’Connor was the champion in the 145-pound weight class after defeating Adirondack’s John Hennessey in the first-place match with a pin in 3:36.
Earning third-place finishes in their respective classes were David Pitt (118), Henry Loeffler (172), and Max Sharf (189). Placing fourth were Max Koffer (102) and Matthew Perrino (215). Brent Chase (160) earned a sixth-place finish.
Cooperstown/Milford will host South Lewis and Canastota on Saturday in a tri-meet.
