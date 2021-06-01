The Schenevus softball team prevailed over Richfield Springs on Tuesday thanks to a walk-off single by Sam Osborne in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Dragons 6-5 in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Schenevus scored runs steadily throughout the game, with Richfield Springs staying off of the scoreboard for six innings. The Indians then went on to score five runs in the seventh inning off of four hits, tying the game up 5-5.
For Schenevus, Sam Osborne was 2-for-3, Autumn Jones went 3-for-4, Hannah Osborne notched a triple with 3 RBIs, and Liana Darling had 2 RBIs.
For Richfield Springs, Kalen Barnhart went 2-for-3 and Caroline Furner hit a double.
Worcester 8, Morris 6
Worcester was able to hold off a late comeback attempt by Morris to secure an 8-6 win in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff contest.
After falling behind 2-0 early in the game, Worcester was able to build an 8-3 lead heading into the seventh inning. Morris scored three runs in the frame to make things interesting, but the Wolverines were able to hold on and advance to the league title game.
Delimar Vega-Haley led Worcester on the mound and at the plate. She went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored while also striking out five batters to earn the win.
Miriam Odell had a double, drove in two runs, and scored two runs for Worcester.
Morris’ Hannah Wist had seven strikeouts and two walks in the losing effort.
Worcester will visit Schenevus on Thursday in the Tri-Valley League final.
Laurens 13, Franklin 10
A nine-run first inning proved to be enough for Laurens as the Leopards were able to hold off a rally by Franklin to win 13-10 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
After falling behind early, Franklin was able to make the game as close as 11-10 in the bottom of the sixth inning. But Laurens scored two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game away. Brooke Mann was the winning pitcher for the Leopards.
Kayla Campbell took the loss for Franklin despite a big day at the plate that included a home run and a double.
Deposit-Hancock 12,
Sidney 0
A nine-run first inning helped propel Deposit-Hancock to its fifth straight Midstate Athletic Conference title with a 12-0 victory over Sidney on Tuesday.
Riley Martin finished with two doubles and 4 RBIs for the Eagles while Danielle Seymour had two doubles and Addison Makowski went 3-for-3. Rylee Smith was the winning pitcher after finishing with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Kaitlin Bookhout had a double for Sidney while Olivia DeMott took the loss on the mound.
Deposit-Hancock will face Oneonta on Thursday.
Stamford 30, Downsville 23
There was shortage of offense in Tuesday’s Stamford-Downsville game as the Indians outslugged the Eagles 30-23.
Melanie Hoyt had a triple while also earning the win for Stamford on the mound.
Olivia Brunner had a home run for Downsville while Lacy Odell had a triple and Emily Klemish notched a double.
Milford 16, Edmeston 3
Milford defeated Edmeston 16-3 on Tuesday as the Wildcats combined an eight-run fourth inning with strong pitching to earn the victory.
Milford pitcher Leeanna West struck out 16 opposing batters, while Tionna Stone had two hits with 3 RBIs, Kaitlyn Finch got two hits with 3 RBIs, and Kara Mertz registered three hits with 3 RBIs for the Wildcats.
Haylie Lund was the lone hitter for Edmeston. Milford visits Downsville on Wednesday.
Harpursville 15, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
UV/GMU fell to Harpursville 15-0 on Tuesday.
Kylie Havens and Abby Lyon both had huge days at the plate for Harpursville. Havens went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, and 3 RBIs, while Lyon had two home runs and 3 RBIs. Shyanne Stilson added another home run and 2 RBIs.
Havens was the game’s winning pitcher. Pyper Kneale took the loss for UV/GMU.
Schenevus 6, Richfield Springs 5
R … 000 000 5 – 5 7 3
S … 102 020 1 – 6 10 3
R: Brooke Connolly(L), Maggie Worobey
S: Cassie Snyder (W), Sam Osborne
3B: Hannah Osborne (S)
2B: Caroline Furner (R)
Worcester 8, Morris 6
M … 002 001 3 – 6 6 3
W … 000 332 X – 8 8 1
M: Hannah Wist (L), and M. Aikens
W: Delimar Vega-Haley (W), and Miriam Odell
2B: Miriam Odell (W), Delimar Vega-Haley (W)
Laurens 13, Franklin 10
L … 901 010 2 – 13 6 4
F … 023 401 0 – 10 9 5
L: Brooke Mann (W), and Kaila Collins
F: Kayla Campbell (L), and Lindsey Van Dyke
HR: Kayla Campbell (F)
2B: Kayla Campbell (F)
Deposit-Hancock 12, Sidney 0
S … 000 000 0 – 0 5 0
DH … 900 120 X – 12 14 0
S: Olivia DeMott (L)
DH: Rylee Smith (W) 9ks 1bb
2B: Riley Martin 2 (DH), Danielle Seymour 2 (DH), Kaitlin Bookhout (S)
Stamford 30, Downsville 23
S … 807 842 1 – 30 14 3
D … 303 622 7 – 23 17 7
S: Gweneth Tompkins, Melanie Hoyt (W), and Skylar Aldrich
D: Ava Guglielmo (L), Courtney Murphy, and Stephanie Foote
HR: Olivia Brunner (D)
3B: Melanie Hoyt (S), Lacy Odell (D)
2B: Emily Klemish (D)
Milford 16, Edmeston 3
E … 101 010 0 – 3 1 3
M … 010 816 X – 16 12 5
E: Michelle Bateman (L)
M: Leeanna West (W)
Harpursville 15, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
HARP … 223 204 2 – 15 10 0
UV/GMU … 000 000 0 – 0 5 3
H: Kylie Havens (W), and Saleen Medovich
UV/GMU: Pyper Kneale (L), and Ava Rowe
HR: Kylee Havens (H), Abby Lyon 2 (H), Shyanne Stilson (H)
2B: Kylee Havens 2 (H)
TENNIS
Oneonta 4, Windsor 3
The Oneonta tennis team edged Windsor 4-3 in a match on Tuesday.
Chris Catan and Tyler Zakala both won in singles action for the Yellowjackets. In doubles, the duo of Tobias Carter and Makya Morrison earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory for OHS. Oneonta earned the decisive point via bye in third singles.
Oneonta will visit Susquehanna Valley on Wednesday.
Oneonta 4, Windsor 3
Singles: Chris Catan (OHS) def. Zach Burpee, 6-0, 6-3; Alejandro Chaveria (W) def. Max Madej, 6-4, 6-1; Aiden Kapuschinsky (W) def. Jayden Zakala, 7-5, 1-6, 10-9; Tyler Zakala (OHS) def. Adrien Holdrege, 6-4, 1-6, 10-3
Doubles: Noah Rollo/Nathan Wickizer (W) def. Peyton Mackey/Dylan Shaughnessy, 6-2, 6-4; Tobias Carter/Makya Morrison (OHS) def. Zach Lockwood/Connor Scrambling, 6-0, 6-0
