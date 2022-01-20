The Edmeston boys edged Franklin 56-54 in a Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.
Scoring in double-digits for the Panthers were Kyle Ough, who scored 23 points including five three-pointers, Colin McEnroe, who scored 16 points, and Gunner Schoellig. who finished with 11 points.
For the Purple Devils, Matt Serrao scored 22 points while Brandon Gregory (13 points) and Tyler Holcomb (11) also finished in double figures.
Edmeston will be hosting Sharon Springs on Friday while Franklin will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Monday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 46, Worcester 38
Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Worcester 46-38 in Tuesday's Tri-Valley League matchup. Kyle France led the Patriots with a game-high 22 points, with teammate Allan Parker adding 16 points.
For the Wolverines, Michael Martin led the way with 15 points.
CV-S will travel to play Brookfield on Wednesday, and Worcester will face Laurens on Saturday for the Coaches vs Cancer Tournament.
West Canada Valley 96, Cooperstown 54
The Cooperstown boys couldn’t keep up with West Canada Valley’s high-powered offense as the Hawkeyes fell 96-54 on Thursday.
Will Smith had a monster game for WCV, finishing with a whopping 46 points. Also scoring in double figures were Camerohn Ludwig with 16 points and Connor Yager with 14 points.
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with a team-best and career-high 23 points. Ethan Kukenberger added eight points.
Cooperstown travels to Waterville on Saturday.
Laurens 50, Sharon Springs 47
Laurens defeated Sharon Springs 50-47 in a close Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.
Brock Mann was the top scorer for Laurens with a game-high 32 points, followed by Logan Conklin with a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds. Teammate Tyler Cimko has 10 rebounds.
For Sharon Springs, Brady Law recorded 28 points and 16 rebounds, with teammate Luke Enyart adding 13 rebounds.
Laurens will host Worcester on Saturday at 5 p.m. for both Senior Night and the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament.
Charlotte Valley 77, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 24 (Wednesday)
A pair of big performances from Dylan Waid and Jamison Quigley helped Charlotte Valley defeat Windham-Ashland-Jewett 77-24 on Wednesday.
Waid registered a double-double of 32 points and 17 rebounds while Quigley finished the game with 20 points and nine assists.
Ezra Ontl also finished in double figures with 13 points.
Keith Hewitt led Windham with seven points.
Delhi 72, Oxford 34 (Wednesday)
Delhi rolled to victory over Oxford 72-34 in Wednesday's Midstate Athletic Conference League game.
Delhi was led by Angelo Krzyston with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Luke Schnabel with 16 points with seven assists and four steals, and Owen Haight with 14 points and five steals.
Oxford was led by John Rovente with eight points and Troy Simpson with seven points.
It was the Bulldogs’ 21st win in a row and improves their record on the season to 9-0. Delhi will play at Afton on Friday.
Edmeston 56, Franklin 54
E … 14 8 18 16 — 56
F … 15 16 10 13 — 54
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 7 4-8 23, Colin McEnroe 8 0-4 16, Gunner Schoellig 5 0-0 11, Austin Galley 1 0-0 2 Preston Graham 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 6-14 56
Franklin: Matt Serrao 8 4-6 22, Brandon Gregory 5 3-4 13, Alan Diamond 0 4-6 4, William Mettler 2 0-0 4, Tyler Holcomb 4 0-0 11. Totals 19 11-16 54
Three-point baskets: E 6 (Ough 5, Schoellig); F 5 (Holcomb 3, Serrao 2)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 46, Worcester 38
CV-S … 10 12 16 8 — 46
W … 8 10 5 15 — 38
CV-S: Will Heinrich 1 0-0 2, Allan Parker 8 0-0 16, Kyle France 8 0-1 22, Max Horvath 1 1-2 4, Oskar Webster 1 0-0 2, Brendon Meade 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 1-4 46
Worcester: Connor Fancher 2 1-4 7, Jalen Reardon 4 0-0 8, Joey Geiskopf 1 0-0 2, Tyler Head 3 0-1 6, Michael Martin 6 1-4 15. Totals 16 2-9 38
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Fancher 2, Martin 2); CV-S 7 (France 6, Horvath)
West Canada Valley 96, Cooperstown 54
WCV … 21 16 32 27 — 96
C … 4 16 21 13 — 54
WCV: Shepardson 4 0-0 9, Smith 20 6-9 46, Yager 6 1-2 14, Weakly 2 0-0 4, Coriale 1 0-0 2, Passage 0 1-1 1, Tubia 1 1-2 3, Ludwig 6 2-3 16, Conover 1 0-0 2. Totals: 41 11-17 96
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 2 4-5 8, Kalem Dempsey 3 0-0 6, PJ Kiuber 1 0-0 3, Troy Davis 3 0-1 6, Conrad Erway 1 1-4 3, Charlie Lambert 7 3-3 23, Colyn Criqui 2 0-1 5. Totals: 19 8-14 54
Three-point baskets: WCV 3 (Ludwig 2,Yager); C 8 (Lambert 6, Criqui, Kiuber)
Laurens 50, Sharon Springs 47
L … 8 22 16 4 — 50
SS … 10 4 16 17 — 47
Laurens: Brock Mann 10 6-12 32, Tyler Cimko 1 0-2 3, Logan Conklin 5 1-2 11, Anthony Provost 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 7-16 50
Sharon Springs: Carson Law 1 0-0 2, Mike Cashman 1 1-4 3, Jake Perotti 2 0-0 6, Luke Enyart 2 0-0 4. Brady Law 11 4-9 28, Brady Ostrander 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 5-13 47
Three-point baskets: L 5 (Mann 4, Cimko); SS 4 (Perrotti 2, B. Law 2)
Charlotte Valley 77, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 24 (Wednesday)
CV … 23 19 20 15 — 77
WAJ … 2 5 8 9 — 24
Charlotte Valley: Travis Pierce 0 0-0 0, Trevor Waid 3 0-0 6, Ezra Ontl 5 0-0 13, Dylan Waid 16 0-2 32, Darrion Matz 0 0-0 0, Jamison Quigley 9 0-2 20, Michael Calder 0 0-0 0, Aven Santiago 2 0-0 4, Ethan Barrett 1 0-0 2. Totals: 36 0-4 77
WAJ: Chris Walsh 0 0-0 0, Keith Hewitt 3 1-2 7, Alex Li 0 0-0 0, Jordan Allsop 3 0-0 6, Tyler Joshua 1 0-0 3, Connor Aplin 0 0-0 0, Eli Cerrone 2 0-3 4, Jacob Smith 0 0-0 0, Aron Cohen 1 0-0 2, Brady Post 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-5 24
Three-point baskets: CV 5 (Ontl 3, Quigley 2); WAJ 1 (Joshua)
Delhi 72, Oxford 34 (Wednesday)
DA … 21 28 13 10 — 72
O … 7 2 14 11 — 34
Delhi: Tanner Bracchy 2 0-0 4, Luke Schnabel 7 0-0 16, Owen Haight 6 1-2 14, Logan Nealis 3 2-3 8, Ryan Wilson 2 0-0 4, Angelo Krzyston 8 1-1 17, Rocco Schnabel 3 0-0 6, Luke Sanford 1 1-2 3. Totals 32 5-8 72
Oxford: John Rovente 3 1-2 8, Ethan Fleury 1 0-1 2, Ethan Ehly 2 0-0 5, Donovan Rickard 2 0-1 6, David Tucker 2 1-3 6, Troy Simpson 3 0-0 7. Totals 13 2-7 34
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Schnabel 2, Haight); O 6 (Rickard 2, Rovente, Ehly, Tucker, Simpson)
