Kyle Ough threw a five-inning perfect game in Morris/Edmeston’s 21-0 victory over Worcester Monday.
Ough struck out 14 batters in the win while not allowing a single baserunner.
At the plate, Morris/Edmeston collected nine doubles, with Asa Dugan and Ethan Herring each recording a pair of two-baggers. Dugan, Ethan Franklin and JJ Benjamin each finished with two hits.
Morris/Edmeston will face Laurens/Milford Wednesday.
South Kortright 7, Walton 1
South Kortright downed Walton 7-1 at home Monday thanks to a great two-way performance by Adam Champlin.
Champlin improved to 4-0 on the mound after striking out 13 batters and allowing just three walks and three hits. He also collected three hits including a double at the plate.
South Kortright will be back in action Tuesday when it hosts Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville. Walton will be at Sidney Tuesday.
Schenevus 10, Laurens/Milford 0
Schenevus blanked Laurens/Milford 10-0 in five innings Monday in Tri-Valley League action.
Cody Keator struck out six while allowing just two hits to pick up the win for the Dragons.
At the plate, Jackson Reed went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, Ryan Spranger had two hits and two RBI and Tim Green went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
Mike Virtell registered a double for Laurens/Milford.
Schenevus will host Gilboa Wednesday while Laurens/Milford will visit Morris/Edmeston the same day.
Cairo-Durham 17, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 3
Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville fell to Cairo-Durham 17-3 Monday after falling behind 10-1 in the first inning.
Connor Aplin went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI and Devin Schlosser went 2-for-2 with a run.
Windham will be at South Kortright Tuesday.
Oneonta 11, Cobleskill-Richmondville 5 (Saturday)Oneonta earned an 11-5 home win over Cobleskill-Richmondville Saturday.
Cameron Horth led Oneonta’s offense with a triple, a double and three RBI. Aidan Gelbsman added a two-run triple.
On the mound, Brady Carr picked up the win as he and Bruce Mistler combined for nine strikeouts while allowing just one walk.
Oneonta (10-3) will host Seton Catholic Wednesday.
Mount Markham 6, Cooperstown 3 (Saturday)
Cooperstown fell to Mount Markham 6-3 on the road Saturday.
Braydon Hascup went 2-for-2 with a double to lead the Hawkeyes’ offense. Ethan Kukenberger added two hits as well while Kalen Dempsey had a double.
Cooperstown (2-2) will be at home against Westmoreland Tuesday.
Morris/Edmeston 21, Worcester 0
M/E 264 45X X – 21 21 0
W 000 00X X – 0 0 5
M/E: Kyle Ough (W) and JJ Benjamin
W: Connor Fancher (L), Tyler Haley (3) and Joey Geiskopf
2B: JJ Benjamin (M/E), Asa Dugan 2 (M/E), Gabe Blackwell (M/E), Ethan Franklin (M/E), Keegan Fraser (M/E), Preston Graham (M/E), Ethan Herring 2 (M/E)
South Kortright 7, Walton 1
W 000 010 0 — 1 3 3
SK 222 100 X — 7 7 1
W: Schambar (L), Robinson (6) and Copland
SK: Adam Champlin (W), Chase Rockefeller (7) and Chase Rockefeller, Adam Champlin
2B: Adam Champlin (SK)
Schenevus 10, Laurens/Milford 0
L/M 000 00X X – 0 2 2
S 141 4XX X – 10 10 1
S: Cody Keator (W), Mehki Regg (5) and Tim Green
L/M: Christian Lawton (L) and Jacob Burnhart
3B: Jackson Reed (S)
2B: Tim Green (S), Jackson Reed (S), Mike Virtell (L/M)
Cairo-Durham 17, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 3
C-D (10)33 10X X — 17 18 2
WAJ/H-T 100 11X X — 3 6 4
C-D: Logan Walz (W), Brody Helmadeck (2), Wyatt Camerata (4), Rich Crienza (5) and Zach Russell
WAJ/H-T: Leon Honge (L), John Garzone (1), Connor Aplin (3), Thomas Houlihan (4), Payton Navarette (5) and Thomas Houlihan, John Garzone
2B: Jake Young 2 (C-D), James Young (C-D), Kennedy Blue (C-D), Connor Aplin (WAJ/H-T)
Oneonta 11, Cobleskill- Richmondville 5 (Saturday)
C-R 210 020 X — 5 7 2
OHS 321 14X X — 11 7 0
C-R: Henry (L), Hulslander (3), Clord (5) and Wayman
OHS: Brady Carr (W), Bruce Mistler (4) and Jameson Brown; 9 ks combined, 1 bb
3B: Cameron Horth (OHS), Aidan Gelbsman (OHS), Becker (C-R)
2B: Cameron Horth (OHS), Truesdell (C-R)
Mount Markham 6, Cooperstown 3 (Saturday)
Coop 000 030 0 — 3 8 3
MM 110 022 X — 6 11 3
Coop: Ethan Kukenberger (L), Ian Poole (4), Kalen Dempsey (6) and B. Whitaker
MM: Gates (W), Beigh (5) and Denton
2B: Braydon Hascup (Coop), Kalen Dempsey (Coop), Gates (MM), Denton 2 (MM), Young (MM), Beigh (MM)
Oneonta 7, Owego Free Academy 3
The Oneonta softball team defeated Owego Free Academy 7-3 Monday in a game that was called in the fifth inning due to rain.
After falling behind 3-0, the Yellowjackets came through with a seven-run fourth inning to take the lead for good.
Abbie Platt, Izzy Giacomlli and Madie Dening each had a double for Oneonta, with Platt and Giacomelli each driving in two runs and Dening adding another RBI.
Natalie VanZandt and Logan Jipson each had key two-run singles in the big fourth inning. Dening struck out one and allowed three hits and no walks in the circle.
Oneonta will host Seton Catholic Wednesday.
Roxbury 25, Stamford/Jefferson 2
Roxbury scored eight runs in the first inning Monday and never looked back en route to a 25-2 win over Stamford/Jefferson.
Kimora Brown, MacKenzie Hynes and Kylie DeMaio each had two hits for Roxbury while Mikayla Wright improved to 3-0 in the circle on the season.
Shannon Hartwell notched a double for Stamford/Jefferson.
Walton 31, South Kortright 6
Walton cruised past South Kortright 31-6 in Monday’s non-league matchup.
Ava Coons was the winning pitcher for the Warriors, recording seven strikeouts while allowing two walks and four hits. Walton’s offense took advantage of 17 South Kortright walks and plated 17 runs in the fifth inning alone.
Walton will be at Sidney Tuesday while South Kortright will be at Windham-Ashland-Jewett the same day.
Sidney 18, Seton Catholic 0 (Saturday)
Sidney used an 11-run fourth inning to roll to an 18-0 home win over Seton Catholic on Saturday.
Adrianna Tanner led the Warriors’ offense, going 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, four RBI and two runs scored. Elsewhere, Aurienna Larson had two hits and three RBI, Emily Russo had two doubles and three RBI and Kate Youngs went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.
Ava Cirigliano struck out seven in five innings in the circle, walking two and allowing just three hits.
Sidney will host Walton Tuesday.
Laurens/Milford 10, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 9 (Saturday) Laurens/Milford 9, Hamilton 3 (Saturday)
Laurens/Milford won a pair of games Saturday as hosts of the Laurens Tournament, defeating Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 10-9 and Hamilton 9-3.
Against CV-S/SS, Bella Garlick drove in four runs in the victory while Kara Mertz picked up the win on the mound.
Brin Whiteman and Ari Bosc each had two hits for CV-S/SS.
In the Hamilton game, Brooke Mann struck out five batters while allowing six hits to pick up the win. Gabby Andrades drove in a pair of runs as L/M took advantage of 16 issued walks by Hamilton.
Oneonta 7, Owego Free Academy 3
OFA 101 10X X — 3 3 2
OHS 000 7XX X — 7 7 1
OFA: M. Smith (L) and S. Ayers
OHS: Madie Dening (W) and Maleah Brockington
2B: Abbie Platt (OHS), Izzy Giacomelli (OHS), Madie Dening (OHS), M. Laubach (OFA)
Roxbury 25, Stamford/Jefferson 2
S/J 002 00X X — 2 2 X
Rox 838 6XX X — 25 11 X
S/J: Hynes (L) and A. Stannard
Rox: Mikalya Wright (Rox) and Alexa DeMaio
2B: S. Hartwell (S/J)
Walton 31, South Kortright 6
Walton 427 1(17)X X – 31 7 0
SK 005 10X X – 6 7 11
Walton: Coons (W), Bojo (3), Coons (5) and Merwin
SK: Neleh Brown (L, 5), Abigail Sander (4, 5), Faith Sander (5), Neleh Brown (5) and Hannah Collins, Lilly Temple (4)
2B: Jacob (W)
Sidney 18, Seton Catholic 0 (Saturday)
SCC 000 00X X — 0 3 0
Sid 232 (11)XX X — 18 8 0
SCC: E. Magorny (L), O. Nazarenus (4)
Sid: Ava Cirigliano (W)
3B: Adrianna Tanner (Sid), Ava Cirigliano (Sid), Katelynn Youngs (Sid), Bella West (Sid)
2B: Emily Russo 2 (Sid), Adrianna Tanner (Sid)
Laurens/Milford 10, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 9 (Saturday)
CVS 120 023 1 — 9 6 4
L/M 212 131 X — 10 4 3
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (L) and Lydia Lusk
L/M: Kara Mertz (W), Brooke Mann (5) and Taylor Beckley, Bella Garlick
Laurens/Milford 9, Hamilton 3 (Saturday)
L/M 170 000 1 — 9 1 1
H 030 000 0 — 3 6 0
L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick
H: Emily Neuenschwander (L), Eloise Freeth and Adriana Catania
