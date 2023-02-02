Kyle Ough’s big game helped Edmeston top Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 65-46 in Thursday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Ough hit six three-pointers to finish with a game-high 30 points in the Panthers’ victory. Collin McEnroe added 13 points of his own.
Leading G-MU were Devon Hartwell with 22 points and Brian Wilson with 12.
Edmeston is off until next week’s TVL playoffs while G-MU hosts Gilboa on Monday.
Schenevus 60, Roxbury 46
Schenevus defeated Roxbury 60-46 in a non-league matchup on Thursday.
Allen Osborne led the Dragons with 17 points, while Jackson Reed added 13. George Proctor led the Rockets with a game-high 21 points.
Schenevus will visit Richfield Springs on Saturday.
Edmeston 65, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 46
Edm … 22 11 23 9 — 65
G-MU … 9 5 17 15 — 46
E: Braymon Clark 1 0-0 2, Kyle Ough 11 2-2 30, Caleb Zinger 0 1-2 1, Max Bolton 0 0-0 0, Gavin McEnroe 3 0-0 7, Collin McEnroe 6 1-2 13, Gunner Schoellig 1 0-0 2, Austin Galley 2 0-0 5, Izek Richards 2 1-2 5, Nick Troiano 0 0-0 0, Preston Graham 0 0-0 0, Gabe Blackwell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-8 65
G-MU: Brennan Finch 1 0-0 3, Noah Pain 2 1-2 5, Devon Hartwell 8 3-4 22, Kristian Stachura 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Barnes 1 0-0 2, Corbin Demmon 1 0-0 2, Brian Wilson 3 6-7 12. Totals: 16 10-16 46
Three-point baskets: E 8 (Ough 6, G. McEnroe, Galley); G-MU 4 (Hartwell 3, Finch)
Schenevus 60, Roxbury 46
S … 12 17 19 12 — 60
R … 10 6 12 17 — 46
S: Ethan Reed 1 0-0 3, Tim Green 0 0-0 0, Allen Osborne 7 3-6 17, Cody Keator 4 0-0 9, Connor Morell 0 0-1 0, Aiden Burgos 0 0-0 0, Trevor Schneider 2 0-0 4, Mehki Regg 2 0-0 6, Jackson Reed 6 1-2 13, Owen Bryant 0 0-0 0, Lucien Kortekaas 2 2-4 6, Ryan Spranger 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 8-15 60
R: Jordan Johnston 1 2-2 4, Julian Greico 0 0-0 0, Collin Ryke 0 0-0 0, Mason Hamil 0 0-0 0, Bryton Bower 0 0-0 0, Chris Garofolo 3 1-4 7, Anthony Accordino 0 0-0 0, Talin Davis 4 1-3 10, Jack Leder 2 0-0 4, George Proctor 6 9-11 21, Blake Albano 0 0-0 0, Skye Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 13-20 46
Three-point baskets: S 4 (Reed, Keator, Regg 2); R 1 (Davis)
Charlotte Valley 39, Hunter-Tannersville 38
Charlotte Valley made some key free throws in the final moments to edge Hunter-Tannersville 39-38 in Thursday’s Delaware League contest.
Jessica Zuill had a huge game for Charlotte Valley, finishing with 17 points, 23 rebounds, and four blocks. Ella Gerster added nine points in the win.
For Hunter-Tannersville, Hedda Flynn had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Charlotte Valley will be at Margaretville on Friday.
Roxbury 40, Gilboa 33
The Roxbury girls held off a 14-5 Gilboa run in the fourth quarter to win 40-33 on Thursday in the Delaware League.
Kylie DeMaio led the Rockets with 18 points, while Kimora Brown added nine. Karly Sutton was Gilboa’s leading scorer with 12 points.
Charlotte Valley 39, Hunter-Tannersville 38
CV … 11 12 7 9 — 39
H-T … 8 11 11 8 — 38
CV: C. Losie 1 0-0 2, K. Whitbeck 2 1-2 5, J. Zuill 4 4-7 17, N. Amadon 1 2-2 4, E. Gerster 3 3-10 9, C. Santiago 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 10-21 39
H-T: M. Legg 3 1-2 8, A. Dixon 3 0-2 6, J. Legg 2 0-2 4, A. Stanton 0 0-0 0, A. Agosto 0 0-0 0, H. Flynn 5 1-5 13, E. Constable 1 0-0 2, S. Paladian 2 1-4 5, A. Byrne 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-15 38
Three-point baskets: CV 3 (Zuill 3); H-T 3 (Legg, Flynn 2)
Roxbury 40, Gilboa 33
R … 10 14 11 5 — 40
G … 9 6 4 14 — 33
R: Ryleigh Goodchild 2 0-0 4, Kimora Brown 3 3-6 9, Livy Grieco 0 0-0 0, Kylie DeMaio 5 5-6 18, MacKenzie Hynes 1 0-0 2, Addy Hynes 0 0-0 0, Aurora Stengel 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Wright 1 0-0 2, Lexi DeMaio 1 1-4 3, Elizabeth Losee 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 9-16 40
G: Sutton 0 0-0 12, P. VanValkenburgh 0 0-0, 0 Breigle 1 6-8 8, Ross 3 0-0 6, Cruz 0 1-2 1, Ciaravino 3 0-2 6. Totals: 7 7-12 33
Three-point baskets: R 1 (K. DeMaio); G 4 (Sutton 4)
