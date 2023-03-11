The Oxford girls used a dominant second-half performance to defeat Smithtown Christian 70-44 in the Class D Regional Championship on Saturday at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.
Madalyn Barrows led the Blackhawks with a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyla Kelsey and Ella Kelsey finished with nine points apiece. Abbey Loiacono was the leading scorer for Smithtown Christian with a game-high 28 points.
The Blackhawks got off to a quick 6-0 lead in the first two minutes, but SC was able to go on an 8-0 run out of a timeout to take their first lead at 8-6. Oxford took a 10-9 lead at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter.
“It took a little while to get going," Oxford coach Chris Palmer said of his team playing in regionals for the first time. “I think, coming down to the arena, the backdrop was a little bit difficult. Smithtown played very hard. Abbey Loiacono is obviously a very good player and she wasn't going to let them go down easy. We just had to get the jitters out and the ball started going in the basket, and defensively I thought we were just outstanding.”
Two threes from Barrows to open the second quarter pushed the Oxford lead to 18-9, and they would end the half with a 24-13 lead.
“She honestly played how she usually plays.” Palmer said of Barrows’ 26-point performance. “She is a leader, she's gonna handle the ball, she's obviously gonna shoot, she's going to be a voice on the defensive end. I think, just like everybody else, once she saw the ball go through the hoop and got settled in, she played her game. She can play inside, outside. We're glad to have her.”
The Blackhawks opened up the second half on a 7-0 run in the first three minutes to push the lead to 31-13, and never looked back. Back-to-back jumpers from Ava Benjamin made it 38-21 with two minutes left in the third, and Oxford ended the quarter on a 12-3 run to make it 50-24 going into the fourth.
“It was a very good quarter.” Palmer said of the third quarter in which his team outscored Smithtown 26-13. “We talked about a couple things we wanted to do offensively. It was really just moving the ball a little bit quicker. Nothing significant strategy-wise, but really it goes back to our defense. We held them in check. They've got a very good scorer on that team and we held her in check.”
Oxford outscored Smithtown 20-11 in the fourth quarter to cruise to victory and clinch a spot in the state final four. They will take on Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons at Hudson Valley Community College next Saturday at 10:45 a.m.
Palmer is looking forward to the opportunity they have next weekend.
“We're going to go and compete," he said. "You get this chance very rarely. We're going to enjoy every moment, the experience of it, but we're also going to get ready to compete on Saturday morning and leave it on the floor.”
Oxford 70, Smithtown Christian 44
Ox … 10 14 26 20 — 70
SC … 9 11 13 11 — 44
Ox: Naiomi Smith 3 1-2 7, Kyla Kelsey 3 3-5 9, Madalyn Barrows 8 6-6 26, Kadence Gallo 1 0-0 2, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Ella Kelsey 3 2-2 9, Jocie Finch 2 0-0 6, Ava Benjamin 2 0-0 4, Bailey Chesebro 0 3-4 3, Elizabeth Knapp 0 0-2 0, Abby Denz 0 0-0 0, Leah Oliver 1 0-0 2, Taegan Manwarren 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 15-21 70
SC: Ashley Fieramonti 0 0-0 0, Annalyn Loiacono 1 5-11 7, Caleigh Mahoney 0 0-0 0, Abbey Loiacono 7 8-9 28, Madison Satava 0 0-0 0, Julia Velez 0 0-2 0, Mariah Lawver 0 0-0 0, Bryn Jansson 3 0-0 9, Guilianna Cervini 0 0-0 0, Lila Eskedal 0 0-0 0, Anna Gregurich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 13-22 44
Three-point baskets: Ox 7 (Barrows 4, E. Kelsey, Finch 2); SC 9 (Ab. Loiacono 6, Jansson 3)
