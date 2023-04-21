The New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) announced its Girls Basketball State All-Star Teams for the 2022-23 season Friday, with numerous players from the local ranks earning All-State honors.
Leading the way were Madalyn Barrows of Oxford and Joleen Lusk of Cherry Valley-Springfield, who both earned spots on the Class D First Team.
Barrows averaged 20.6 points per game in helping to lead Oxford to its first State Championship Game appearance in program history. Lusk averaged a double-double for the Lady Patriots (20.7 points, 16.0 rebounds per game) who finished the season with a 22-2 record before falling to Oxford in the sectional title game.
Other local players earning All-State honors in Class D were: Stamford/Jefferson’s McKenna Hoyt (Third Team) and Tryhnati Donato (honorable mention), Worcester’s Hailey Shalor (Fifth Team) and Anna Serdy (honorable mention), South Kortright’s Addy Eckert (Seventh Team) and Caitlyn Deysenroth (Eighth Team), Gilbertsville-Mount Upton’s Hannah Bonczkowski (Seventh Team), Laurens’ Gabby Andrades (Eighth Team), Schenevus’ Sam Osborne (Ninth Team), Oxford’s Ella Kelsey (Tenth Team), Morris’ Carissa Richards (honorable mention) and Franklin’s Shannon Kingsbury (honorable mention).
Dani Seamon of Cooperstown led the Class C All-Stars with a spot on the Third Team. Seamon averaged 19.5 points per game in helping the Lady Hawkeyes reach the Class C Regional Final.
Other Class C All-Stars included: Sidney’s Ava Cirigliano (Fifth Team) and Emma Simmons (Seventh Team), Walton’s Jacqlyn Gransbury (Ninth Team), Delhi’s Natalie Vredenburgh (Tenth Team), Unatego’s Kylie Mussaw (Eleventh Team) and Lizzie Craft (honorable mention) and Bainbridge-Guilford’s Celeste Baldwin (honorable mention).
In Class B, Oneonta’s Abbie Platt received honorable mention honors.
