The visiting Oxford girls volleyball team defeated Delhi in straight sets (3-0) on Monday, March 25.
Mallory Olsen Nichols led Oxford with seven aces, while teammate Madalyn Barrows added four aces and three kills.
Oxford also received three kills from Maddy Howe and four digs from Maddie Howe.
Julia Baxter led Delhi with one block and Adriana Merino had five digs.
Oxford 3, Delhi 0
at Delhi – March 25
Game Scores: 25-17, 25-18, 25-13
Oxford: Mallory Olsen Nichols 7 aces; Madalyn Barrows 4 aces, 3 kills; Maddy Howe 3 kills; Maddie Howe 4 digs.
Delhi: Julia Baxter 1 block; Adriana Merino 5 digs.
BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 3, SIDNEY 0
Sasha Lamoree had six aces and eight assists to lead the visitng Bainbridge-Guilford girls volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over Sidney on Thursday, March 25.
The Bobcats outscored the Warriors 25-7, 25-8 and 25-10.
Makenna Clark added eight aces and three kills, while teammate Autumn Madugno added seven aces and two kills.
Stats were not provided for Sidney.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Sidney 0
at Sidney – March 25
Game Scores: 25-7, 25-8, 25-10
B-G (2-0): Sasha Lamoree 6aces, 8 assists; Makenna Clark 8 aces, 3 kills; Savannah Carlin 4 aces, 3 kills; Autumn Madugno 7 aces, 2 kills, Jordyn Parsons 6 aces.
HARPURSVILLE/AFTON 3, WALTON 0
The Harpursville/Afton girls volleyball team defeated Walton in straight sets (3-0) at Walton on Thursday, March 25.
Liv Harris-Morris led Harpursville/Afton with 11 kills and seven aces.
Teammate Mallory Carman added 17 assists, while Kyle Havens had 14 digs.
Kielie Dones led Walton with five aces and three assists.
Molly McClenon added three aces, four kills and two blocks.
Harpursville/Afton 3, Walton 0
at Walton – March 25
Game scores: 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Harpursville/Afton: Liv Harris-Morris 11 kills, 7 aces; Mallory Carman 17 assists; Kyle Havens 14 digs; Majest Brown 7 aces.
Walton: Kielie Dones 5 aces, 3 kills; Madison Greene 3 aces; Molly McClenon 3 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks;
Ella Rhinehart 7 assists; Cadence Stanton 1 block.
BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 3, HARPURSVILLE/AFTON 0
The Bainbridg-Guilford girls volleyball team defeated visiting Harpursville/Afton in straight sets, on the team’s senior night, Tuesday, March 23.
Bainbridge-Guilford honored seniors Abbey Delello, Makenna Clark, Bree Barber, Taylor Parsons, Nicole McKay and Sahsha Lamoree.
Lamoree led the Bobcats with five aces and 38 assists, while Clark added two aces and 20 kills.
Parsons ended the game on a serving streak of 16, five of which were aces.
Liv Harris-Morris led Harpursville/Afton with six assists, five kills and seven digs, while teammate KyLie Havens added 19 digs.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Harpursville/Afton 0
at Bainbridge-Guilford – March 23
Game Scores: 25-6, 25-14, 25-16
B-G (1-0): Sasha Lamoree 5 aces, 38 assists; Makenna Clark 2 aces, 20 kills; Taylor Parsons 5 aces.
A/H: Mallory Carman 5 assists; Liv Harris-Morris 6 assists, 5 kills, 7 digs; Kylie Havens 19 digs; Caidence Ryder 2 aces, Hailey Lancaster 2 blocks.
FOOTBALL
ONEONTA 21, WALTON 0
The Oneonta football team held visiting Walton scoreless in a 21-0 victory on Saturday, March 20.
The Yellowjackets defense, led by Dalton Wells’ nine tackles and one fumble recovery, forced five turnovers on the night and held the Warriors to just 124 yards rushing. Mateo Goodhue added eight tackles, seven assists and one sack for Oneonta.
Carter Neer rushed for 58 yards to lead to the Yellowjackets, and teammate Aidan Breakey led the team with 114 receiving yards.
Oneonta’s quarterback, Kaden Halstead, had one touchdown and one interception on 12 completions for 154 yards.
Kaylieb Stanton led Walton with 128 yards rushing on 33 carries.
Saturday marked the first victory for Oneonta head coach Will Neale, who played for former Oneonta head coach Adam Hoover.
