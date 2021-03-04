Morgan (23) and Meghan Perry (12) combined to score 35 points to lead the Unatego girls basketball team to a victory over visiting Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 70-36.
Unatego took a commanding 27-6 first quarter lead as Madie Wilsey scored all nine of her points to help lead the Spartans to a 30-point halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Unatego outscored G-MU 16-7 to put the game out of reach.
Kylie Mussaw added 10 points for the Spartans.
Ashlyn Marron went 6-11 from the free throw line and led G-MU with 14 points.
Unatego 70, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 36
at Unatego
G-MU …. 6 9 7 14 – 36
Unatego …. 27 18 16 9 – 70
G-MU: Ashlyn Marron 4 6-11 14, Megan Perrine 4 1-4 9, Hannah Bonczkowski 3 1-2 8, Mackenzie Barnes 1 0-0 2, Tammy Barnes 0 2-4 2, Kendra Hammond 0 1-4 1, Angelina Correll 0 0-0 0, Skye Wilson 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sorechinsky 0 0-0 0, Olivia Held 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 11-25 36.
Unatego: Morgan Perry 11 0-0 23, Meghan Perry 5 2-4 12, Kylie Mussaw 5 0-0 10, Madie Wilsey 4 0-0 9, Tatum Codington 2 0-0 6, Alexa Luccia 2 0-0 4, Jenna Faulkner 2 0-2 4, Bailey McCoy 0 2-2 2, Natasha Swift 0 0-0 0, Mckenna Gilbertson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 2-8 70.
Downsville 39, Deposit/Hancock 34
Olivia Brunner scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Downsville girls basketball team to a victory over Deposit/Hancock, 39-34.
The two offenses started slowly scoring a combined 11 points in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Deposit/Hancock’s offense erupted for 14 points while the team’s defense held Downsville to four points to take a nine-point lead into halftime.
Brunner scored 11 points in the third quarter, while teammate Mckenzy Brown scored eight of her 10 points to lead Downsville on a 19-8 third quarter run.
Downsville outscored Deposit/Hancock 10-8 in the fourth quarter to seal the close victory.
Kaitlyn Macumber led Deposit/Hancock with 10 points.
Downsville 39, Deposit/Hancock 34
at Downsville
Deposit/Hancock …. 5 14 8 7 – 34
Downsville …. 6 4 19 10 – 39
Deposit/Hancock: Kaitlyn Macumber 4 2-2 10, Haleigh Weyranch 3 0-0 8, Olivia Carey 3 0-0 6, Nevach Rivera 1 1-1 3, Avery Ostrander 1 0-0 3, Ella Simmons 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gotthardt 1 0-0 2, Madison Felter 0 0-0 0, Payten Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-3 34.
Downsville: Olivia Brunner 11 4-4 26, Mckenzy Brown 3 4-6 10, Kerry Young 1 1-4 3, Bri Murphy 0 0-0 0, Kiahna Rowlands 0 0-0 0, Courtney Murphy 0 0-0 0, Shantel Knorr 0 0-0 0, Addie McGlone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-15 39.
Edmeston 34, Richfield Springs 31
Emma Dabreau scored nine points and Logan Lund scored eight points to lead the visiting Edmeston girls basketball team to a victory over Richfield Springs, 34-31.
The Panthers used an 11-3 first quarter to build a six-point lead over the Indians at halftime.
Molly Rifenburg added five points for Edmeston as the team outscored Richfield Springs 8-7 in the third quarter to take a 29-22 lead going into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, the Panthers were limited to just five points but were still able able to stave off the Indians comeback attempt.
All eight players scored for Richfield Springs which was led by Maggie Worobey’s eight points.
Edmeston 34, Richfield Springs 31
at Richfield Springs
Edmeston …. 11 10 8 5 – 34
Richfield Springs …. 3 12 7 9 – 31
Edmeston: Emma Dabreau 9 points, Logan Lund 8 points, Molly Rifenburg 5 points, Sydney Bateman 4 points, Abby Bateman 4 points, Marissa Galley 2 points, Lena Greene 2 points. Totals: 14 5-10 34.
Richfield Springs: Maggie Worobey 8 points, Brooke Connolly 6 points, Amy Seamon 5 points, Natalie Teachout 4 points, Sam O’Connor 3 points, Jackie Hosford 2 points, Kalie Evangelow 2 points, Sydney Burdick 1 point. Totals:10 5-12 31.
3-point field goals: E 1 (Lund); R 6 (Connolly 2, Worobey 2, O’Connor, Seamon).
