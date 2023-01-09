Abbie Platt nearly had a quadruple-double in leading the Oneonta girls basketball team to a 40-32 win over Whitney Point on Monday.
Platt finished the game with 15 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals and nine blocks while Jordan Bellinger added 13 points, six rebounds, and six steals.
The Yellowjackets will host Cobleskill-Richmondville on Thursday.
Hamilton 58, Cooperstown 32
Hamilton defeated Cooperstown on Monday 58-32 behind 16 points from Lindsey Speer.
Rory Nelen led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Dani Seamon added seven points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
Cooperstown will visit Little Falls on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 74, Deposit-Hancock 32
Four Bainbridge-Guilford players scored in double-figures as the Bobcats defeated Deposit-Hancock 74-32 on Monday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Johnna Henderson led the way with 19 points with Jayslin Henderson following close behind with 17 points. Also contributing were Celeste Baldwin with 12 points and Chandler Benjamin with 10.
Sarah Gross and Abby Russell led the Eagles with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
B-G will visit Unatego on Thursday.
Charlotte Valley 43, Downsville 11
The Charlotte Valley girls stifled Downsville in a 43-11 victory at home on Monday.
Jessica Zuill notched a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kailey Whitbeck and Ella Gerster, meanwhile, scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
McKenzy Brown was Downsville’s leading scorer with seven points.
Charlotte Valley visits South Kortright on Wednesday while Downsville hosts Roxbury the same day.
Stamford/Jefferson 62, Gilboa 17
Stamford/Jefferson went up 27-4 in the first quarter and never looked back in its 62-17 win over Gilboa on Monday.
Trhynati Donato had a huge game, racking up 31 points and seven assists in the win. Elsewhere, McKenna Hoyt had 13 points and nine rebounds while Alayna Stannard pulled down 12 rebounds.
Carly Sutton was Gilboa’s top scorer with six points.
Walton 50, Unadilla Valley 39 (Friday)
Jacqlyn Gransbury became the eighth player in Walton history to reach 1,000 career varsity points in a 50-39 victory over Unadilla Valley on Friday.
Gransbury led the way with 29 points for the Warriors, while Ava Coons added nine.
Kadence York led Unadilla Valley in scoring with 11, and Jaiden Schrag tacked on 11.
Walton will host Oxford on Tuesday, while Unadilla Valley will visit Delhi the same day.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 66, Franklin 37 (Friday)
Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Franklin 66-37 on Friday behind 21 points from Joleen Lusk and 13 points from Brin Whiteman.
For Franklin, Shannon Kingsbury scored a game-high 28 points. She made four of the Purple Devils’ six three-point baskets.
Delhi 44, Harpursville 25 (Friday)
A strong defensive performance helped Delhi defeat Harpursville 44-25 in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Natalie Vredenburgh finished with 19 points and five steals for Delhi, while Julia Baxter had eight points, seven rebounds, and seven steals, El Wagner notched six steals, and Alyssa Gioffe recorded seven points and eight rebounds.
Laurens 36, Edmeston 31 (Friday)
The Laurens girls were able to rally in the fourth quarter on Friday to defeat Edmeston 36-31.
After being held to just one point in the third quarter, the Leopard outscored the Panthers 13-7 in the final eight minutes.
Gabby Andrades was Laurens’ top scorer with 20 points. Kendra Dunham, meanwhile, pulled down six rebounds to go with six points while Kyrah Andrades had seven rebounds.
Molly Rifanburg was the game’s leading scorer, finishing with 21 points in the loss for Edmeston.
Morris 35, Milford 26 (Friday)
Morris was able to hold off Milford in a low-scoring Tri-Valley League contest on Friday.
Carissa Richards and Hannah Wist provided almost all of the scoring for the Mustangs, with Richards netting 16 points and Wist scoring 15.
Taylor Beckley paced Milford with 10 points while Allison Munson pulled down 20 rebounds.
Oneonta 40, Whitney Point 32
OHS … 8 7 13 12— 40
WP …7 12 4 9— 32
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 3 6-8 13, Natalie VanZandt 1 0-0 3, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 1 0-0 3, Thalia Wellman 1 0-0 3, Abbie Platt 6 2-7 15, Isabelle Giacomelli 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 9-17 40
WP: J. Leet 0 0-0 0, A. Morgan 0 0-2 0, J. Peterson 0 0-0 0, S. Somers 6 9-12 21, J. Bidwell 0 0-0 0, M. Livingston 0 0-0 0, J. Burns 0 0-0 0, C. Hayes 0 0-0 0, M. Jordan 2 0-0 5, D. James 3 0-0 6, M. Hoeppner 0 0-0 0, A. Gollogly 0 0-0 0, N. Burk 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9-14 32
Three-point baskets: OHS 5 (Bellinger, VanZandt, Cleveland, Wellman, Platt); WP 1 (Jordan)
Hamilton 58, Cooperstown 32
H… 11 15 15 17— 58
C …5 2 16 9— 32
H: Autumn Hames 0 0-0 0, Chloe LaFrance 0 0-0 0, Taylor Basher 2 0-0 5, Colleen Kelly 0 6-6 6, Lindsey Speer 7 1-2 16, Logan Langel 5 2-2 12, Reagan Hope 3 0-0 9, Emily Neuenschwander 5 0-0 10. Totals: 22 9-10 58
C: Meghan Niles 0 1-3 1, Tori France 0 0-0 0, Rory Nelen 4 2-6 10, Olivia Murdock 0 2-4 2, Claire Jensen 3 1-2 7, Hannah Craig 1 0-0 3, Dani Seamon 3 1-3 7, Brenna Seamon 1 0-0 2, Savannah Kirkby 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-18 32
Three-point baskets: H 5 (Basher, Speer, Hope 3); C 1 (Craig)
Bainbridge-Guilford 74, Deposit-Hancock 32
B-G … 16 19 21 18 — 74
D-H … 6 6 8 12 — 32
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 2 0-0 5, Peyton Umbra 2 1-4 7, Celeste Baldwin 5 0-2 12, Jayslin Henderson 8 1-4 17, Victoria Suda 1 0-0 2, Johnna Henderson 8 3-4 19, Chandler Benjamin 5 0-0 10, Jordyn Parsons 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 5-14 74
D-H: Sarah Gross 5 2-6 13, Hazel Bennett 0 1-2 1, Abby Russell 5 0-1 11, Jaden Shaver 1 0-0 2, Audree Harris 1 0-0 2, Kayden Shaver 0 0-0 0, Hannah Sanford 0 0-0 0, Leah Wiest 0 0-0 0, Averiona Curtis 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Wank 1 1-1 3. Totals: 13 4-15 32
Three-point baskets: B-G 5 (Kazmirski, Umbra 2, Baldwin 2); D-H 2 (Gross, Russell)
Charlotte Valley 43, Downsville 11
CV … 5 3 16 19 — 43
D … 4 0 5 2 — 11
CV: Cadence Losie 2 0-0 5, Kailey Whitbeck 5 2-2 12, Jessica Zuill 5 0-2 13, Ella Gerster 5 1-3 11, Peyton Wykoff 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 0 3-6 3. Totals: 17 6-12 43
D: C. Conklin 0 0-0 0, M. Brown 2 3-8 7, S. Knorr 0 0-0 0, H. Card 0 0-0 0, R. Furman 0 0-0 0, S. Foote 0 0-0 0, C. Stuebitz 0 0-0 0, C. Murphy 2 0-2 4, H. Emerich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 3-10 11
Three-point baskets: CV 3 (Zuill 3); D 0
Stamford/Jefferson 62, Gilboa 17
S/J … 27 8 14 13 — 62
G … 4 1 0 12 — 17
S/J: Paige VanEtten 2 0-0 5, Gabby Stannard 0 1-2 1, Trhynati Donato 15 0-0 31, Tierney Turner 3 0-0 6, Shannon Hartwell 1 0-0 2, Alayna Stannard 2 0-0 4, Justina Daempfle 0 0-0 0, Rylie Brewster 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hoyt 6 1-2 13. Totals: 29 2-4 62
G: Carly Sutton 2 0-0 6, Laura Breigle 2 0-2 4, Olivia Ross 1 0-2 2, Briana Beaupre 0 0-0 0, Adriana Cruz 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Caravino 1 1-2 3. Totals: 7 1-6 17
Three-point baskets: S/J 2 (VanEtten, Donato; G 2 (Sutton 2)
Walton 50 Unadilla Valley 39 (Friday)
W … 22 9 9 10 — 50
UV … 18 7 14 0 — 39
W: Eve Foster 0 1-2 1, Havyn Merwin 1 0-0 2, Ella Beardslee 1 0-0 3, Ava Coons 3 0-0 9, Jacqlyn Gransbury 10 9-12 29, MaKara MacGibbon 1 1-2 4, Grace Walley 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 11-18 50
UV: Adrienne Hodge 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Schrag 5 0-0 11, Kadence York 4 4-11 12, Kora Johnson 1 1-2 4, Myriah Taylor 1 0-0 2, Madison Sayles 2 0-0 4, Natalie Crandall 3 0-0 6, Madison Parker 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Acre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-13 39
Three-point baskets: W 5 (Beardslee, Coons 3, MacGibbon); UV 2 (Schrag, Johnson)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 66, Franklin 37 (Friday)
CV-S: Kyra Druse 2 0-0 4, Daphnee West 4 1-2 9, Morgan Huff 4 0-0 9, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 10-0 2, Mia Dubben 4 0-0 8, Joleen Lusk 8 5-11 21, Brin Whiteman 5 0-1 13
F: Maddy Hyzer 0 0-0 0, Haylee Taggart 1 0-0 2, Sara Rosenbush 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 12 0-2 28, Lucas Van Dyke 1 1-2 4, Tamara Wright 0 0-0 0, Taylor Amatuccio 1 0-0 3.
Three-point baskets: CVS 3 (Huff, Whiteman 2) F 6 (Kingsbury 4, Van Dkye, Amatuccio)
Delhi 44, Harpursville 25 (Friday)
DA … 10 7 18 9 — 44
H … 6 4 2 13 — 25
DA: Julia Baxter 3 2-4 8, Natalie Vredenburgh 8 3-5 19, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kylie Cheshire 1 0-4 3, Hannah Ransford 0 0-0 0, Victoria Verspoor 0 0-0 0, El Wagner 2 1-2 5, Alyssa Gioffe 3 1-2 7, Vidya Samudrala 1 0-0 2, Riley Maney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-17 44
H: J. Merrill 0 2-2 2, M. Fleming 2 0-0 6, A. Hartman 2 1-2 5, K. Noyes 3 0-2 7, G. Pawela 0 0-2 0, S. Combs 0 0-0 0, H. Moffitt 2 1-2 5. Totals: 9 4-10 25
Three-point baskets: DA 1 (Cheshire); H 3 (Fleming 2, Noyes)
Laurens 36, Edmeston 31 (Friday)
L … 14 8 1 13 — 36
E … 7 7 10 7 — 31
L: K. Andrades 2 0-2 4, G. Andrades 6 4-10 20, Allen 0 0-0 0, Dunham 3 0-2 6, Mann 2 1-2 6, Stanley 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-16 36
E: Robinson 0 1-2 1, Burrillo 0 0-0 0, White 0 0-0 0, Lund 4 1-2 9, M. Rifanburg 9 2-2 21, Funk 0 0-0 0, E. White 0 0-0 0, H. Rifanburg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-6 31
Three-point baskets: L 5 (G. Andrades 4, Mann); E 1 (M. Rifanburg)
Morris 35, Milford 26 (Friday)
Mor … 9 6 10 10 — 35
Mil … 9 3 5 9 — 26
Mor: C. Richards 6 2-2 16, H. Wist 7 1-4 15, S. Coyle 0 0-0 0, A. Ross 0 0-0 0, M. Hoyt 1 0-0 2, M. Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-6 35
Mil: T. Beckley 3 3-9 10, B. Garlick 0 0-0 0, K. Mertz 1 2-4 4, J. Barown 0 0-0 0, A. Munson 2 0-0 4, D. Maison 3 0-0 6, B. Qua 0 2-2 2. Totals: 9 7-15 26
Three-point baskets: Mor 2 (Richards 2); Mil 1 (Beckley)
Cooperstown 3, Sherburne-Earlville 1 (Friday)
The Cooperstown volleyball team defeated Sherburne-Earlville in four sets on Friday by scores of 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15.
Leading the Hawkeyes in the win were Sophia Hotaling with 16 digs, Ellie Dykstra with eight kills and three blocks, Lucy Hayes with 22 assists, five digs, and four kills, Robyn Kafafian with 10 digs, three kills, and three assists, Izzy Martz with 12 digs and four aces, Braeden Victory with 17 digs, six kills, and two assists, and Reilly Green with eight kills, seven digs, three assists, and two aces.
Cooperstown will be at Dolgeville on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 3, Sherburne-Earlville 1 (Friday)
Game Scores: 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15
Coop: Ava Lesko 3 digs; Sophia Hotaling 1 kill, 16 digs, 1 ace; Jillian Lifgren 1 kill; Violet Gentiles 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 assist; Ellie Dykstra 8 kills, 3 blocks; Lucy Hayes 4 kills, 1 block, 5 digs, 22 assists; Robyn Kafafian 3 kills, 10 digs, 3 assists, 1 ace; Izzy Martz 1 kill, 12 digs, 4 aces; Maralina Furlan 1 kill, 6 blocks, 1 assist, 1 ace; Braeden Victory 6 kills, 1 block, 17 digs, 2 assists; Sofia Ingalls 1 kill, 1 block, 6 digs, 1 ace; Grace Sperry 1 kill; Reilly Green 8 kills, 1 block, 7 digs, 3 assists, 2 aces
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.