Purple Devils blank Wildcats in 2-0 win

The Milford/Laurens boys soccer team outshot visiting Franklin/Unatego 11-7 in a 2-0 loss on Thursday, April 8.
“Cole Ruff, GK for Franklin/Unatego, played an outstanding game making several athletic saves,” Milford/Laurens head coach Gregg Eggleston said via email.
Ruff made nine saves in the shutout.
Franklin/Unatego’s Nate Dennis opened the scoring on a Matt Serrao pass at 6:15 minutes in the first half.
Milford/Laurens goalkeeper Louis Banks made two saves, but the team allowed an own goal in the second half to help Franklin/Unatego put the game out of reach.
Franklin/Unatego 2, Milford/Laurens 0
at Milford – April 8
Franklin/Unatego …. 1 1 – 2
Milford/Laurens …. 0 0 – 0
Franklin/Unatego (2-0-0): Nate Dennis 1-0, Matt Serrao 0-1, M/L own goal.
Milford/Laurens (1-1-0): None.
Shots-Corner: F/U 7-3; M/L 11-3.
Goalies: Cole Ruff (F/U) 9; Louis Banks (M/L) 2.
ONEONTA 1, OWEGO 0
The Oneonta boys soccer team defeated visiting Owego, 4-0 behind Matt Shultz’s two goals and one assist on Wednesday, April 7.
Shultz opened the scoring by finishing a Nick Stadler throw-in at 22 minutes.
Fin Oliver scored the Yellowjackets’ second goal.
Shultz capped the Yellowjackets’ first-half scoring with a goal off goalkeeper Quinn Hansen’s punt.
In the second half, Dylan Davi scored for the Yellowjackets off of a Peyton Mackey throw-in.
Hansen made seven saves to lead Oneonta to its seventh straight shutout victory.
Oneonta 4, Owego 0
at Oneonta – April 7
Owego …. 0 0 – 0
Oneonta …. 3 1 – 4
Owego: None.
OHS: Matt Shultz 2-1, Nick Stalder 0-1, Dylan Davi 1-0, Fin Oliver 1-0, Quinn Hansen 0-1, Peyton Mackey 0-1.
Shots-Corners: ?
Goalies: Quinn Hansen (OHS) 7; Quentin Davidson (OFA) ?.
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 3, RICHFIELD SPRINGS 0
The Cherry Valley-Springfield boys soccer team defeated visiting Richfield Springs, 3-0 on Thursday, April 8.
Luke Dubben led the Patriots with two goals.
Owen Johnson scored one goal and Andrew Oram had two assists for Cherry Valley-Springfield.
Cherry Valley-Springfield’s goalkeeper Gavin Valenta made five saves.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Richfield Springs 0
at Cherry Valley-Springfield – April 8
Richfield Springs …. 0 0 – 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield …. 2 1 – 3
Richfield Springs: None.
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Luke Dubben 2-0, Owen Johnson 1-0, Andrew Oram 0-2.
Shots-Corners: RS ?-?; CV-S ?-?.
Goalies: ? (RS) ?; Gavin Valenta (CV-S) 5.
GIRLS SOCCER
MILFORD 4, FRANKLIN 2
Alexis Sutphin scored two goals to lead the Milford girls soccer team to a 4-2 road victory over Franklin on Thursday, April 8.
Sutphin scored both of her goals in the first half to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Alexis Stanford and Grace Cohn each scored a goal in the second half to give Milford a 4-0 lead.
Franklin scored two goals in the final 25 minutes of the game to try and make a comeback, but the Wildcats held on for the victory.
Kara Mertz led Milford with two assists.
Milford outshot Franklin 9-6. Wildcat goalkeepers Gabriella Saggese and Leanna West made three and two saves, respectively.
Linsey Van Dyke made one save for Franklin.
Milford 4, Franklin 2
at Franklin – April 8
Milford …. 2 2 – 4
Franklin …. 0 2 – 2
Milford: Alexis Sutphin 2-0, Alexis Stanford 1-0, Grace Cohn 1-0, Kara Mertz 0-2.
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 1-0, Kaitlin Osborne 1-0.
Shots-Corners: M 9-4; F 6-2.
Goalies: Leanna West (M) 2; Gabriella Saggese (M) 3; Maddie Hyzer (F) 1; Lindsey Van Dyke (F) 1.
GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON 3, LAURENS 1
The Gilbertsville-Mount Upton girls soccer team scored three first half goals in a 3-1 victory at Laurens on Thursday, April 8.
Maya Farwell scored back-to-back goals for the Eagles to give the team a 2-0 lead and Angelina Correll scored the team’s third goal of the first half to give them a 3-0 lead.
Emily Stanley scored Laurens’ lone goal late in the second half.
Victoria Stevens made seven saves for Laurens who was outshot 10-7 by Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 3, Laurens 1
at Laurens – April 8
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton …. 3 0 – 3
Laurens …. 0 1 – 1
G-MU: Maya Farwell 2-0, Angelina Correll 1-0.
Laurens: Emily Stanley 1-0.
Shots-Corners: G-MU 10-3; L 7-3.
Goalies: ? (G-MU); Victoria Stevens (L) 7.T
EDMESTON 3, MORRIS 1
The Edmeston girls soccer team scored two goals in the second half to pull away from Morris for a 3-1 road victory on Thursday, March 8.
Edmeston’s Logan Lund converted a penalty kick for the Panthers lone goal of the first half.
Emma Ough scored two goals in the second half, one on a Molly Rifanburg assist, to increase the Panthers lead.
Maiya King scored Morris’ lone goal.
Edmeston and Morris each had six shots on goal.
Campbell Savage made four saves for Edmeston and Maddie Coleman made three saves for Morris.
Edmeston 3, Morris 1
at Morris – April 8
Edmeston …. 1 2 0 0 – 3
Morris …. 0 0 0 1 – 1
Edmeston: Logan Lund 1-0, Emma Ough 2-0, Molly Rifanburg 0-1.
Morris (1-1-1): Maiya King 1-0.
Shots-corners: E 6-0; M 6-6.
Goalies: Campbell Savage (E) 4; Abby White (E) 0; Maddie Coleman (M) 3.
