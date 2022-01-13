Purple Devils hold off Patriots 61-53 in Tri-Valley League action

The Franklin girls basketball team was able to hold off Cherry Valley-Springfield for a 61-53 victory in Thursday’s back-and-forth battle in the Tri-Valley League.
Kayla Campbell had a huge game for the Purple Devils, finishing with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Marissa Campbell also had a double-double for Franklin with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Morgan Huff was the Patriots’ top scorer with 23 points. Joleen Lusk and Ari Bosc also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Franklin (7-1 overall, 3-1 league) will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Friday while CV-S is off until Wednesday when it travels to face Schenevus.
Morris 55, Milford 17
Morris rolled to a 55-17 victory over Milford in Thursday's Tri-Valley league matchup.
Carissa Richards led the scoring for the Mustangs with a game-high 23 points scored followed by teammate Hannah Wist with 11 points.
The Wildcats were led by Taylor Beckley with eight points.
Morris will host Edmeston on Wednesday.
Sidney 43, Unadilla Valley 40 (Wednesday)
Sidney narrowly defeated Unadilla Valley 43-40 in Wednesday's Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Sidney was led by Ava Cirigliano with 18 points, followed by Emma Simmons with 16 points.
Leading Unadilla Valley was Kadence York with 11 points, followed by Keona Courtright with 10 points.
On Friday, Sidney will travel to play Harpursville while Unadilla Valley will travel to face Deposit-Hancock.
Franklin 61, Cherry Valley-Springfield 53
F … 14 12 18 17 — 61
CV-S … 20 9 14 10 — 53
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 6 2-5 18, Lucia Temple 1 1-2 3, Jaritza Myers 1 0-0 2, Kayla Campbell 13 5-8 34, Zoe Warren 0 0-0 0, Meredith Shivers 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 8-15 61
CV-S: A. Bosc 5 0-0 10, M. Huff 11 1-5 23, E. Whiteman 0 0-0 0, L. Lusk 1 0-0 2, M. Dubben 1 0-0 2, J. Lusk 5 1-2 11, B. Whiteman 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 2-7 53
Three-point baskets: F 7 (M. Campbell 4, K. Campbell 3); CV-S 1 (B. Whiteman)
Morris 55, Milford 17
Morris … 12 18 15 10 — 55
Milford … 8 4 3 2 0 — 17
Morris: Carissa Richards 10 0-0 23, Hannah Wist 5 0-0 11, Madison Aikins 3 0-2 7, Maddie Coleman 3 2-2 8, Triana Hawkins 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 2-4 55
Milford: Taylor Beckley 4 0-0 8, Kara Mertz 1 0-0 2, Julia Barown 0 0-2 0, Delaney Maison 3 0-0 6, Sara Munson 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 1-4 17
Three-point baskets: Morris 5 (Richards 3, Wist, Aikins); Milford 0
Sidney 43, Unadilla Valley 40 (Wednesday)
S … 11 12 10 10 — 43
UV … 9 12 10 9 — 40
Sidney: Emma Simmons 4 8-15 16, Cortney Mondore 1 0-2 2, Ava Cirigliano 9 0-0 18, Makayla Bales 2 0-0 4, Zoe Sullivan 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 9-19 43
Unadilla Valley: Jaiden Schrag 3 0-0 7, Kadence York 5 1-2 11, Madison Sayles 3 0-0 6, Keona Courtright 4 2-2 10, Kiara Foster 1 0-0 2, Bella Jones 1 0-0 2, Morgan Hodge 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 5-6 40
Three-point baskets: S 0; UV 1 (Schrag)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richfield Springs 57, Milford 35 (Wednesday)
The Indians used a big first quarter to defeat the Wildcats 57-35 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Richfield Springs scored 27 points in the first quarter alone, eventually taking a 40-20 halftime lead that it would never relinquish.
Austin Bowman led the way for the Indians with a game-high 24 points. Clay Bobnick added eight points in the win.
Milford was led by Carter Stevens and Brayden Murphy who scored 10 points each.
Richfield Springs (6-5 overall, 3-2 league) will face Hamilton at Herkimer College on Saturday.
Richfield Springs 57, Milford 35 (Wednesday)
RS … 27 13 3 14 — 57
M … 9 11 9 6 — 35
RS: Bobnick 4 0-0 8, Bowman 1 3-4 5, Oakley 2 0-1 4, Graves 2 0-0 4, Hosford 8 4-7 24, Dunckel 1 0-0 3, Diliberto 1 0-0 3, Schultz 2 0-0 6. Totals: 21 7-12 57
Milford: Stevens 4 1-3 10, Burkhart 1 0-0 2, Thorsland 1 5-8 7, Murphy 4 0-0 10, Clark 1 0-1 2, Virtell 0 4-10 4. Totals: 11 10-22 35
Three-point baskets: RS 8 (Hosford 4, Dunckel, Diliberto, Schultz 2); M 3 (Stevens, Murphy 2)
WRESTLING
Unatego/Unadilla Valley 36, Cooperstown/Milford 30
The Unatego/Unadilla Valley wrestling team edged Cooperstown/Milford 36-30 in Thursday’s dual meet.
Ashton Gore (110 pounds), Wyatt Meade (126), Joseph Meade (160), and Nate Ackerley (189) all earned victories by pin for Unatego/Unadilla Valley.
All of Cooperstown’s points came via forfeit.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley 36, Cooperstown/Milford 30
Matches began at 126
102: Gavin Nordberg (U/UV) won by forfeit
110: Ashton Gore (U/UV) pinned David Pitt, 3:31
118: Henry Barnes (U/UV) won by forfeit
126: Wyatt Meade (U/UV) pinned Todd Bowen, 2:32
132: T.J. O’Connor (C/M) won by forfeit
138: Brenin Dempsey (C/M) won by forfeit
145: double forfeit
152: double forfeit
160: Joseph Meade (U/UV) pinned Noah LaPointe, 2:34
172: Henry Loeffler (C/M) won by forfeit
189: Nate Ackerley (U/UV) pinned Colton Czadzeck, 0:17
215: Brent Chase (C/M) won by forfeit
285: Max Sharf (C/M) won by forfeit
BOYS SWIMMING
Rome Free Academy 59, Cooperstown 39
The Cooperstown boys swim team was defeated by Rome Free Academy 59-39 on Thursday.
Thomas Hellenthal won a pair of races for the Hawkeyes, taking first in the 200 and 500 freestyle swims. Cooperstown also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.
Notching second-place finishes for the Hawkeyes were Macon Aramini (100 butterfly), Paul Crowell (100 free), and Simon Hurysz (100 backstroke).
Cooperstown (3-5) will visit Sherburne-Earlville on Wednesday.
Rome Free Academy 59, Cooperstown 39
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Morgan, Hurysz, Aramini, Agostino, 2:08.34
200 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 2:04.30
200 Individual Medley: 3. Macon Aramini, 2:36.91
50 Freestyle: 3. Simon Hurysz, 26.37
Diving: 3. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 159.82
100 Butterfly: 2. Macon Aramini, 1:15.37
100 Freestyle: 2. Paul Crowell, 1:01.28
500 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 5:35.74
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Crowell, Ignatovsky, Hurysz, Hellenthal, 1:46.20
100 Backstroke: 2. Simon Hurysz, 1:16.31
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinley, Ignatovsky, Crowell, Hellenthal, 4:12.76
