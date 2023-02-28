A historic night from Connor Quarino helped the South Kortright boys basketball team defeat Charlotte Valley 83-65 on Tuesday in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals at SUNY Delhi.
Quarino scored 44 points in the victory, including his 1,000th varsity point as the Rams advanced to Saturday's sectional final.
Troy Dianich added 14 points for the Rams, and Trenton Cole netted eight in the win. Jamison Quigley led Charlotte Valley with 24 points, while Trevor Waid and Ezra Ontl added 19 and 11 points respectively.
The Rams got off to a blazing start, opening the game on an 11-0 run in the first two and a half minutes. Quarino nailed a three-pointer with four and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter to open the lead to 16-2. With those three points, Quarino had scored his 1,000th career varsity point.
“Connor deserves every single point that he earned," SK coach Aaron Kaufman said. "He is blood sweat and tears for every point. He puts a lot of time and effort in the offseason. A lot of AAU basketball up in Albany. He’s worked hard for those thousand points. The kid got a thousand points in two seasons, he lost his COVID year, so he's still got another year to go."
An Ethan Barrett layup cut the SK lead to 20-19 early in the second quarter, but the Rams were able to go on a 7-0 run to push the lead back to 27-19, and went into the half with a 46-29 lead, led by 24 first-half points from Quarino.
Kaufman emphasized the importance of ending the first half on a 19-10 run.
“It was really big," he said. "We let them climb back in the game at least two or three times in that first half. It was a turnaround point for us to get that run for sure”.
Charlotte Valley inched closer in the third quarter to cut the lead to 62-46, and they got the lead down to 73-63 with 2:39 remaining in the game before a South Kortright timeout. Kaufman had a simple message for his players in order to close this game out.
“Stop fouling. That was the basic thing," he said. "It was tough, no matter what we did we got called for a foul tonight. I'm not going to agree with every call that was made tonight, but the game is the game.”
The Rams were able to close out the game following the timeout, and moved onto the Class D final with a comfortable victory.
Second-seeded South Kortright will face fourth-seeded Southern Cayuga on Saturday for the Section IV Class D title, a game that Kaufman is looking forward to.
“I think that could be a good game," he said. "I think we match up well with Southern Cayuga; they are used to playing a tougher schedule like we are”.
South Kortright 83, Charlotte Valley 65
SK ... 20 16 16 21 — 83
CV ... 13 16 17 20 — 65
SK: Logan Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, Troy Dianich 6 2-2 14, Jack Byrne 0 0-0 0, Darren Dengler 2 0-0 4, Trenton Cole 4 0-0 8, Connor Quarino 18 4-8 44, Josh Anderson 3 0-0 6, Adam Champlin 2 3-4 7, Adin Haynes 0 0-0 0, Josh Palmatier 0 0-0 0, J. Regazzi 0 0-0 0, L. McClure 0 0-0 0, B. Quarino 0 0-0 0, P. Popp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 35 10-13 83
CV: Travis Blumberg 0 0-0 0, Ethan Barrett 4 0-0 8, Trevor Waid 7 5-5 19, Travis Pierce 0 0-0 0, Ezra Ontl 4 1-2 11, Freddy Cargill 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wright 0 0-0 0, P. Matz 0 0-0 0, Dominic Butler 0 0-0 0, Simone Tunno 0 0-0 0, Jamison Quigley 7 9-10 24, Luke Montgomery 0 1-1 1, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2, John Gonsalves 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-7 65
Three-point baskets: SK 4 (C. Quarino 4); CV 3 (Ontl 2, Quigley)
