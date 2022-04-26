The Charlotte Valley baseball team won a back-and-forth affair against Jefferson/Stamford 13-11 on Tuesday in Delaware League action.
Jamison Quigley hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to put the Wildcats up for good. Quigley finished the day 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Nathan Amadon also had two hits, including a double, plus an RBI. Trevor Waid added a triple.
For Jefferson/Stamford, Jacob Staroba hit a triple while Lucas Pochily, Jordan Anderson, and Trevor Knapp all had doubles.
On the mound, Amadon and Dylan Waid combined for nine strikeouts for Charlotte Valley. Jefferson/Stamford’s trio of Kevin McMahon, Staroba, and Damien Merwin had eight strikeouts combined.
Charlotte Valley (3-3 overall, 2-0 league) will host Margaretville on Thursday.
Morris/Edmeston 6, Schenevus 5
Morris/Edmeston took an early lead over Schenevus and was able to hold on for a 6-5 victory on Tuesday.
JJ Benjamin took the win at the mound, only allowing three runs on three hits over five innings, and striking out eight. Asa Dugan pitched two innings in relief and struck out six.
At the plate, M/E scored on both a two-run home run by Kyle Ough and a double by Gavin McEnroe in the first inning, then on a groundout by Jon Child in the second inning. Ough also drove in two RBIs at bat.
Mehki Regg went 2-for-3 and hit a double for Schenevus.
Delhi 6, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 3
Delhi defeated Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 6-3 in Tuesday's game that was called early due to rain.
Logan Nealis went the distance for Delhi and struck out six in the win. Garret Fitch went 2-for-2 and drove in three RBIs, Matt Griswold hit two doubles and Luke Sanford hit one double for the Bulldogs.
Kaden Butts notched a double and an RBI for UV/GMU.
Delhi will host Harpursville on Wednesday.
Downsville 14, Roscoe 5
Downsville improved to 2-5 on the season with a convincing 14-5 victory over Roscoe on Tuesday.
Ashton Townsend led the Eagles’ offense going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Kaden Cicio, meanwhile, finished with a triple, three stolen bases, and four runs scored. Tristan Reed added three runs scored.
Townsend was the winning pitcher, striking out six and allowing two walks in four innings of work.
Downsville is off until Monday when it visits Margaretville.
Gilboa 15, Milford/Laurens 0
Sean Willie’s dominant two-way performance led Gilboa past Milford/Laurens 15-0 on Tuesday.
Willie tossed a one-hitter on the mound while striking out 15 in the win. He also went 5-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI at the plate. Also contributing for Gilboa were Joe Willie (four hits, two RBIs), Jacob Strauch (three hits, two doubles, four RBIs), and Dakota Oliver (two hits, two RBIs).
Martin Thorsland had Milford/Laurens’ only base hit while striking out five batters in two innings of pitching.
Charlotte Valley 13, Jefferson/Stamford 11
J/S … 000 460 1 — 11 7 6
CV … 213 232 X — 13 9 2
J/S: Kevin McMahon, Jacob Staroba (4), Damien Merwin (6, L), and Leaf and Ander
CV: Nathan Amadon, Dylan Waid (W, 5), and Trevor Waid
HR: Jamison Quigley (CV)
3B: Jacob Staroba (J/S), Trevor Waid (CV)
2B: Lucas Pochily (J/S), Jordan Anderson (J/S), Trevor Knapp (J/S), Nathan Amadon (CV), Jamison Quigley (CV)
Morris/Edmeston 6, Schenevus 5
S … 300 000 2 — 5 5 1
M/E … 312 000 X — 6 2 2
S: Mehki Regg (L), Jordan Regg (3), and Tim Green
ME: JJ Benjamin (W), Asa Dugan (6), amd Kyle Ough
HR: Kyle Ough (M/E)
2B: Gavin McEnroe (M/E), Mehki Regg (S)
Delhi 6, UV/GMU 3
UV/GMU … 002 01X X — 3 4 1
Delhi … 114 0XX X — 6 7 1
UV/GMU: Travis Knapp (L), Dalton Proskine (4)
D: Logan Nealis (W)
2B: Matt Griswold 2 (D), Luke Sanford (D), Kaden Butts (UV/GMU)
Downsville 14, Roscoe 5
R … 013 1XX X — 5 8 1
D … 416 3XX X — 14 7 3
R: Aidan Johnson (L), Anthony Zamenick (3)
D: Ashton Townsend (W)
3B: Kaden Cicio (D)
2B: Ashton Townsend (D)
Gilboa 15, Milford/Laurens 0
G … 242 610 0 — 15 17 4
M/L … 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
G: S. Willie (W)
M/L: DeBoer (L), Sherwood (3), Lawson (4), Thorsland (6)
2B: S. Willie 2 (G), J. Strauch 2 (G), Cipolla (G), J. Willie (G), Oliver (G)
SOFTBALL
Laurens 12, Richfield Springs 11
Laurens scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Richfield Springs 12-11 at home in Tri-Valley League softball action on Tuesday.
Brooke Mann led the Leopards’ offense with three hits including a double. Gabby Andrades also had three hits in the win.
Mann was the winning pitcher, striking out nine and allowing six walks and six hits.
Molly Bobnick went 2-for-4 with a home run to lead Richfield Springs. Kalen Burnhart struck out six in the loss.
Laurens (3-2 overall, 1-2 league) will visit Stamford/Jefferson on Wednesday.
Roxbury 27, Margaretville 1
The Rockets beat the Blue Devils 27-1 in Tuesday’s game thanks to a five-inning no-hitter by Bryanna Meehan.
Meehan recorded 14 strikeouts to earn the win while also hitting a home run at the plate as part of a 2-for-4 performance.
Kimora Brown led the Roxbury offense with five RBIs and two home runs, while Madison German and Bryanna Meehan each hit a home run and Brianna Cross hit a double.
Roxbury (5-1) will be at Stamford/Jefferson on Thursday.
Morris/Edmeston 19, Schenevus 4
The Morris/Edmeston softball team beat Schenevus 19-4 in a five-inning game on Tuesday.
Hannah Wist earned the win for M/E with seven strikeouts while Emma Dabreau hit a double as part of a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs.
Maeve Robinson and Abby Bateman also drove in three runs while Haylie Lund went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Hannah Wist went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Wist was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing one walk and eight hits.
For Schenevus, Samantha Barrett had a triple
Morris/Edmeston is 2-0 in league play and 4-2 overall and faces Milford on Wednesday.
Sidney 28, Walton 1 (Monday)
Sidney’s offense was on fire in Monday’s 28-1 road victory against Midstate Athletic Conference rival Walton.
Ava Cirigliano led the way with a monster performance, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, two triples, eight RBIs, and six runs scored. Kayla McEwan also had a great game, going 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs, and four runs scored.
Makayla Bales and Chloie Taylor each added three hits and an RBI, with Taylor notching a triple as well.
Cirigliano and McEwan combined for nine strikeouts in five innings on the mound while allowing just one base hit.
Margaretville 28, South Kortright 12 (Monday)
The Blue Devils won a high-scoring contest against the Rams 28-12 on Monday.
Netalia Herrera notched a triple for Margaretville while Kayla Clark added two base hits. On the mound, Bailee Herrel earned the win, finishing with two strikeouts and four walks.
Lauren Dengler had two doubles for South Kortright while Hannah Collins had a double of her own. Christina Chakar and Paige Anderson both had two doubles.
Laurens 12, Richfield Springs 11
RS … 430 031 0 — 11 6 2
L … 040 620 X — 12 10 4
RS: Kalen Burnhart (L), and Maggie Worobey 6 ks, 5 bbs
L: Brooke Mann (W), and Kendra Dunham 9 ks, 6 bbs
HR: Molly Bobnick (RS)
2B: Brooke Mann (L)
Roxbury 27, Margaretville 1
M … 001 00X X — 1 0 6
R … 3(13)5 6XX X — 1 0 6
M: Bailey Hercel (L) and Alyssa Maggio
R: Bryanna Meehan (W) and Brianna Cross, Kimora Brown (5)
HR: Kimora Brown 2 (R), Madison German (R), Bryanna Meehan (R)
2B: Brianna Cross (R)
Morris/Edmeston 19, Schenevus 4
S … 101 11X X — 4 8 5
M/E … 408 34X X — 19 15 1
S: S. Barrett (L), A Burton (5)
M/E: H. Wist (W)
3B: S. Barrett (S)
2B: E. Dabreau (M)
Sidney 28, Walton 1 (Monday)
S … 30(11) 4(10)X X — 28 20 3
W … 100 00X X — 1 1 4
S: Ava Cirigliano (W), Kayla McEwan (4)
W: Ava Coons (L)
HR: Ava Cirigliano 2 (S), Kayla McEwan (S)
3B: Ava Cirigliano 2 (S), Kayla McEwan (S), Chloie Taylor (S)
Margaretville 28, South Kortright 12 (Monday)
M … 742 2(13)X X — 28 11 6
SK … 503 31X X — 12 5 10
M: Bailee Herrel (W), and Netalia Herrera and Alyssa Maggio
SK: Lauren Dengler (L), Shelby Macaluso (4), Caila Thomas (5), and Ailee McCracken and Hannah Collins
3B: Netalia Herrera (M)
2B: Hannah Collins (SK), Lauren Dengler 2 (SK)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.