Rams hope third time’s the charm at state final four

As the South Kortright boys soccer team prepares for the biggest game of their lives on Saturday, the atmosphere surrounding the team is one not of trepidation, but excitement according to head coach Bob VanValkenburgh.
“We’re excited; we’ve been excited all week,” he said.
The Rams hope to carry that excitement into Saturday’s New York State Class D Semifinal game against Mount Academy. South Kortright will be taking on the Section IX Champions in Middletown at 9:15 a.m. with a trip to the state title game the next day on the line.
“We’ve had good practices,” VanValkenburgh said. “The kids are looking forward to the trip and we know we’ve got our hands full but we’re going to give it our best shot.”
Having progressed so far, VanValkenburgh has made sure to keep practices fairly standard in the week leading up to the State Semifinal.
“We’ve been mixing it up. One day a little lighter, working on skills and shooting, the next day we’ll go hard, sort of every other day,” he said. “We gave them Wednesday off and we’ll go hard again today (Thursday).”
The South Kortright boys aren’t exactly strangers to playing on the big stage. The Rams made back-to-back appearances in the final four in 2016 and 2017. The 2016 season ended with a 2-0 loss to Alfred-Almond. The 2017 squad, meanwhile, was eliminated by none other than Mount Academy by a score of 6-0.
From what he’s seen and heard about this year’s Mount squad, VanValkenburgh knows his team will be in for a tough test.
“They’ve got a really good center midfielder and a good striker, and they’re a very well-conditioned team,” he said.
Senior captain Logan Firment is the only current South Kortright player who was on that 2017 squad, playing scattered varsity minutes as an eighth-grader. But VanValkenburgh says his own prior experiences in the state tournament have provided him with a bit of a blueprint for how he and his team will approach this weekend.
“The first time I went down there, I didn’t know what the hell we were supposed to wear, what we were bringing,” he said with a laugh. “Now I feel a little more comfortable with that so hopefully it helps with the kids not getting overwhelmed with the situation, staying in the hotel and going out to eat. We’re going to try to keep a pretty normal schedule and the kids are aware of what they’re going down there for. It’s not a senior trip.”
Any time a team makes a run to the state final four it’s a special occasion. But the 2021 campaign is especially meaningful considering the disappointment of the abbreviated 2020 season and how it denied every team the chance at a state championship.
“I think it’s just getting the kids back to some type of normalcy,” VanValkenburgh said about this season. “We’ve still got our masks on when we’re in school, we’ve still got our masks on when we’re on the bus.
“But just seeing the kids enjoy themselves… it took a while to realize just how much they had lost in that year of not playing. Just the knowledge that they would’ve picked up with that one extra year, and I think now it’s starting to come together. We’ve gone four or five extra weeks since the regular season’s been done. I’m starting to see where the younger kids are starting to learn the game.”
And while the trek to Middletown is very much a business trip, VanValkenburgh wants to make sure his players savor the memories, win or lose, they’re sure to make.
“I just want them to experience it and have fun,” he said. “They should take it all in and enjoy it.”
(All 2021-22 New York State High School Championship events are cash free with only digital tickets being accepted).
