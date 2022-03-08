Rams roll to Regional Final with 77-53 win

The South Kortright boys basketball team was just a few days removed from a dramatic overtime victory over Richfield Springs in the Section IV Class D Championship Game, so it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see them need a minute to re-center themselves for their first state tournament game on Tuesday.
Instead, the Rams came out firing and never stopped against Section I Champion Greenburgh-North Castle as they cruised to a 77-53 victory in the Class D State Subregionals at Johnson City.
“Our boys like to stay in the flow, they like to keep moving,” South Kortright coach Aaron Kaufman said. “We don’t like the long layovers. We’re used to that, playing every couple of days. That’s good for us.”
Leading the Rams offense was Connor Quarino, who was feeling it all game long to the tune of 30 points, 26 of which came in the first three quarters.
Josh Anderson and Adam Champlin also had strong games for SK with 17 and 13 points, respectively. Quarino and Anderson each hit four three-pointers in the win, with Champlin’s lone trey adding up to nine threes in the game as a team.
South Kortright came out on fire, capitalizing in the transition game on some sloppy passing by GNC to open up an early 7-0 lead.
The Knights found their composure, however, settling down on offense and tightening up on defense to steadily close the gap. After entering the second quarter trailing 17-13, GNC drew even several times before taking its first lead of the game 23-21 with 4:55 left in the half.
Despite facing a long and tall Greenburgh lineup, the Rams were dominating on the glass, but weren’t seeing their shots fall like they had in the early going.
After the two sides swapped leads as the first half wound down, Quarino came up with a couple of clutch threes to give South Kortright some momentum going into the half, where they led 37-33.
It was in the third quarter that the Rams began to pull away. SK started the third on a 9-2 run and never faced much opposition from that point on.
“They played very well tonight,” Kaufman said. “The third quarter’s what did it. We changed our defense up a little bit and I think that’s what made the difference, the defense. We took [Chris Papotte] out of the game.”
Papotte, who led the Knights with 16 points, found success in the paint in the early going. But the Rams made the move to clog up the interior and force Greenburgh to move the ball around the perimeter, something they didn’t seem comfortable doing for most of the game.
“Try to keep it out of the paint,” Kaufman said was his objective on defense in the second half. “[Papotte], he’s tough in there. He’s a big boy. That was the object. I think in the second half we took him out of the game and that was a key part.”
The third quarter was also when SK’s offense started to click in earnest. With Quarino and Anderson providing threats from beyond the perimeter, it opened up easy passing lanes for the likes of Champlin and Logan Firment (seven points).
The Rams were equally effective in both the half-court and transition games, as their balanced attack slowly sapped the will out of the Knights.
South Kortright outscored Greenburgh 24-9 in the third quarter and never faced any serious pressure in the fourth as the Rams wrapped up the victory.
Danny Kahn scored 15 points for Greenburgh, all of which came on five three-pointers. Manny Hernandez added 11 points.
After scoring 24 points in the sectional final, including hitting the three at the buzzer that sent the game into overtime, Quarino came up big yet again for South Kortright, belying the fact that he’s only a sophomore and earning high praise from his head coach.
“Normal Connor,” is how Kaufman described the performance. “He’s a pretty good package for a point guard. He’s a sophomore, didn’t have a minutes’ worth of varsity experience [before this season], so he’s going to be a pretty good ballplayer down the road. I mean, he’s a pretty good ballplayer now, but he’s the complete package. He’s tough to guard, he really is.”
With the win, South Kortright advances to the Class D State Regionals, where it will face Section IX’s Chapel Field on Saturday at S.S. Seward at 5 p.m., with the time subject to change.
South Kortright 77, Greenburgh-North Castle 53
SK … 17 20 24 16 — 77
GNC … 13 20 9 11 — 53
SK: Eoin Byrne 0 0-0 0, Troy Dianich 2 0-0 4, Darren Dengler 0 0-0 0, Trenton Cole 1 2-2 4, Connor Quarino 13 0-0 30, Adam Champlin 6 0-0 13, Josh Anderson 6 1-3 17, Damien Gloster 0 2-2 2, Adin Haynes 0 0-0 0, Ben Andersen 0 0-0 0, Logan Firment 2 3-6 7. Totals: 30 8-13 77
GNC: C. Papotte 7 2-5 16, D. Kahn 5 0-0 15, R. Neagle 3 0-0 8, T. Saylor 1 0-0 2, M. Hernandez 5 1-2 12, A. Bullock 0 0-0 0, B. Davis 0 0-0 0, P. Morse 0 0-0 0, M. Murray 0 0-0 0, G. Baker 0 0-0 0, J. Harry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-7 53
Three-point baskets: SK 9 (Quarino 4, Champlin, Anderson 4); GNC 8 (Kahn 5, Neagle 2, Hernandez)
