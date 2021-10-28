Rams win in overtime; Patriots upset Marathon

The South Kortright boys won in dramatic fashion on Thursday, defeating Milford/Laurens 2-1 in overtime in the Section IV Class D Soccer Semifinals.
Logan Firment scored the game-winner for the Rams in the extra period, while Jadyn Sturniolo opened the scoring for South Kortright early in the second half. Firment and Sturniolo recorded the assists on each other’s goals.
For Milford/Laurens, Riley Stevens scored the only goal with Brock Mann assisting.
Goalkeeper Adam Champlin saved four shots for South Kortright, and Chase Long blocked eight for M/L.
South Kortright will face Cherry Valley-Springfield in the Class D Championship Game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Wright Soccer Complex in Oneonta.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Marathon 1
The Patriots upset top-seeded Marathon 4-1 in the Section IV Class D Semifinals on Thursday.
Will Heinrich led the CVS scoring with two goals and two assists. Allan Parker and Oskar Webster each had one goal.
Scoring the lone goal for Marathon was Jacob Bryon
South Kortright 2, Milford/Laurens 1
SK: Jadyn Sturniolo 1-1, Logan Firment 1-1
M/L: Riley Stevens 1-0, Brock Mann 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 12-12, M/L 5-1
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 4, Chase Long (M/L) 8
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Marathon 1
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Will Heinrich 2-2, Allan Parker 1-0, Oskar Webster 1-0
Marathon: Jacob Bryon 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: CVS 13-2; M 15-7
Goalies: Not Provided
GIRLS SOCCER
Owego Free Academy 3, Oneonta 2 (Wednesday)
The Oneonta girls fell to Owego Free Academy 3-2 in Wednesday’s Section IV Class B Semifinal contest.
In the first half, Carmen Jorgensen scored for Owego and Veronika Madej scored for Oneonta to leave the score tied 1-1 after 40 minutes.
The Yellowjackets took the lead midway through the second half on a goal by Julia Joyner. But Owego answered less than two minutes later on Cassie Doane’s game-tying goal. Jorgensen would then score the winner with just 7:15 remaining to give OFA the victory and end Oneonta’s season.
OHS keeper Liz Brantley finished with 15 saves, while her opposite number Taylor Dalton finished with nine stops.
“We played great,” Oneonta coach Jerry Mackey said via email. “So proud of this team and all the girls and we wish our 11 seniors success in all they do. We will miss them dearly.
“Some amazing team and individual efforts tonight but it just wasn’t meant to be. We wish Owego well as they move on.”
Owego Free Academy 3, Oneonta 2 (Wednesday)
OFA: Carmen Jorgensen 2-0, Cassie Doane 1-0, Erin McDonald 0-1
OHS: Veronika Madej 1-0, Julie Joyner 1-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: OFA 21-6, OHS 14-5
Goalies: Taylor Dalton (OFA) 9, Liz Brantley (OHS) 15
GOLF
Gilboa 183, Roxbury 225
The Gilboa golf team rolled to a 183-225 victory over Roxbury on Thursday at the Stamford Golf Club. The win made the Bobcats co-champions of the Delaware League along with Margaretville.
Leading the way for Gilboa was Kara Dumas with a round of 40. Other medalists included Ethan Halat (44), Keith Smith (46), and Michael O’Hara (53).
Peyton Proctor and Ryder Albano both shot 51 to lead the Rockets.
Gilboa 183, Roxbury 225
At Stamford Golf Club
Par 34, Front 9
Gilboa: Kara Dumas 40, Ethan Halat 44, Keith Smith 46, Michael O’Hara 53
Roxbury: Peyton Proctor 51, Ryder Albano 51, Dennis Slauson 60, George Proctor 63
CROSS COUNTRY
The Delhi cross country teams completed a sweep of the Midstate Athletic Conference Championships on Thursday at the 3.07-mile course at Unadilla Valley Central School.
Vincent VanMaaren was the top runner on the boys side with a time of 17:09. Delhi took the top four spots in the boys race, with Alton Francisco, Nelson VanMaaren and Jared Coleman finishing in second, third, and fourth, respectively.
Rounding out the top five as an All-Star was Noah Pain of Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
The Delhi girls placed three runners in the top five: Ellie Lees (second), Gretel Hilson-Schneider (third), and Abi Tessier (fifth). Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville took first place overall with a time of 18:58. Deposit-Hancock’s Mirabella Sanford finished fourth.
BOYS
Delhi 15, Sidney 50
1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA), 17:09; 2. Alton Francisco (DA), 17:35; 3. Nelson VanMaaren (DA), 17:58; 4. Jared Coleman (DA), 18:24; 5. Noah Pain (UV/GMU), 18:28; 6. John Bagley (SID), 19:20; 7. Connor Eberly (S), 19:20; 8. Nolan Burns (BG/A/H), 19:49; 9. Alexander Kelsh (DA), 20:03; 10. Caden Benedict (S), 20:03; 11. Sawyer King (M/M), 20:35; 12. Zavier Aguirre (DA), 20:45
GIRLS
Delhi 29, Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville 45
1. Ethne Degan (BG/A/H), 18:58; 2. Ellie Lees (DA), 20:12; 3. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA), 20:15; 4. Mirabella Sanford (DH), 21:11; 5. Abi Tessier (DA), 21:33; 6. Madison Fleming (BG/A/H), 22:42; 7. Patricia Higgins (U), 22:50; 8. Lucia Marsiglio (DA), 23:09; 9. Haylee Poliseno (SCH), 23:23; 10. Jaelin Brown (BG/A/H), 23:25; 11. Meghan Hadley (DA), 23:33; 12. Kira Davidson (BG/A/H), 23:51
