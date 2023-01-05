The Schenevus boys basketball team needed overtime to defeat Sharon Springs 70-66 in a back-and-forth affair in the Tri-Valley League on Thursday.
The inside-outside duo of Jackson Reed and Mehki Regg carried the Dragons to victory. Reed recorded a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds while Regg hit six three-pointers for 22 points of his own. Allen Osborne tacked on 10 points.
Brady Law led Sharon Springs with 24 points while Luke Enyart and Mike Cashman netted 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Schenevus will be off until Wednesday when it hosts Laurens/Milford.
Schenevus 70, Sharon Springs 66 OT
S … 12 19 16 14 9 — 70
SS … 14 12 17 18 5 — 66
S: Tim Green 0 2-2 2, Allen Osborne 2 4-6 10, Cody Keator 1 1-4 4, Mehki Regg 7 2-3 22, Jackson Reed 8 8-9 24, Owen Bryant 0 0-0 0, Lucien Kortekaas 3 2-2 8, Trevor Schneider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 19-26 70
SS: Jake Peretti 0 0-0 0, Ethan Mickel 4 0-0 9, Luke Enyart 6 4-8 16, Mike Cashman 6 0-2 15, Brendan Parrotti 1 0-0 2, Brady Law 9 4-10 24, Brady Ostrander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8-20 66
Three-point baskets: S 9 (Osborne 2, Keator, Regg 6); SS 5 (Mickel, Cashman 2, Law 2)
Charlotte Valley 50, Gilboa 18
The Charlotte Valley girls put forth a complete performance in Thursday’s 50-18 win over Gilboa at home in the Delaware League.
Ella Gerster registered a double-double in the victory finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Kailey Whitbeck, meanwhile, had 12 points and eight steals and Jessica Zuill notched 11 points and seven steals.
Olivia Ross led Gilboa with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Charlotte Valley will host Downsville on Monday.
Stamford/Jefferson 53, Roxbury 40
Stamford/Jefferson defeated Roxbury 53-40 in a Delaware League matchup on Thursday.
McKenna Hoyt scored a game-high 26 points for S/J with Trhynati Donato adding 11 points of her own. Kylie DeMaio led Roxbury with 15 points while Kimora Brown scored nine.
Charlotte Valley 50, Gilboa 18
CV … 19 11 8 12—50
G … 6 4 6 2—18
CV: Cadence Losie 2 0-0 4, Kailey Whitbeck 5 2-2 12, Jessica Zuill 5 0-0 11, Maeve Carey 0 0-2 0, Ella Gerster 9 1-3 19, Peyton Wykoff 1 0-0 2, Cadence Santiago 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 3-7 50
G: Laura Breigle 1 0-0 2, Olivia Ross 5 0-0 10, Brianna Beaupre 0 0-0 0, Adreanna Cruz 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Ciarovino 3 0-2 6. Totals: 9 0-2 18
Three-point baskets: CV 1 (Zuill); G 0
Stamford/Jefferson 53, Roxbury 40
S/J … 14 11 20 8 — 53
R … 8 7 10 15 — 40
S/J: Paige VanEtten 1 0-0 2, Gabby Stannard 0 0-0 0, Trhynati Donato 5 1-5 11, Tierney Turner 0 0-0 0, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Dezaraye Hills 2 2-5 7, Alayna Stannard 2 1-2 7, Justina Daempfli 0 0-0 0, Rylee Brewster 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hoyt 8 9-11 26. Totals: 18 13-23 53
R: Ryleigh Goodchild 4 0-2 8, Kimora Brown 3 2-9 9, Livy Grieco 0 0-0 0, Kylie DeMaio 5 5-10 15, MacKenzie Hynes 0 0-0 0, Addy Hynes 0 0-0 0, Savannah Petterson 0 0-0 0, Aurora Stengle 0 0-0 0, MiKayla Wright 1 0-0 2, Lexi DeMaio 3 0-0 6, Elizabeth Losee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-21 40
Three-point baskets: S/J 4 (Hills, Stannard 2, Hoyt); R 0
Oneida 96, Cooperstown 69
The Cooperstown boys swimming team fell to Oneida 96-69 in Thursday’s meet.
Earning individual wins for Cooperstown were London Kinley in the 200 individual medley, Lincoln Dilorenzo in diving, Macon Aramini in the 500 freestyle, Finn Morgan in the 100 backstroke, and Graham Abrams in the 100 breaststroke. Cooperstown also won the 200 medley relay.
Cooperstown will visit Rome Free Academy on Tuesday.
Oneida 96, Cooperstown 69
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Abrams, Kinley, Ayers, 1:59.88
200 Freestyle: 2. Macon Aramini, 2:05.31
200 Individual Medley: 1. London Kinley, 2:27.17
50 Freestyle: 2. Graham Abrams, 25.73
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 211.95
100 Butterfly: 3. London Kinley, 1:07.75
100 Freestyle: 4. Henry Ayers, 1:02.91
500 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 5:36.30
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Morgan, Dilorenzo, Johnson, Aramini, 1:53.05
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:05.31
100 Breaststroke: 1. Graham Abrams, 1:13.53
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Kinley, Aramini, Ayers, Abrams, 4:08.55
WRESTLING
The Oneonta boys wrestling team fell to Windsor 39-34 in a match held on Wednesday, while the OHS girls team fell 12-6.
Winning by pin for the Oneonta boys were Marshall Mahar (110 pounds), Beckett Holmes (132), Reilly Waltz (138), and Mateo Goodhue (189), while Alan Little (126) earned his victory by major decision.
On the girls side, Leylani Wilshire (160) won via pin for the Yellowjackets.
Oneonta will host its annual Rotary Tournament beginning on Friday.
BOYS Windsor 39, Oneonta 34 (Wednesday)
Matches began at 102
102: Dylan Newman (W) won by forfeit
110: Marshall Mahar (OHS) pinned Gabe Taylor, 0:48
118: Tanner Tubia (OHS) won by forfeit
126: Alan Little (OHS) major decisioned Trey Swartwout, 12-1
132: Beckett Holmes (OHS) pinned Mason Colgan, 5:40
138: Reilly Waltz (OHS) pinned Ryan Greene, 2:27
145: Tim Boyce (W) pinned Nolan Stark, 1:32
152: Mathew Boyce (W) pinned Brighton Logue, 2:36
160: Mason McCombs (W) pinned AlanMichael Rubin, 3:40
172: Dominick Weaver (W) pinned Darren Rose, 2:20
189: Mateo Goodhue (OHS) pinned Jaycob Mann, 1:36
215: Garrett Bidwell (W) decisioned Jayden Zakala, 3-2
285: Gabe Soundararaj (W) pinned Nason Renne, 1:36
GIRLS Windsor 12, Oneonta 6 (Wednesday)
110: River Quinn (W) pinned Sky Lomax, 1:50
138: Aubrey Dixon (W) pinned Sophia Churchill, 2:55
160: Leylani Wiltshire (OHS) pinned Liz Criddle, 3:26
BOWLING
The Hancock bowling teams swept Afton/Harpursville in a match held on Wednesday that was a make-up of a match originally scheduled for Dec. 15.
The Hancock boys won 3022-2190 while the girls triumphed 2157-1545.
Ronnie Ellis was the top roller of the night with a series of 685. Teammates Anton Leonard (655) and Peyton Johnson (603) also topped 600 overall.
Michael Pratt’s total score of 516 led Afton/Harpursville.
Leading the Hancock girls were Winter Stanton (475) and Natalie Woodmansee (432).
GIRLS Hancock 4, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Wednesday)
Hancock (2157): Winter Stanton 183-195-97-475, Natalie Woodmansee 151-123-158-432, Emerhe Ellis 102-128-310, Zada Whitaker 121-115-236, Aaliyah Fairbairn 79-107-186, Regan Worzel 168-117, Corrin Whitfield 133
A/H (1545): Ollie Rutherford 140-110-138-388, Hailey Crosby 93-116-138-347, Grace Bemboy 135-120-83-288, Morgan Crosby 85-67-100-242, Autumn Bolster 73-82-65-220
BOYS Hancock 4, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Wednesday)
Hancock (3022): Ronnie Ellis 266-207-212-685, Anton Leonard 193-265-200-655, Peyton Johnson 197-163-243-603, Tyler Allen 196-159-213-568, Landon Fuller 181-148-170-499
A/H (2190) Michael Pratt 171-191-154-516, Ethan Andres 146-182-122-446, Eli Fellows 101-162-107-370, Andrew Wilson 117-114-231, Braedon Barton 117-113-20, Thakir Whitaker 146, Devin Spathelf 81
