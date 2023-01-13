The Schenevus boys basketball team defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Friday 61-45.
Schenevus was led by Jackson Reed’s double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Mehki Regg added 11 points in the win.
Dalton Stocking led CV-S in scoring with 13 points, with Max Horvath close behind with 12.
Schenevus will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Tuesday, while CV-S will host Sharon Springs the same day.
The South Kortright boys rolled to a 69-33 Delaware League victory at home over Margaretville on Thursday.
Connor Quarino and Josh Anderson led the offensive attack for the Rams, scoring 20 and 19 points, respectively. Jack Byrne and Trenton Cole each chipped in with eight points.
For Margaretville, Connor Wayman netted 11 points while Christian Bravo had 10.
South Kortright will host Gilboa on Wednesday.
The Richfield Springs rallied in the fourth quarter on Thursday to defeat Sharon Springs 57-52 in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Brayden Dunckel came up big in the victory with 25 points. Dylan Hosford also finished in double-figures with 12 points while Jesse Bowman and Landon Schultz each scored nine.
Luke Enyart led Sharon Springs with 21 points while Brady Law hit four three-pointers for 18 points overall.
Richfield Springs will be at Herkimer College on Saturday taking on OESJ.
Gilboa defeated Jefferson/Stamford 53-29 on Thursday in the Delaware League.
Scoring nine points each in the win were Dakota Oliver and William Cipolla.
For J/S, it was Patrick Terk leading the team in scoring with a game-high 11 points.
S … 8 20 20 13 — 61
CV-S … 12 14 8 11 — 45
S: Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Tim Green 0 0-0 0, Allen Osborne 2 1-2 6, Cody Keator 4 1-1 10, Connor Morell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Burgos 0 0-2 0, Trevor Schneider 0 0-0 0, Mehki Regg 3 3-4 11, Jackson Reed 13 0-0 26, Owen Bryant 0 0-0 0, Lucien Kortekaas 3 0-3 6, Ryan Spranger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 5-12 61
CV-S: Kris Cade 1 0-0 2, Duane LeFevre 2 0-0 6, Dalton Stocking 5 0-0 13, Trevor Campagna 0 0-0 0, Max Horvath 4 3-7 12, Faustin O’Neill 1 1-2 4, Camden Decker 0 0-0 0, CJ Hurley 3 0-3 6, Chase Benson 0 0-0 0, Grayson Mollen 1 0-0 2, Bryent Rockwell 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 4-14 45
Three-point baskets: S 4 (Osborne, Keator, Regg 2); CV-S 7 (LeFevre 2, Stocking 3, Horvath, O’Neill)
SK … 22 17 21 9 — 69
M … 7 3 3 20 — 33
SK: L. Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, T. Dianich 2 0-0 5, J. Byrne 3 0-0 8, D. Dengler 2 2-2 6, T. Cole 4 0-0 8, C. Quarino 9 0-0 20, J. Anderson 8 3-3 19, A. Champlin 0 1-4 1, A. Haynes 1 0-0 2, J. Palmatier 0 0-0 0, J. Regazzi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 6-9 69
M: H. Balcom 0 0-0 0, Connor Wayman 4 0-2 11, Cody Wayman 1 2-4 4, T. McVitty 0 0-0 0, R. McVitty 3 0-0 8, E. Bullock 0 0-0 0, C. Bravo 4 1-5 10. Totals: 12 3-11 33
Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Dianich, Byrne 2, Quarino 2); M 6 (Connor Wayman 3, R. McVitty 2, Bravo)
RS … 11 18 9 19 — 57
SS … 13 19 10 10 — 52
RS: Bowman 3 2-2 9, Dunckel 11 0-1 25, Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Schultz 3 0-0 9, Hosford 4 4-7 12. Totals: 21 6-10 57
SS: Micker 2 2-3 7, Enyart 7 7-11 21, Law 7 0-0 18, Ostrander 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 11-16 52
Three-point baskets: RS 7 (Bowman, Dunckel 3, Schultz 3); SS 5 (Micker, Law 4)
G … 13 19 9 12 — 53
J/S … 7 11 4 7 — 29
G: Anthony Marsh 2 1-2 7, Dakota Oliver 3 2-6 9, Michael Yepez 0 3-4 3, David McCann 1 0-0 2, William Cipolla 3 1-2 9, Brandon Cross 0 0-1 0, Myles Uhalde 2 0-0 4, Jamie Perry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Strauch 2 2-3 6, Peter DeWitt 4 1-3 5, Joe Wille 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 10-21 53
J/S: Jon Michael Leas 1 0-0 2, Patrick Terk 4 0-0 11, Louis Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Tyler Knapp 0 0-0 0, Mate Villenueva 0 0-0 0, Jordan Anderson 2 1-2 6, Christopher Hardenburgh 1 1-2 4, Caleb Hardenburgh 0 0-2 0, Nathan Lane 0 0-0 0, Jacob Staroba 1 4-4 6, Brandon Harris 0 0-0 0 Nathan Lottermann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-10 29
Three-point baskets: G 5 (Marsh 2, Cipolla 2, Oliver); J/S 5 (Terk 3, Anderson, C. Hardenburgh)
The Oneonta wrestling team edged Norwich 36-34 in a road dual meet on Thursday.
Winning by pin for the Yellowjackets were Marshall Mahar at 118 pounds, Alan Little at 126, Reilly Waltz at 145, and Jayden Zakala at 215.
Oneonta will be off until Thursday, Jan. 26 when it visits Susquehanna Valley.
Matches began at 118
102: Double forfeit
110: Maverick Beckwith (N) won by forfeit
118: Marshall Mahar (OHS) pinned Aidan Hernandez, 2:44
126: Alan Little (OHS) pinned Evan Heath, 2:09
132: Regan Roach (N) major decisioned Beckett Holmes, 14-6
138: Nathan Murphy (N) pinned Wyatt Jones, 2:56
145: Reilly Waltz (OHS) pinned Matt Allen, 0:48
152: Yanni Drapaniotis (N) pinned Brighton Logue, 0:28
160: AlanMichael Rubin (OHS) won by forfeit
172: Mason Edwards (N) pinned Darren Rose, 0:52
189: Mateo Goodhue (OHS) won by forfeit
215: Jayden Zakala (OHS) pinned Braden Reid, 1:40
285: Robert McIntyre (N) pinned Nason Renne, 1:30
The Sidney bowling teams swept Deposit in a match held on Thursday. The Sidney girls won by a score of 2237-1683 while the boys won 2547-1726.
Leading Sidney on the girls side was Cassie Cole with a score of 562. She was followed by teammates Holly Bookhout (495) and Abby Spindler (430).
On the boys side, Reece Yeomans paced the Warriors with a total series of 584. Elsewhere, Aaron Sowersby rolled a 538 while Kyle Smith had a 518.
GIRLS Sidney 3, Deposit 0 (Thursday)
Sidney (2237): Cassie Cole 150-156-256-562, Holly Bookhout 131-214-150-495, Abby Spindler 122-159-149-430, Ky Phillips 139-126-265, Kayleigh Northrup 149-107-256, Scout DelReal 105-124-229
Deposit (1683): Darby deGraw 153-116-130-399, Valerie Shomin 122-116-95-333, Kalei Fineout 89-121-94-304, Abby Johnson 102-131-233, Kyleigh Schmitz 123-85-209, Zoey Decker 81-124-205
BOYS Sidney 3, Deposit 0 (Thursday)
Sidney (2547): Reece Yeomans 204-200-180-584, Aaron Sowersby 177-202-159-538, Kyle Smith 149-182-187-518, Caidyn Lambrecht 162-181-343, Thomas Spindler 148-132-280, Ethan Beardslee 150, Noah Hutter 134
Deposit (1726): Justin Lanner 153-139-129-421, Robert Reilly 114-138-160-412, Derrick White 126-93-219, Henry Pettersen 115-66-181, Macoy Mastropietro 112, Sam Griffin 112, Grant deGraw 93, Kai Hallock 93, Eliot Dermitt 87
