Mehki Regg led the Schenevus boys to an 8-1 victory over Worcester on Wednesday.
Regg was the top scorer for the Dragons with four goals. Also scoring for Schenevus were Daniel Gallagher with two goals and one assist, Wyndham Spooner with one goal and two assists, Jordan Regg with one goal, Troy Schneider with two assists, and Anthony Poliseno with one assist. Connor Fancher scored the lone goal for the Wolverines.
In net, Ryan Spranger had five saves for Schenevus and Tyler Head had 10 for Worcester.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Edmeston 2
The Patriots eked out a 3-2 win over the Panthers in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Will Heinrich scored twice for CVS, with Allan Parker adding the third goal and Kris Cade providing an assist.
Kyle Ough scored both of Edmeston’s goals, one of which came off an assist from Gavin McEnroe.
Patriots keeper Gavin Valenta made six saves in the win while Edmeston’s Bryce Bolton stopped 14 shots.
Sharon Springs 1, Morris 0
Sharon Springs edged Morris in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League game.
The tie-breaking goal for the Mustangs was scored late in the game by Brady Law.
Morris lost despite outshooting Sharon Springs 9-5.
Sharon Springs will host Worcester on Monday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 1, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-
Mount Upton 0 (Tuesday)
The Bobcats edged UV/GMU in Tuesday’s contest.
Easton Porter scored the game’s only goal in the second half for Bainbridge-Guilford off an assist by Seamus Nolan.
B-G keeper Collin Dicks made 11 saves to notch the shutout. Tucker Cattanach made nine stops for UV/GMU.
Schenevus 8, Worcester 1
Schenevus: Mehki Regg 4-0, Daniel Gallagher 2-1, Wyndham Spooner 1-2, Jordan Regg 1-0, Troy Schneider 0-2, Anthony Poliseno 0-1,
Worcester: Connor Fancher 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Schenevus 18-4; Worcester 6-2
Goalies: Ryan Spranger (S) 5; Tyler Head (W) 10
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Edmeston 2
CVS: Will Heinrich 2-0, Allan Parker 1-0, Kris Cade 0-1
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 2-0, Gavin McEnroe 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CVS 17-4, E 8-5
Goalies: Gavin Valenta (CVS) 6, Bryce Bolton (E) 14
Sharon Springs 1, Morris 0
SS: Brady Law 1-0
M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SS 5-1, M 9-3
Goalies: (M) 4, (SS) 9
Bainbridge-Guilford 1, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0 (Tuesday)
BG: Easton Porter 1-0, Seamus Nolan 0-1
UV/GMU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: BG 13-1, UV/GMU 11-4
Goalies: Collin Dicks (BG) 11, Tucker Cattanach (UV/GMU) 9
GOLF
Oneonta 225, Chenango Valley 229
Oneonta narrowly beat Chenango Valley in Wednesday’s golf match at Oneonta Country Club, with the victory marking the third straight win for the Yellowjackets.
Leading the scoreboard for Oneonta was Aidan Gelbsman with a season-best round of 38. Other contributing teammates were Seamus Catella (43), Max Gelbsman (45), Matt Rigas (48), and Ethan Dugan (51).
Chenango Valley’s Justin Wardell led his team and had the low round of the day with an even-par score of 36. Other scorers for Chenango Valley were Chris Paultre (40), Jonah Rice (50), Madden Michalko (51), and Tyler Norton (52).
Oneonta will host Norwich at Oneonta Country Club on Monday.
South Kortright/Andes 220,
Charlotte Valley 268
South Kortright/Andes defeated Charlotte Valley 220-268 in Wednesday’s golf match at the College Course at Delhi.
Conner Quarino shot a 50 for the low round of the day.
South Kortright’s other medalists were Emerson Comer (54), Lee Marigliano (57), and Lance McClure (59).
Nate Amadon had the low score for Charlotte Valley with a 56.
South Kortright/Andes (5-4 overall, 4-2 league) will be participating at the Delaware League Championships at Hanah Mountain Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Oxford 269, Delhi 304
Oxford defeated Delhi in Wednesday’s golf matchup at the College Course at Delhi.
Three players, Gavin Little of Delhi, and Christian Paden and Kyle Benjamin of Oxford, all shared the low round of the day with 51.
Other contributing teammates for Oxford’s win were Ben Paden (52), Lia O’Brian (57), and Ethan Fleury (58). For Delhi, scorers included Libby Lamport (52), Cameron Winner (52), and Asa Moxley (61).
Oxford (9-2) will host Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton on Friday.
Sidney 237, Afton/Harpursville 290
The Warriors cruised to a 237-290 victory on Wednesday at Belden Hill Golf Club.
Kyle Smith shot a four-over-par round of 40 to lead the way. Sidney’s other medalists included Ben Miller (45), Colton Rose (48), Garrett Beckwith (49), and Caidyn Lambrecht (55).
Jason Reeve led Afton/Harpursville with a 46 while Justin Reeve (55) and Ashton Villecco also contributed.
Hunter-Tannersville 198,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 216
The Wildcats earned a 198-216 victory at Wednesday’s match at Windham Country Club.
Grady Glennon shot a 42 to lead all players for H-T. Also medaling were teammates Gwendolyn Glennon (48), Nick Uhrik (53), and Lyden Smith (55).
Scoring for Windham-Ashland-Jewett were Charlie Mulholland (49), Jason Hammel (53), Shane Begley (55), and J.P. Klein (59).
Greene 260, UV/GMU/Morris 227
Greene defeated UV/GMU/Morris by forfeit on Wednesday after UV/GMU/Morris only had four players available at Red Pines Golf Course.
UV/GMU/M’s Scott Murphy had the low round of the day with a 43, while teammate Owen Hill carded a 54.
Clayton Leonard led Greene with a 49. Parker Flanagan and Maeric Barrows, meanwhile, both shot 50.
Oneonta 225, Chenango Valley 229
At Oneonta Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Oneonta: Aidan Gelbsman 38, Seamus Catella 43, Max Gelbsman 45, Matt Rigas 48, Ethan Dugan 51
Chenango Valley: Justin Wardell 36, Chris Paultre 40, Jonah Rice 50, Madden Michalko 51, Tyler Norton 52
South Kortright/Andes 220, Charlotte Valley 268
At the College Course at Delhi
Par 36, Front 9
SK/A: Conner Quarino 50, Emerson Comer 54, Lee Marigliano 57, Lance McClure 59
CV: Nate Amadon 56, Ella Gerster 68, Natalie Amadon 71, Abby Roman 73
Oxford 269, Delhi 304
At the College Course at Delhi
Par 35, Front 9
O: Christian Paden 51, Kyle Benjamin 51, Ben Paden 52, Lia O’Brian 57, Ethan Fleury 58
DA: Gavin Little 51, Libby Lamport 52, Cameron Winner 52, Asa Moxley 61, Nora Piurowski 90
Sidney 237, Afton/Harpursville 290
At Belden Hill Golf Club
Par 36, Front 9
Sidney: Kyle Smith 40, Ben Miller 45, Colton Rose, 48, Garrett Beckwith 49, Caidyn Lambrecht 55
Afton/Harpursville: Jason Reeve 46, Justin Reeve 55, Ashton Villecco 56, Dylan Williamson 65, Dominick Franklin 68
Hunter-Tannersville 198, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 216
At Windham Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
HT: Grady Glennon 42, Gwendolyn Glennon 48, Nick Uhrik 53, Lyden Smith 55
WAJ: Charlie Mulholland 49, Jason Hammel 53, Shane Begley 55, J.P. Klein 59
Greene 260, UV/GMU/Morris 227
At Red Pines Golf Course
Par 36, Front 9
Greene: Clayton Leonard 49, Parker Flanagan 50, Maeric Barrows 50, Andrew Thatcher 53, Lincoln Youngs 58
UV/GMU/Morris: Scott Murphy 43, Owen Hill 54, Tiger Stancil 61, Nolan Lewis 69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.