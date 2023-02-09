Carissa Richards recorded her 1,000th career varsity point as she led the Morris girls basketball team to a 41-32 victory over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Thursday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Richards scored a game-high 31 points in the win, recording her historic 1,000th point on a jump shot in the third quarter. Hannah Wist added eight points in the win for Morris.
For G-MU, Hannah Bonczkowski and Mackenzie Barnes scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Morris will visit Franklin on Wednesday while G-MU awaits its first round opponent in the Section IV playoffs.
Worcester 56, Schenevus 29
Worcester rolled past Schenevus 56-29 in Thursday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Hailey Shalor and Anna Serdy each hit four three-pointers to lead the Wolverines’ offense, as Shalor finished with 16 points and Serdy netted 12. Sophia Adams also finished in double-figures with 13 points.
Sam Osborne was Schenevus’ top scorer with 11 points and Cady Ritton added nine.
Schenevus will be at Unadilla Valley on Monday. Worcester, meanwhile, awaits its opening-round opponent in the Section IV tournament.
Unatego 44, Walton 36 (Wednesday)
The Unatego girls held Walton to 12 points in the first half en route to a 44-36 Midstate Athletic Conference victory on Wednesday.
Lizzy Craft and Kylie Mussaw each had a double-double for the Spartans, as Craft finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds while Mussaw notched 10 points and 10 rebounds. Maddie Wilsey added 12 points in the win.
Jacqlyn Gransbury was Walton’s leading scorer with 15 points.
Unatego will be at Sidney on Saturday while Walton hosts Unadilla Valley next Wednesday.
Delhi 41, Deposit-Hancock 18 (Wednesday)
The Delhi girls shut down Deposit-Hancock in a 41-18 home win on Wednesday.
Natalie Vredenburgh and El Wagner each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs, with Vredenburgh adding seven rebounds and five steals and Wagner notching five steals. Julia Baxter added nine points.
Delhi will host Bainbridge-Guilford next Wednesday.
Cooperstown 50, Westmoreland 37 (Wednesday)
Cooperstown defeated Westmoreland 50-37 Wednesday on the team’s Senior Night.
The Hawkeyes were led by a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds from Dani Seamon, while Claire Jensen added 12 points and five rebounds in the win.
The leading scorer for Westmoreland was Maddie Enos with 13 points.
Cooperstown honored its senior class of Seamon, Jensen, Meghan Niles, Hannah Craig, and Savannah Kirkby.
Greene 43, Bainbridge-Guilford 21 (Wednesday)
Greene defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 43-21 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Payton Yahner was the top scorer for Greene with 18 points.
Leading the Bobcats were Johnna Henderson and Taylor Kazmirski with six points apiece.
B-G will be at Candor on Friday.
Cooperstown 3, Port Byron 1 (Wednesday)
The Cooperstown volleyball team opened the Section III Class C playoffs with a four-set victory over Port Byron on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes won by scores of 25-11, 25-15, 24-25, 25-18.
Leading the way for Cooperstown were Sophia Hotaling (25 digs, four aces, three assists), Lucy Hayes (12 assists, three digs, two kills), Robyn Kafafian (14 digs, 10 assists, two kills), Violet Gentiles (six assists, five digs, four aces), Braeden Victory (17 digs, nine kills, two assists, two aces), and Sofia Ingalls (seven digs, six aces).
Cooperstown will be at Canastota on Friday for the sectional quarterfinals.
