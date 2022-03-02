The ninth-seeded Richfield Springs boys continued their surprising run through the Section IV playoffs with a 58-49 victory over Charlotte Valley on Wednesday in the Class D Semifinals at SUNY Delhi.
After a sluggish first half that saw the Wildcats lead 20-19, the Indians’ offense woke up in the second half, scoring 20 points in the third quarter and 19 more in the fourth to pull away for the victory.
Dylan Hosford led the way for Richfield with 29 points while Austin Bowman added 16.
Andrew Oakley and Clay Bobnick helped keep the Indians in the game with some strong defense.
Dylan Waid had a big game for the Wildcats in the losing effort with 26 points.
Richfield Springs will face South Kortright — who defeated Deposit-Hancock 53-34 in the other semifinal game — in the Class D Championship Game on Saturday at 4 p.m. at SUNY Delhi.
Richfield Springs 58, Charlotte Valley 49
RS … 11 8 20 19 — 58
CV … 7 13 9 20 — 49
RS: Bobnick 1 1-6 3, Bowman 8 0-1 16, Oakley 1 0-2 2, Graves 0 1-2 1, Hosford 9 8-10 29, Dunckel 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 10-21 58
CV: Barrett 2 1-2 5, T. Waid 4 0-0 8, Ontl 1 0-2 3, D. Waid 10 6-16 26, Quigley 2 2-3 7. Totals: 19 9-23 49
Three-point baskets: RS 4 (Hosford 3, Dunckel); CV 2 (Ontl, Quigley)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi 41, Union Springs 38 (Tuesday)
A last-second three-pointer by Libby Lamport sent the Delhi girls to the Section IV Class C title game with a 41-38 victory over Union Springs on Tuesday at SUNY Cortland.
After Union Springs was able to rally from a 26-13 halftime deficit, the Bulldogs found themselves with the ball and the score tied 38-38 with just seconds left. Lamport hit the game-winning shot with only 1.8 seconds to go, and Delhi’s subsequent defensive stop sealed the victory.
Lamport’s game-winner was one of her three three-pointers on the night as she finished with nine points. Elsewhere, Sylvia Liddle had a great all-around game with 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and five blocks. Alyssa Gioffe, meanwhile, pulled down 12 rebounds in addition to her four points.
Delhi will face top-seeded Newark Valley on Saturday in the Class C Championship Game at SUNY Cortland.
Newark Valley 78,
Unatego 36 (Tuesday)
The Unatego girls fell behind early and were never able to recover in Tuesday’s 78-36 loss to Newark Valley in the Section IV Class C Semifinals at SUNY Cortland.
The Spartans fell behind 22-7 in the first quarter and eventually trailed 34-12 at halftime.
Maddie Wilsey was Unatego’s leading scorer with 12 points while Kylie Mussaw and Tatum Codington added 10 and nine points, respectively.
Hannah Ferguson led Newark Valley with 17 points while Grace Gardner (16), Hayley Beeke (14), Makara Gardner (12), and Taylor Benjamin (12) all finished in double figures as well.
Unatego finishes the season as the girls Midstate Athletic Conference champions with an overall record of 19-3.
Delhi 41, Union Springs 38 (Tuesday)
DA … 13 13 8 7 — 41
US … 9 4 14 11 — 38
Delhi: Julia Baxter 0 0-0 0, Abbie Leahy 0 0-0 0, Libby Lamport 3 0-0 9, Sylvia Liddle 4 4-7 15, Amanda Nealis 3 0-0 7, Cadence Wakin 2 0-0 5, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0, Natalie Vredenburg 0 1-2 1, El Wagner 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 2 0-2 4. Totals: 14 5-11 41
US: S. Sanders 1 1-1 3, L. Casler 0 0-0 0, K. Kalet 4 3-6 11, M. Kalet 0 0-0 0, D. Waldron 5 2-4 12, P. Gilbert 4 2-2 10, E. Johnson 0 2-3 2. Totals: 14 10-16 38
Three-point baskets: DA 8 (Lamport 3, Liddle 3, Nealis, Wakin); US 0
Newark Valley 78, Unatego 36 (Tuesday)
NV … 22 12 22 22 — 78
U … 7 5 14 10 — 36
Newark Valley: Hayley Beeke 8 0-0 14, Jasmine Graham 1 0-0 2, Makara Gardner 6 0-2 12, Katie Berghorn 0 0-0 0, Adriana Finta 1 0-0 2, Hannah Ferguson 10 0-2 17, Liv Short 0 0-0 0, Faith Payne 0 0-0 0, Taylor Benjamin 6 1-2 12, Anna Kaelin 1 0-0 3, Grace Gardner 7 2-2 16. Totals 41 3-8 78
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 0 0-0 0, Alexa Lucia 3 0-0 5, McKenna Gilbertson 0 0-0 0, Kylie Mussaw 4 0-0 10, Harly Birdsall 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wilsey 4 4-8 12, Tatum Codington 3 0-0 9. Totals 19 4-8 36
Three-point baskets: NV 7 (Ferguson 3, Beeke 2, Benjamin, Kaelin); U 6 (Codington 3, Mussaw 2, Lucia)
