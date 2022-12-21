The Richfield Springs boys basketball team edged CV-S in Wednesday’s game between Tri-Valley League opponents that went down as a non-league contest.
Bradyn Dunckel had a big game for Richfield Springs with 25 points while Jordan Diliberto added 12 points in the win.
For CV-S, Dunae Lafavre scored 18 points, Brandon Meade had 12, and Max Horvath had 11.
Richfield Springs hosts Notre Dame Utica on Tuesday while CV-S will be at Schoharie next Wednesday.
Edmeston 70, New York Mills 65 OT
The Edmeston boys came from behind to defeat New York Mills 70-65 in overtime in Wednesday’s non-league matchup.
Four Edmeston players finished in double-digits with Kyle Ough’s 21 points leading the way. Also registering double-figure point totals were Collin McEnroe with 18, Braymon Clark with 11, and Gavin McEnroe with 10.
Edmeston will be back in action on Tuesday when it hosts its Christmas Tournament.
Worcester 35, Jefferson/Stamford 30
The Worcester boys edged Jefferson/Stamford 35-30 in a low-scoring game in the Lee Fisher Tournament on Wednesday.
Tyler Head led the Wolverines with 15 points while Connor Fancher had seven points and Joey Geiskopf pulled down 10 rebounds.
Jacob Staroba was the leading scorer for Jefferson/Stamford with eight points.
Gilboa 36, Hunter-Tannersville 28
Gilboa held off Hunter-Tannersville 36-28 in Wednesday’s low-scoring Delaware League game.
Dakota Oliver led Gilboa with 11 points, Joe Willie scored nine, and William Cipolla finished with seven.
For Hunter-Tannersville, Grady Glennon led the way with nine points and six assists.
Hunter-Tannersville will be off until Jan. 6 when it travels to face South Kortright.
Delhi 84, Deposit-Hancock 29 (Tuesday)
Delhi’s offense exploded in an 84-29 Midstate Athletic Conference win over Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday. The Bulldogs scored 33 points in the first quarter alone and led 53-7 at halftime.
Luke Schnabel led the way with 26 points and eight steals. Rocco Schnabel, meanwhile, notched a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Blake Fortunato was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 10 points.
Delhi is off until Jan. 5 when it visits Greene.
South Kortright 86, Roxbury 26 (Tuesday)
The South Kortright boys cruised past Roxbury 86-26 at home on Tuesday in Delaware League action.
Connor Quarino led the Rams with 28 points, while Trenton Cole (15), Josh Anderson (14), Jack Byrne (10), and Troy Dianich (10) each finished in double-figures as well. South Kortright hit nine three-pointers as a team in the win.
Roxbury was led by George Proctor with 9 points and Bryton Bower with eight points.
Greene 59, Bainbridge-Guilford 34 (Tuesday)
The Bobcats fell to Greene 59-34 in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
James Hogroian led Bainbridge-Guilford with 10 points while Michael Liponi added eight of his own.
B-G will host Oxford on Thursday.
Richfield Springs 47, Cherry Valley-Springfield 46
RS … 9 14 6 18 — 47
CV-S … 15 5 13 13 — 46
RS: Bobnick 1 0-2 2, J. Bowman 2 2-2 6, Diliberto 5 0-1 12, Dunckel 11 1-2 25, Wolfe 0 0-0 0, O’Connor 0 0-0 0, Dibble 0 0-0 0, Mercer 0 0-0 0, Schultz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-7 47
CV-S: Cade 0 1-4 1, Lafavre 7 2-8 18, Stocking 2 0-2 4, Horvath 4 3-6 11, Meade 6 0-1 12, Campagna 0 0-0 0, Decker 0 0-0 0, Hurley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-21 46
Three-point baskets: RS 4 (Dunckel 2, Diliberto 2); CV-S 2 (Lafavre 2)
Edmeston 70, New York Mills 65 OT
E … 6 12 17 22 13 — 70
NYM … 11 14 16 16 8 — 65
E: B. Clark 5 0-0 11, Kyle Ough 6 9-11 21, C. Zinger 0 0-0 0, G. McEnroe 5 0-6 10, C. McEnroe 7 4-7 18, G. Schoellig 0 0-0 0, A. Galley 0 1-2 1, I. Richards 1 1-2 3, P. Graham 2 1-3 8. Totals: 25 16-31 70
NYM: D. Slaughter 7 4-7 19, J. Dietz 4 5-7 15, T. Kivilko 7 1-5 17, L. Komnick 3 0-2 6, R. Komnick 2 2-4 6, A. Murphy 0 0-0 0, S. Dioris 1 0-0 2, S. Hampton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 12-25 65
Three-point baskets: E 2 (Clark, Graham); NYM 5 (Slaughter, Dietz 2, Kivilko 2)
Worcester 35, Jefferson/Stamford 30
W: D. Critti 0 0-0 0, T. Haley 1 2-2 4, L. Roof, 0 0-0 0, C. Fancher 3 0-1 7, R. Shafer 0 0-2 0, B. Ballard 0 0-0 0, M. Sivacek 0 0-0 0, J. Geiskopf 1 3-6 5, T. Head 6 3-10 15, A. Adams 0 0-0 0, M. Sanders 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 7-24 35
J/S: J. Leas 0 0-0 0, P. Terk 1 1-2 4, L. Ortiz 2 0-0 4, J. Anderson 3 0-0 7, Ch. Hardenbergh 1 1-3 4, Ca. Hardenbergh 1 0-0 3, T. Schneider 1 0-0 2, M. Lane 0 0-0 0, J. Staroba 3 1-3 8, O. Bryant 0 0-0 0, L. Kortekaas 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 3-8 30
Gilboa 36, Hunter-Tannersville 28
G … 7 7 11 11 — 36
H-T … 9 6 5 8 — 28
G: Anthony Marsh 0 0-0 0, Dakota Oliver 4 2-3 11, Michael Yepez 0 0-2 0, William Cipolla 1 5-6 7, Brandon Cross 0 0-0 0, Miles Uhalde 1 0-0 2, Jamie Perry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Strauch 1 0-2 3, Peter DeWitt 2 0-0 4, Joe Willie 2 5-9 9. Totals: 11 12-22 36
H-T: Nick Uhrik 2 0-0 6, Donovan Garcia 0 0-0 0, Jevail McKinnie 0 2-4 2, Thomas Houlihan 1 0-0 2, Grady Glennon 3 1-3 9, Garrett Legg 2 0-0 4, Connor Schiefer 0 1-2 1, Jaedyn McKinnie 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 4-9 28
Three-point baskets: G 2 (Oliver, Strauch); H-T 4 (Uhrik 2, Glennon 2)
Delhi 84, Deposit-Hancock 29 (Tuesday)
DA … 33 20 26 5 — 84
D-H … 4 3 15 7 — 29
DA: Tanner Bracchy 1 0-0 3, Chuck Haight 3 1-2 10, Zachary Finch 1 0-0 2, Logan Nealis 1 0-0 3, Noah Dungan 1 0-0 2, Luke Schnabel 12 0-3 26, Sam Davis 2 0-0 5, Angelo Krzyston 5 0-0 10, Andrew Liddle 2 0-0 4, Rocco Schnabel 7 1-2 15, Luke Sanford 2 0-0 4. Totals: 37 2-7 84
D-H: Nate Smothers 1 0-0 2, Blake Fortunato 5 1-2 10, Shane Louis 0 0-0 0, Orien Irace 0 0-0 0, Zech Begeal 0 1-3 1, AJ Gonzalez 2 0-0 5, Thomas Reis 0 0-0 0, Evan Persbacker 3 0-0 6, Zach Russell 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 2-5 29
Three-point baskets: DA 8 (Haight 3, L. Schnabel 2, Bracchy, Nealis, Davis); D-H 3 (Fortunato, Gonzalez, Russell)
South Kortright 86, Roxbury 26 (Tuesday)
SK … 30 19 29 8 — 86
R … 8 4 4 10 — 26
SK: L. Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, T. Dianich 5 0-0 10, J. Byrne 4 0-2 10, D. Dengler 0 0-0 0, T. Cole 6 1-3 15, C. Quarino 12 0-0 28, J. Anderson 7 0-0 14, A. Champlin 1 0-0 2, R. Hobbie 0 0-0 0, J. Palmatier 1 0-0 2, J. Regazzi 0 0-0 0, A. Haynes 1 0-0 3. Totals: 38 1-5 86
R: J. Johnson 0 0-0 0, J. Greico 0 0-0 0, C. Lyke 0 0-0 0, M. Hamil 0 0-0 0, B. Bower 3 0-0 8, C. Garofolo 1 1-3 3, A. Accordino 0 0-0 0, T. Davis 3 0-0 6, J. Leiler 0 0-0 0, G. Proctor 3 3-4 9, B. Albano 0 0-0 0, S. Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-7 26
Three-point baskets: SK 9 (Byrne 2, Cole 2, Quarino 4, Haynes)
Greene 59, Bainbridge-Guilford 34 (Tuesday)
G … 25 12 14 8 — 59
B-G … 7 12 9 6 — 34
G: L. Flanagan 0 0-0 0, J. Vielandi 8 0-0 17, J. Browning 1 0-0 2, J. Eroshevich 11 0-2 24, G. Flanagan 1 0-0 3, W. Dunlap 2 0-0 4, T. Ketcham 0 0-0 0, C. Colgan 1 0-0 3, R. Milk 0 0-0 0, M. Swift 0 0-0 0, K. Rapp 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 0-2 59
B-G: D. Emerson 2 3-4 7, J. Hogroian 4 8-12 10, N. McKown 0 0-3 0, I. Wilson 0 0-2 0, L. McKown 0 0-0 0, I. Seiler 0 0-0 0, G. O’Hara 1 0-0 2, M. Liponi 3 0-0 8, G. Johnson 0 0-2 0, A. Sherman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 12-25 34
Three-point baskets: G 5 (Velandi, Eroshevich 2, G. Flanagan, Colgan); B-G 2 (Liponi)
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville 36, Unatego/Unadilla Valley 30
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville edged Unatego/Unadilla Valley 36-30 in Wednesday’s dual meet.
Winning by pin for B-G/A/H were Darren Florance (110 pounds), Blake Prisco (138), Devon Rowe (189), and Elliott Briggs (285), while Jose Bivar (132) and Damon Seymour (172) each won by decision.
For U/UV, Caleb Cole (126) and Nate Ackerley (215) won their matches by decisions and Shane Howell (145) and Abdeen Zaggout (160) each won by pin.
B-G/A/H will be at the Windsor Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28 while Unatego/Unadilla Valley will be right back at it on Thursday at Oneonta.
Mount Markham 60, Cooperstown/Milford 16 (Tuesday)
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team fell to Mount Markham 60-16 in a meet held on Tuesday.
TJ O’Connor won by major decision for C/M at 152 pounds while Henry Loeffler earned a victory by pin at 172 pounds.
Cooperstown/Milford will be at Adirondack on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville 36, Unatego/Unadilla Valley 30
Matches began at 102
102: Davis Barnard (B-G/A/H) won by forfeit
110: Darren Florance (B-G/A/H) pinned Gavin Nordberg, 1:12
118: Henry Barnes (U/UV) won by forfeit
126: Caleb Cole (U/UV) decisioned Joey Florance 1-0
132: Jose Bivar (B-G/A/H) decisioned Abdul Zaggout, 6-5
138: Blake Prisco (B-G/A/H) pinned Ashton Gore, 2:13
145: Shane Howell (U/UV) pinned Hayden Stickle, 1:06
152: Wyatt Meade (U/UV) won by forfeit
160: Abdeen Zaggout (U/UV) pinned Ryan Blackman, 5:04
172: Damon Seymour (B-G/A/H) decisioned Zach Sousa, 7-3
189: Devon Rowe (B-G/A/H) pinned Caleb Wildenstein, 1:05
215: Nate Ackerley (U/UV) decisioned Zack Decamp, 2-1
285: Elliott Briggs (B-G/A/H) pinned Deven Stilson, 1:01
Mount Markham 60, Cooperstown/Milford 16 (Tuesday)
Matches began at 172
102: Ben Dziuban (MM) won by forfeit
110: Caleb Edson (MM) won by forfeit
118: Max Koffer (C/M) won by forfeit
126: Alex Edmonson (MM) pinned David Pitt, 1:30
132: Arjay Piersma (MM) pinned Sayer Croft, 1:48
138: Damion Case (MM) won by forfeit
145: Christian Jones (MM) won by forfeit
152: TJ O’Connor (C/M) major decisioned Thomas Doremus, 15-5
160: Eric DeKing Jr. (MM) pinned Brent Chase, 1:15
172: Henry Loeffler (C/M) pinned Rich Inman, 2:49
189: Brad Burke (MM) pinned Max Sharf, 1:56
215: Dominic Jones (MM) pinned Matthew Perrino, 1:49
285: Collin Giammella (MM) pinned Lucas Clements, 1:38
Extra matches
189: Jeraud Kelly (MM) pinned Colton Czadzeck, 1:25
215: Cashmere Lanaux (MM) pinned Max Sharf, 3:30
215: Matthew Perrino (C/M) pinned Damien Neff, 1:24
285: Jermaine Davis (MM) pinned Lucas Clements, 0:50
285: Lucas Clements (C/M) pinned Bradley Smith, 3:38
126: Andrew Bryce (MM) pinned Lucas Clements, 1:27
132: Brenton Clark (MM) pinned Sayer Croft, 4:15
152: TJ O’Connor (C/M) technical fall over Chris Perry, 15-0
160: Tyler Thompson (MM) pinned Cameron Fritts, 1:35
Unadilla Valley 4, Hancock 0 (BOYS) Unadilla Valley 4, Hancock 0 (GIRLS)
The Unadilla Valley bowling teams swept Hancock on Tuesday in a pair of matches on Wednesday. The boys won 2955-2756 while the girls triumphed 2756-1993.
Jacob Prentice led the UV boys with a score of 621. He was followed close behind by Nate Rumovicz (610), Blake Wright (590), Will Rumovicz (586), and Owen Hill (548).
Leading the Hancock boys were Ronnie Ellis (627) and Anton Leonard (625).
On the girls side, Phalen Hill paced UV with a final score of 576. Also topping 500 were Kailee Figger (540), Arin Buchanan (522), Brynn Grant (518), and Pyper Kneale (510).
Hancock’s top roller was Regan Worzel with a 501.
Sidney 4, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Tuesday)
The Sidney bowling team defeated Afton/Harpursville in a match on Tuesday by a total score of 2842-1816.
Sidney had four rollers register scores over 500: Ryan Schalk (596), Aaron Sowersby (594), Kyle Smith (579), and Caidyn Lambrecht (572). Reece Yeomans added a 491 for good measure.
Afton/Harpursville’s top scorer was Michael Pratt with a 521.
Sidney will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday at East Main Lanes.
BOYS Unadilla Valley 4, Hancock 0
UV (2955): Jacob Prentice 213-159-249-621, Nate Rumovicz 209-209-192-610, Blake Wright 197-179-214-590, Will Rumovicz 188-218-180-586, Owen Hill 193-174-181-548
Hancock (2874): Ronnie Ellis 212-212-203-627, Anton Leonard 181-202-242-625, Tyler Allen 201-171-181-552, Peyton Johnson 189-171-189-549, Wyatt Persbacker 190-179-369, Landon Fuller 151
GIRLS Unadilla Valley 4, Hancock 0
UV (2756): Phalen Hill 236-191-139-576, Kailee Figger 178-229-133-540, Arin Buchanan 156-131-235-522, Brynn Grant 211-156-151-518, Pyper Kneale 173-178-159-510
Hancock (1993): Regan Worzel 142-158-201-501, Zaida Whitaker 129-112-180-421, Wynter Stanton 121-120-148-389, Natalie Woodmansee 114-120-130-364, Aaliyah Fairbairn 133-102-245, Ally Lewis 83
Sidney 4, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Tuesday)
Sidney (2842): Ryan Schalk 201-181-214-596, Aaron Sowersby 245-178-181-594, Kyle Smith 185-179-215-579, Caidyn Lambrecht 184-190-198-572, Reece Yeomans 167-142-182-491
A/H (1816): Michael Pratt 166-157-198-521, Elijah Fellows 125-124-105-354, Bradeyn Barton 98-102-146-346, Devin Spathalf 107-105-121-333, Cyrick Brown 123, Larry Wake 70, Andrew Wilson 69
