Richfield Springs earned an 8-5 win over Franklin in Tri-Valley League softball action on Wednesday.
The Indians overcame an early 4-0 deficit by scoring three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Kalen Barnhart was the winning pitcher and hit a double for Richfield Springs.
Marissa Campbell hit a triple for Franklin.
Richfield Springs will host Milford on Thursday while Franklin will be at home against Morris/Edmeston on Friday.
Richfield Springs 8, Franklin 5
F … 040 100 0 — 5 10 6
RS … 002 033 X — 8 5 2
F: Patricia Rodriguez-Matis (L) and Lindsey Van Dyke
RS: Kalen Barnhart (W) and Maggie Worobey
3B: Marissa Campbell (F)
2B: Kalen Barnhart (RS)
BASEBALL
Afton 14, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1 (Tuesday)
Afton rolled past UV/GMU 14-1 in baseball action on Tuesday.
Afton pitcher Matthew Carman earned the win on the mound, as Carman, Michael Roach, Braydon Baciuska, Jacob Wright, and Ryan Wright all combined for 19 strikeouts.
Carman, George Palmetier, and Tyler Kelly each drove in two RBIs. Elsewhere, Roach, Brady Buttive, and Curtis Law each had one RBI.
Afton 14, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1 (Tuesday)
Afton … 341 310 1 — 14 9 0
UV/GMU … 000 001 0 — 1 3 8
A: Matthew Carman (W), Michael Roach, Braydon Baciuska, Jacob Wright, Ryan Wright
UV/GMU: Chase Simonds (L), Dalton Proskine
TRACK & FIELD
The Oneonta track and field teams swept Susquehanna Valley in a meet held on Tuesday, with the boys winning 116-21 and the girls winning 83-45.
Nick Kahl was a triple-winner for OHS, taking first place in the 200 and 400 meter runs as well as the long jump. Carter Mackey and Finlay Oliver each won two events, with Mackey winning the 110 hurdles and high jump and Oliver winning the 800 and triple jump.
Other Oneonta boys with individual wins were Korbin Jones (1600), Vaughn Thomas (400 hurdles), Brandon Gardner (3200), DJ Turley (shot put), Tim Ghiorse (discus), and Stephen Baker (pole vault).
On the girls side, Gabi Ragozzine won three individual events for the Yellowjackets: the shot put, discus, and triple jump.
Maddy Hansen and Maddie Seguin each won two events, as Hansen won both the 100 hurdles and high jump, and Seguin earned first in the 100 and long jump.
Also winning for Oneonta were Simmone Schuman (1500), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles), Josie Scanlon (800), and Claire Seguin (200).
