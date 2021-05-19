Roxbury improves to 9-0 with shutout victory

Roxbury scored 18 runs in the second inning en route to a 23-0 victory over Margaretville in Tuesday’s Delaware League softball contest.
Gabrielle Garofolo led the Rockets’ attack with a home run, a triple, four runs scored, and 4 RBIs. Kimora Brown also homered in the game for Roxbury. Elsewhere, Leigha Lalosh and Brianna Cross both recorded three hits and three runs scored.
Bryanna Meehan notched the win for Roxbury, striking out 10 batters in just four innings.
Roxbury (9-0) will visit Milford on Thursday.
Charlotte Valley 17,
Downsville 3
The Wildcats overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring 17 unanswered runs to defeat Downsville 17-3 in Tuesday’s Delaware League game.
Jess Zuill paced the Charlotte Valley offense with a 3-for-4 day that included a triple, a double, and four runs scored. Jenna Lubbers and Natalie Amadon added doubles for the Wildcats.
On the mound, Josephine Butler and Jenna Lubbers combined for 16 strikeouts while allowing just four hits.
Charlotte Valley (2-4) will visit Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday.
Gilboa 21, Stamford 12
A 10-run first inning was enough for Gilboa to hold off Stamford 21-12 in a high-scoring Delaware League matchup on Tuesday.
Cassidy Miller hit a grand slam for the Wildcats, while Olivia Ross added a home run of her own. Olena Kucher recorded three hits as well for Gilboa.
Kara Dumas struck out four batters in the winning effort for Gilboa.
Gwen Tompkins and Melanie Hoyt combined for six strikeouts for Stamford.
Stamford hosts Margaretville on Wednesday.
Roxbury 23, Margaretville 0
R … 2(18)2 1XX X – 23 20 0
M … 000 0XX X – 0 0 2
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), and Brianna Cross
M: Bailee Herrell (L), Katie Brybag, and Natalie Herrera, Hailey Maggio
HR: Gabrielle Garofolo (R), Kimora Brown (R)
3B: Gabrielle Garofolo (R)
2B: Madison German (R), Brianna Cross (R)
Charlotte Valley 17, Downsville 3
D … 200 000 1 – 3 4 5
CV 015 353 X – 17 16 1
D: Murphy, Foote
CV: Josephine Butler, Jenna Lubbers 16Ks combined
3B: Jess Zuill (CV)
2B: Jess Zuill (CV), Jenna Lubbers (CV), Natalie Amadon (CV)
Gilboa 21 Stamford 12
G … (10)30 052 1 – 21 11 3
S … 001 223 4 – 12 7 5
G: Kara Dumas (W)
S: Gwen Tompkins (L), Melanie Hoyt
HR: Cassidy Miller (G) GS, Olivia Ross (G)
BASEBALL
Charlotte Valley 18,
Roxbury 0
A potent, balanced offense and terrific pitching gave Charlotte Valley an 18-0 victory over Roxbury in Tuesday’s Delaware League baseball contest.
Matt Vroman and Trevor Wade combined for an abbreviated no-hitter, as the Charlotte Valley duo struck out 18 Roxbury batters and allowed just two walks.
Wade was also the key contributor at the plate, smacking three doubles and driving in five runs. Jameson Quigley and Nate Amadon added doubles for Charlotte Valley.
Charlotte Valley will host Gilboa on Wednesday.
Morris 12,
Richfield Springs 6
(Monday)
A nine-run fifth inning was enough to lift Morris over Richfield Springs 12-6 in Monday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Jon Child led the Mustangs offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and 4 RBIs. Also contributing for Morris were Ethan Herring (2-for-4) and Ethan Franklin (2-for-3, 3 RBIs). Asa Dugan pitched four innings, striking out seven and earning the win.
Morris (3-1) will travel to face Milford on Wednesday.
Charlotte Valley 18, Roxbury 0
R … 000 00X X – 0 0 9
CV … 661 14X X – 18 13 0
R: Trent Faulkner (L), B. Wright, R. Peters
CV: Matt Vroman (W), Trevor Wade (4)
2B: Jameson Quigley (CV), Trevor Wade (CV), Nate Amadon (CV)
Morris 12, Richfield Springs 6
M … 101 091 0 – 12 10 3
RS … 000 130 2 – 6 3 4
M: Asa Dugan (W), Christian Valentine (5), Ethan Franklin (5), Scott Murphy (6), Ethan Herring (7), and Matt Burtis
RS: A. Bowmen (L), Dintel (5), and Bobnick
2B: Ethan Franklin (M), Jon Child (M), A. Bowmen (RS)
