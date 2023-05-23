The Roxbury softball team won a back-and-forth game against Laurens/Milford 10-7 Tuesday in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals in Laurens.
Roxbury took a 2-1 lead in the first inning and the runs kept coming from there. The Rockets never trailed but had to fend off numerous rally attempts by L/M, the most significant of which came from a three-run home run by Bella Garlick in the bottom of the sixth inning that cut the score to 8-7.
But Roxbury scored two insurance runs in the top of the seventh to hold on for the win.
Ryleigh Goodchild, Mikayla Wright and MacKenzie Hynes each had two hits for Roxbury while Wright picked up the win in the circle.
Garlick had a single to go with her home run, Kara Mertz had two hits and Gabby Andrades notched a double. Brooke Mann struck out six batters as the losing pitcher.
“It was really a game of mistakes and we made many more than they did,” Laurens/Milford coach Jim Weir said. “They’re a good team. They’ve improved a lot since we last saw them.”
Roxbury will visit Southern Cayuga Thursday in the semifinal round.
Morris/Edmeston 6, Charlotte Valley 3
Morris/Edmeston scored four runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Charlotte Valley in the Section IV Class D quarterfinals Tuesday.
Carissa Richards led the M/E offense with a home run and four RBI, while Tatiana McAdams went 2-for-4 with a double and Sam Coyle had two hits including a triple. Hannah Wist struck out 10 over seven innings in the win.
Brinlee Wright struck out 13 for Charlotte Valley while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Cadence Santiago added two hits and a run.
Morris/Edmeston will face Deposit-Hancock Friday for a semifinal matchup.
Cooperstown 11, Sauquoit Valley 0
Cooperstown rolled to an 11-0 home win over Sauquoit Valley Tuesday in the second round of the Section III Class C playoffs.
Dani Seamon pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 13 for the Lady Hawkeyes. She also had two hits including a double and two RBI.
Katie Crippen finished with two doubles, a single and two RBI while Sophia Hotaling had a double as well.
Cooperstown will host Thousand Islands Thursday in the quarterfinal round.
Union Springs 6, Sidney 1
Sidney fell to Union Springs in the quarterfinal round of the Section IV Class C tournament Tuesday.
Ava Cirigliano struck out eight while going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Bella West went 1-for-2 in the loss.
Margaretville’s Ryan McVitty and Hunter-Tannersville’s Hedda Flynn captured the Delaware League singles tennis championships Tuesday in Windham.
McVitty defeated Nick Uhrik of Hunter-Tannersville 7-5, 6-2 while Flynn topped Margaretville’s Ashley Camano-Rosales 6-2, 6-2.
Delhi 4, Margaretville 1 (Monday)
Delhi’s tennis team defeated Margaretville 4-1 in Monday’s Section IV team match.
Risdon Reed and Hallee Bodo each won in singles play for the Bulldogs while Delhi also received victories from Ryan Burrows and Tyler Branigan, and Bryce Burrows and Vidya Samudrala in doubles action.
Ryan McVitty won in first singles for the Blue Devils.
Delhi 4, Margaretville 1 (Monday)
Singles: Ryan McVitty (M) def. Tabor Reed 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Christian Bravo 6-4, 6-3; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. John Caamano 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Ryan Burrows and Tyler Branigan (DA) def. Lenny Cordero and Ashley Camano-Rosales 6-1, 6-2; Bryce Burrows and Vidya Samudrala (DA) def. Willbert Martinez and Alex Garcia 6-4, 6-0
The Sidney golf team placed fourth in the Section IV Class C Tournament held at Maple Hill Golf Club Monday.
The Warriors were led by Ben Miller who shot a round of 91 to finish seventh individually. Sidney’s other top players were Caidyn Lambrecht (92), Kyle Smith (93), Anthony Conroy (95) and Colton Rose (99).
Chenango Forks won the team title thanks to Trevor Warpus’ first-place score of 73.
The Cooperstown golf team was at Shenendoah Golf Club Monday for the Section III East Area Large and Small School team championships and individual sectional qualifiers.
The Hawkeyes placed third as a team with a score of 473. Max Jones and Brayden Sentz shot matching rounds of 81 to earn spots in the state qualifiers at Seven Oaks Golf Course in Hamilton Wednesday.
Also playing for Cooperstown were Charlie Lambert (97), Ben Lewis (106) and Jackson Crisman (108).
