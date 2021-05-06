Roxbury, Margaretville both notch dominant wins

Roxbury's Lacey German applies the tag at second base on Haley Wist of Morris on a steal attempt Thursday. Roxbury won 16-1. Photo by Krista Cross

Roxbury used a nine-run fifth inning to pull away from Morris for a 16-1 victory in non-league softball action Thursday.

Brianna Cross went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, while Kimora Brown (2-for-3, double) and Lacey German (3-for-5) both scored three runs. Bryanna Meehan earned the win for the Rockets on the mound.

Roxbury will visit Middleburgh on Friday.

Margaretville 27, Stamford 6

The Blue Devils got off to a fast start and never looked back, scoring 11 runs in the first inning en route to a dominant win over the Indians.

Kate Brybag and Madison Story led the way on offense with there singles apiece, while Netalia Herrera notched a double. Bailee Herrel was the winning pitcher for Margaretville.

Melanie Hoyt recorded a triple and a single for Stamford.

