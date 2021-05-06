Roxbury, Margaretville both notch dominant wins

Roxbury used a nine-run fifth inning to pull away from Morris for a 16-1 victory in non-league softball action Thursday.
Brianna Cross went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, while Kimora Brown (2-for-3, double) and Lacey German (3-for-5) both scored three runs. Bryanna Meehan earned the win for the Rockets on the mound.
Roxbury will visit Middleburgh on Friday.
Margaretville 27, Stamford 6
The Blue Devils got off to a fast start and never looked back, scoring 11 runs in the first inning en route to a dominant win over the Indians.
Kate Brybag and Madison Story led the way on offense with there singles apiece, while Netalia Herrera notched a double. Bailee Herrel was the winning pitcher for Margaretville.
Melanie Hoyt recorded a triple and a single for Stamford.
Roxbury … 005 191 X – 16 13 0
Morris … 000 100 X – 1 3 5
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), catcher: Brianna Cross
M: H. Wist (L), catcher: M. Atkins
R: Kimora Brown 2B
MCS … 1174 50X X – 27 16 2
SCS … 202 20X X – 6 6 4
MCS: Bailee Herrel (W), catcher: Netalia Herrera
SCS: Melanie Hoyt (L), catcher: Georgia Lynch
MCS: Netalia Herrera 2B
SCS: Melanie Hoyt, 3B
