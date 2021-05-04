Roxbury blew open what was a close game against Margaretville with eight runs in the fourth inning and 17 runs in the fifth to defeat the Blue Devils 28-1 in Delaware League softball action Tuesday.
Bryanna Meehan notched five singles, Lacey German fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, and Gabriella Garofolo recorded a triple and two singles.
Meehan, Bailee Herrel, and Antonia Falco teamed up on the mound to give Roxbury the win.
Oneonta 14, Seton Catholic 2 (Monday)
The Yellowjackets rode an eight-run fourth inning to a 14-2 five-inning victory over Seton Catholic on Monday.
Sadie Baskin drove in three runs for Oneonta on two doubles, while Brooke Burrows, Jenna Gaisford, and Makenzie Pierce all notched 2 RBIs apiece.
On the mound, Gaisford earned the win by striking out eight Seton batters and walking three.
Oneonta will be on the road against Owego on Wednesday.
Roxbury 28, Margaretville 1
Roxbury … 021 8 17X X 28 26 1
Margaretville … 010 00X X 1 1 5
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), Bailee Herrel, Antonia Falco
MONDAY
Oneonta 14, Seton Catholic 2
Oneonta … 103 82X X – 14
Seton CC … 000 20X X – 2
Jenna Gaisford (W)
E. Nagorny (L)
OHS: Brooke Burrows 3B, Jenna Gaisford 2B, Makenzie Pierce 2B, Sadie Baskin 2 2B
SCC: E. Nagorny 2B
