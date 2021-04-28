Roxbury defeated Stamford on the road Tuesday, 6-1, in a non-league matchup to open the tennis season for both teams.
Ryder Albano, Matt Vajtay, Catherine Jankowski and Alina Chojnowski earned singles wins for Roxbury, while Michaela Lynch earned a win for Stamford.
Roxbury's doubles pairings of Myah Johnston-Eric Iannello and Lydia Biruk-Chelsea Curtis also earned wins.
Stamford will visit Windham-Ashland-Jewett for another non-league matchup on Monday, May 3.
TENNIS
Roxbury 6, Stamford 1
at Stamford tennis courts
Singles: Ryder Albano (R) def. Mate Villanueva (S), 9-0; Matt Vajtay (R) def. Nate Lane (S), 9-1; Catherine Jankowski (R) def. Leanna McAuliffe (S), 9-2; Alina Chojnowski (R) def. Spencer Clareen (S), 9-5; Michaela Lynch (S) def. Max Curtis (R), 9-0.
Doubles: Myah Johnston and Eric Iannello (R) def. Emily Wilson and Krystal Villanueva (S), 9-2; Lydia Biruk and Chelsea Curtis (R) def. Earl Alberti and Lorgan Allen (S), 9-1.
