Roxbury wins Delaware League softball title in shutout fashion

The Roxbury softball team won the Delaware League Championship on Thursday with a 14-0 victory over Gilboa-Conesville in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
Bryanna Meehan tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 13 batters in the win for Roxbury.
Brianna Cross was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, Lacey German went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Kimora Brown hit a home run, Kylie DeMaio went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Madison German had a triple.
Olena Kubar and Anna Tompkins had the two hits for Gilboa-Conesville.
Sidney 6, Unatego 5
Sidney defeated Unatego 6-5 in the consolation game of the Midstate Athletic Conference softball tournament on Thursday.
Ava Cirigliano was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts. At bat, Cirigliano went 2-for-4 and scored two runs for Sidney. Teammate Kayla McEwan went 2-for-2, scored two runs, drove in two runs, and hit a double and a triple.
For Unatego, Sarah Ostrander went 1-for-3, drove in two runs and scored one run, and Tatum Codington went 1-for-3, hit a triple and scored two runs.
Roxbury 14, Gilboa-Conesville 0
G-C … 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
R … 351 032 X — 14 12 2
G-C: Kara Dumas (L), Taryn VanValkenburgh (2), Bailey Hughes (6)
R: Bryanna Meehan (W)
HR: Kimora Brown (Rox)
3B: Brianna Cross (Rox), Madison German (Rox)
Sidney 6, Unatego 5
U … 300 002 0 — 5 4 0
S … 202 020 X — 6 8 6
U: Jess Partridge (L), Paige McCoy
S: Ava Cirigliano (W)
3B: Tatum Codington (U), Kayla McEwan (S),
2B: Kayla McEwan (S), Bella West (S)
TRACK & FIELD
A dozen local track and field teams were in Delhi on Wednesday to compete in the Harbaugh Invitational. The Lady Bulldogs defended their home turf with an event-high 99 points, while the Laurens boys racked up 125 points to take first overall.
Earning victories for the first-place Delhi girls were Gretel Hilson-Schneider in the 1500 meter run, Meghan Hadley in the 400, Abigail Tessier in the 800, and Jayle Leonard in the pole vault.
Mariah Saggese and Sarah Munson were winners for Laurens in the high jump and discus, respectively. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton had a pair of winners in Ethne Degan (3000) and Emily Sprow (triple jump).
Unadilla Valley’s Jaiden Schrag was a double-winner in the 100 hurdles and long jump, while teammate Gracie Gorrell took first in the 200.
Rounding out the individual winners on the girls side were Franklin’s Shannon Kingsbury (100), Unatego’s Anabel Rommer (400 hurdles), and Harpursville/Afton’s Riley Lindsay (shot put).
Riley Stevens was the top performer for the first-place Laurens boys, winning both the 200 and 400 meter races. Joining him on the winners’ podium were teammates Zach Brown (1600), Carter Stevens (800), and Sawyer Eckberg (discus).
Ben Gorrell won two events for Unadilla Valley, taking first in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Collin Dicks was another double-winner for Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton in the 100 and long jump.
The other boys winners were Franklin’s Isaac Wright (3200), Stamford’s Leland Donato (high jump), Delhi’s Lucas Riera (pole vault) and Ethan Moyse (triple jump), and Deposit-Hancock’s DeShawn Whitaker (shot put).
GIRLS
1. Delhi 99, 2. Laurens 87, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 66, 4. Unadilla Valley 60, 5. South Kortright 40, 6. Harpursville/Afton 34, 7. Franklin 30, 8. Cherry Valley-Springfield 29, 9. Morris/Edmeston 28, 10. Unatego 26, 11. Deposit-Hancock 16, 12. Walton 5
100: 1. Shannon Kingsbury (F), 13.83, 2. M. Coberly (SK), 3. A. Munson (L); 1500: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA), 5:08.15, 2. E. Marigliano (SK), 3. M. Sanford (D-H); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV), 17.94, 2. N. Stanley (L), 3. H. Taggart (F); 400: 1. Meghan Hadley (DA), 1:09.41, 2. S. Pruskowski (B-G/A), 3. C. Davis (SK); 400 hurdles: 1. Anabel Rommer (U), 1:08.47, 2. E. Lees (DA), 3. J. Schrag (UV); 800: 1. Abigail Tessier (DA), 2:49.12, 2. M. Fleming (H/A), 3. M. Sanford (D-H); 1. Ethne Degan (B-G/A), 10:53.55, 2. A. Tessier (DA), 3. S. Dorr (DA); 3200 relay: 1. Delhi (Dorr, Lees, Tessier, Hilson-Schneider), 11:21.43, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield; 200: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV), 27.60, 2. S. Kingsbury (F), 3. M. Hadley (DA); 400 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley, 53.67, 2. Unatego, 3. Franklin; 1600 relay: 1. Cherry Valley-Springfield (Aramini, West, Rathbun, Huff), 4:59.11, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, 3. Morris/Edmeston; Shot put: 1. Riley Lindsay (H/A), 33-06.25, 2. S. Munson (L), 3. L. Eckert (SK); Long jump: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV), 16-05.5, 2. M. Saggese (L), 3. K. Finch (UV); Pole vault: 1. Jayle Leonard (DA), 6-06, 2. A. Tessier (DA), 3. A. Sorochinsky (UV); Triple jump: 1. Emily Sprow (B-G/A), 32-01.5, 2. M. Saggesse (L), 3. K. Davidson (B-G/A); High jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (L), 5-00, 2. M. Rifanburg (M/E), 3. K. Davidson (B-G/A); Discus: 1. Sarah Munson (L), 103-02, 2. R. Lindsa (H/A), 3. L. Eckert (SK)
BOYS
1. Laurens 128, 2. Unadilla Valley 75, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 66, 4. Delhi 51, 5. Harpursville/Afton 36, 6. South Kortright 34, 6. Morris/Edmeston 34, 8. Walton 30, 9. Deposit-Hancock 14, 9. Unatego 14, 11. Cherry Valley-Springfield 13, 12. Franklin 12, 13. Stamford 10
100 hurdles: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV), 19.01, 2. H. Edwards (UV), 3. W. Agustin (L); 100: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G/A), 12.08, 2. E. Patterson (H/A), 3. R. Stevens (L); 1600: 1. Zach Brown (L), 4:38.58, 2. E. Comer (SK), 3. C. Stevens (L); 400: 1. Riley Stevens (L), 53.78, 2. J. Powell (H/A), 3. D. Clapper (U); 400 hurdles: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV), 1:03.78, 2. W. Agustin (L), 3. A. Hoyt (M/E); 800: 1. Carter Stevens (L), 2:08.37, 2. J. Sturniolo (SK), 3. E. Comer (SK); 3200: 1. Isaac Wright (F), 12:06.46, 2. C. Stevens (L), 3. Z. Brown (L); 200: 1. Riley Stevens (L), 24.27, 2. J. Powell (H/A), 3. C. Dicks (B-G/A); 3200 relay: 1. Delhi (Coleman, Francisco, Kelsh, VanMaaren), 9:40.04, 2. Cherry Valley-Springfield, 3. Harpursville/Afton; 400 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley, 49.71, 2. Walton, 3. Delhi; 1600 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley, 3:53.68, 2. Laurens, 3. South Kortright; Long jump: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G/A), 17-10.75, 2. W. Agustin (L), 3. L. Foster (U); High jump: 1. Leland Donato (S), 5-04, 2. J. Lapilusa (L), 2. C. Lebarge (W), 2. J. Avolio (UV); Discus: 1. Sawyer Eckberg (L), 130-01, 2. C. Vredenburgh (B-G/A), 3. T. Bennett (M/E); Pole vault: 1. Lucas Riera (DA), 9-00, 2. N. Sovocool (W), 3. R. Parry (B-G/A); Shot put: 1. DeShawn Whitaker (D-H), 40-01.5, 2. S. Eckberg (L), 3. N. Burlison (M/E); Triple jump: 1. Ethan Moyse (DA), 35-07.5, 2. D. Marshfield (B-G/A), 3. X. Davies (W)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.