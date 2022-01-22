For the second year, The Daily Star will honor our local high school senior athletes in a special section in March. We would like parents to help us honor the student athletes by providing information on the form here no later than Feb. 25.
Please note that for any photo submitted, the submitter must be owner of the copyright to the photo or has obtained permission for the photo to be used in this publication by the copyright holder. If a photographer's credit is required, the submitter will include that information to The Daily Star.
