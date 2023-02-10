The Schenevus boys basketball team won a back-and-forth affair against Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 61-59 on Friday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Allen Osborne was the leading scorer for the Dragons with 20 points while Jackson Reed notched a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Cody Keator also finished in double-figures in scoring with 11 points.
Devon Hartwell and Noah Pain both had excellent shooting nights for G-MU, as Hartwell made five three-pointers for 26 points and Pain hit four threes for 19 points.
Bainbridge-Guilford 63, Walton 38 (Thursday)
A balanced attack helped Bainbridge-Guilford defeat Walton 63-38 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
James Hogroian led the Bobcats with 16 points, while Connor Vredenburgh scored 12, Garrett O’Hara had 11, and Isaac Seiler added nine.
Zack Gardner was Walton’s leading scorer with 11 points and Ransom Dutcher followed with 10.
B-G awaits its first postseason opponent while Walton will host Sidney on Tuesday.
Unatego/Franklin 50, Harpursville 32 (Thursday)
Unatego/Franklin defeated Harpursville 50-32 on Thursday behind eight three-pointers from Devon Kroll, who finished with 26 points in the victory. Braedon Johnson added 12 points for Unatego/Franklin.
The leading scorer for Harpursville was Jayden Deleon with 11 points while Jayden Yereb finished with nine points.
U/F will be at Delhi on Tuesday while Harpursville hosts Afton the same day.
Delhi 77, Sidney 49 (Thursday)
Delhi defeated Sidney 77-49 on Thursday to improve to 17-0 on the season.
The Bulldogs led 21-7 after the first quarter and never looked back. Luke Schnabel led Delhi with a game-high 35 points, while Chuck Haight added 14 points in the win.
Conner VanDerSommer led Sidney with 21 points.
Unadilla Valley 52, Otselic Valley 42 (Thursday)
Unadilla Valley defeated Otselic Valley 52-42 on Thursday behind 15 points from Tucker Cattanach. Trason Murray added 14 points in the win.
Braeden Davis was the leading scorer for Otselic Valley with a game-high 24 points.
UV will visit Oxford on Tuesday.
Schenevus 61, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 59
SCS … 17 16 10 18 — 61
G-MU … 13 15 13 18 — 59
S: T. Green 0 0-0 0, A. Osborne 9 0-0 20, C. Keator 5 0-0 11, T. Schneider 0 0-0 0, M. Regg 2 1-2 5, J. Reed 8 2-5 19, L. Kortekaas 3 0-0 6, R. Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 3-7 61
G-MU: B. Finch 0 0-0 0, N. Pain 5 5-6 19, L. Retz 0 0-0 0, D. Hartwell 7 7-8 26, K. Stachura 0 0-0 0, J. Barnes 2 1-2 5, C. Demmon 0 1-2 1, B. Wilson 3 2-6 8. Totals: 17 16-24 59
Three-point baskets: S 4 (Osborne 2, Keator, Reed); G-MU 9 (Pain 4, Hartwell 5)
Bainbridge-Guilford 63, Walton 38 (Thursday)
B-G … 22 11 11 19 — 63
W … 11 11 12 4 — 38
B-G: David Emerson 1 4-6 6, James Hogroian 7 2-4 16, Nick McKown 0 0-0 0, Ilias Wilson 2 2-2 7, Lukas McKown 0 0-0 0, Isaac Seiler 3 0-0 9, Garrett O’Hara 3 3-4 11, Michael Liponi 0 0-0 0, Connor Vredenburgh 5 2-3 12, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-0 0, Arien Sherman 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 15-21 63
W: Zack Gardner 4 1-2 11, David Gatchalian 0 0-0 0, Ransom Dutcher 4 1-2 10, Parker MacDonald 0 0-0 0, Colby Phraner 1 1-4 3, Seth Hunter 1 2-5 5, Caden LeBarge 0 1-4 1, Meyer Little 2 0-0 6, Robert Conklin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-17 38
Three-point baskets: B-G 6 (Wilson, Seiler 3, O’Hara 2); W 6 (Gardner 2, Dutcher, Hunter, Little 2)
Unatego/Franklin 50, Harpursville 32 (Thursday)
U/F … 11 13 11 15 — 50
H … 8 9 6 9 — 32
U/F: Logan Utter 1 0-0 2, Xander Johnson 0 0-0 0, Devon Kroll 9 0-0 26, Spencer Wilms 2 0-0 5, Jake Sargent 0 0-0 0, Austin Wilde 1 0-0 2, David Lamb 0 0-0 0, Braeden Johnson 5 2-6 12, Darius Groat 0 0-0 0, Chase Birdsall 1 0-0 3, Reese James 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-6 50
H: Ashton Villecco 1 0-0 2, Jayden Deleon 3 3-4 11, Nolan Crocker 2 1-3 5, Aarron Clinton 0 0-0 0, Dylan Willumson 0 0-0 0, Dominik Franklyn 0 1-2 1, Jayden Yereb 4 1-2 9, Liam Quick 0 0-0 0, Hunter Smith 1 2-4 4. Totals: 11 8-15 32
Three-point baskets: U/F 10 (Kroll 8, Wilms, Birdsall); H 2 (Deleon 2)
Delhi 77, Sidney 49 (Thursday)
DA … 21 22 22 12 — 77
S …. 7 19 18 5 — 49
DA: Tanner Bracchy 1 0-0 2, Chuck Haight 6 0-0 14 Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 2 0-0 4, Noah Dungan 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 14 4-6 35, Sam Davis 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 5 0-0 10, Andrew Liddle 0 0-0 0, Rocco Schnabel 4 0-0 8, Luke Sanford 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 4-6 77
S: Jalen Reardon 5 1-6 12, Justyn Lang 0 0-0 0, Devin Baker 1 1-2 3, Chris Moreno 0 0-0 0, Ben Miller 2 0-0 5, Conner VanDerSommer 8 2-2 21, Zane Lett 0 0-0 0, Danny Morris 2 2-2 6, Cameron Russo 1 0-0 2, Logan Russo 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-12 49
Three-point baskets: DA 5 (L. Schnabel 3, Haight 2); S 5 (VanDerSommer 3, Reardon, Miller)
Unadilla Valley 52, Otselic Valley 42 (Thursday)
UV … 18 8 19 13 — 52
OV … 11 10 9 12 — 42
UV: Haywood Edwards 2 0-3 5, Mitchell Thompson 1 1-1 3, Tucker Cattanach 5 5-7 15, Trevor Smith 0 0-0 0, Dakota Johnson 0 0-0 0, Keegan Platt 0 0-0 0, Zack Smith 1 3-6 5, Trason Murray 5 2-6 14, Trent Marinelli 4 0-0 8, Kaden Butts 1 0-0 2, Dalton Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-23 52
OV: Luke Schieferstein 2 0-2 4, Owen Davis 2 2-4 7, Braeden Davis 8 8-9 24, Jacob Hackett 0 0-0 0, Cole Warren 2 3-3 7, Jacob Bunting 0 0-0 0, Thomas Stanley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 13-18 42
Three-point baskets: UV 3 (Edwards, Murray 2); OV 1 (O.Davis)
Stamford/Jefferson 49, Charlotte Valley 47
The Stamford/Jefferson girls edged Charlotte Valley 49-47 in Friday’s Delaware League contest.
McKenna Hoyt recorded a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead S/J while Tryhnati Donato and Dezaraye Hillis scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Ella Gerster scored a game-high 22 points for Charlotte Valley and Natalie Amadon added 10 points of her own.
Milford 47, Franklin 45 (Thursday)
Milford survived a fourth-quarter push from Franklin to win 47-45 on Thursday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Taylor Beckley led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points, while Kara Mertz and Delaney Maison each added 11 points in the win.
The leading scorer for the Purple Devils was Shannon Kingsbury with 13 points.
Stamford/Jefferson 49, Charlotte Valley 47
S/J … 9 10 18 12 — 49
CV … 13 12 7 15 — 47
S/J: Paige VanEtten 1 0-0 2, Gabby Stannard 0 0-0 0, Tryhnati Donato 5 0-0 13, Tierney Turner 0 0-0 0, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Dezaraye Hillis 3 4-8 10, Alayna Stannard 2 1-4 6, Riley Brewster 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hoyt 8 2-2 18. Totals: 19 7-14 49
CV: Cadence Losie 3 0-2 7, Kailey Whitbeck 0 1-6 1, Jessica Zuill 1 1-4 3, Maeve Carey 0 2-2 2, Natalie Amadon 4 0-0 10, Ella Gerster 8 6-15 22, Cadence Santiago 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 10-29 47
Three-point baskets: S/J 4 (Donato 3, A. Stannard); CV 3 (Amadon 2, Losie)
Milford 47, Franklin 45 (Thursday)
M … 10 10 14 13 — 47
F … 12 6 11 16 — 45
M: Taylor Beckley 4 5-8 13, Bella Garlick 4 0-2 9, Kara Mertz 5 0-4 11, Julia Barown 0 1-2 1, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Olivia Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 4 3-4 11, Kirsten McAdams 0 0-0 0, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-20 47
F: Maddie Hyzer 4 1-2 9, Haylee Taggart 1 2-4 4, Sara Rosenbusch 1 0-0 2, Amira Dean 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 5 1-2 13, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 1-2 1, Lucas Van Dyke 4 2-2 10, Katie Sanford 0 0-0 0, Tamara Wright 2 0-0 4, Taylor Amatuccio 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 7-12 45
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Garlick, Mertz); F 2 (Kingsbury 2)
SKIING
Belleayre Mountain was the site of the Section IV Alpine Skiing Championships on Thursday. Skiers took part in both the slalom and giant slalom events, completing two runs on each course.
Ryan McVitty of Margaretville won both events on the boys side, as he recorded a combined time of 82.79 in slalom and 76.78 in giant slalom.
JP Klein of Windham-Ashland-Jewett was second in the slalom while Hunter-Tannersville’s Nick Uhrik placed third. In the giant slalom, Margaretville’s Chase Norwick and Windham’s John Garzone finished second and third, respectively.
Piper Cohane of Windham won the girls slalom with a combined time of 81.56 while teammate Sophia Dyjak won the giant slalom with a time of 76.78. Cohane was also second in the giant slalom while Dyjak placed third in the slalom.
Erin Klein was second in the slalom to round out a dominant showing for Windham.
Boys Slalom
1. Ryan McVitty (Marg) 82.79, 2. JP Klein (WAJ) 84.64, 3. Nick Uhrik (H-T) 87.34, 4. William Schneider (H-T) 87.75, 5. Chase Norwick (Marg) 88.99, 6. Slade Tynan (WAJ) 89.82, 7. Paul Vamosy (Rox) 90.95, 8. Logan Vamosy (Rox) 93.87, 9. Garrett Legg (H-T) 99.38, 10. Jay Prince (H-T) 100.83
Boys Giant Slalom
1. Ryan McVitty (Marg) 76.78, 2. Chase Norwick (Marg) 79.95, 3. John Garzone (WAJ) 80.00, 4. Dennis Slauson (Rox) 80.56, 5. William Schneider (H-T) 81.79, 6. Devin Schlosser (WAJ) 83.05, 7. Garrett Legg (H-T) 83.75, 8. Logan Vamosy (Rox) 84.30, 9. Nick Uhrik (H-T) 84.46, 10. JP Klein (WAJ) 84.53
Girls Slalom
1. Piper Cohane (WAJ) 81.56, 2. Erin Klein (WAJ) 84.03, 3. Sophia Dyjak (WAJ) 84.25, 4. Teagan Walsh (CPP) 85.53, 5. Gianna Garzone (WAJ) 91.20, 6. Gabriella Sines (Marg) 113.67, 7. Tea Mattice (Rox) 117.15, 8. Ava Byrne (H-T) 121.35, 9. River Williams (Marg) 121.84, 10. Kayden Maul (H-T) 125.66
Girls Giant Slalom
1. Sophia Dyjak (WAJ) 76.78, 2. Piper Cohane (WAJ) 77.45, 3. Teagan Walsh (CPP) 79.93, 4. Erin Klein (WAJ) 80.27, 5. Teagan Mahoney (H-T) 86.73, 6. Gabriella Sines (Marg) 95.81, 7. Marina Garcia (H-T) 96.07, 8. Tea Mattice (Rox) 100.48, 9. River Williams (Marg) 100.61, 10. Ava Byrne (H-T) 101.64
