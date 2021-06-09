Schenevus captures TVL title, advances to Class D title game

Schenevus 18, Worcester 7
Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Schenevus scored 11 runs in the frame en route to an 18-7 victory over Worcester in Wednesday’s Section IV Class D Semifinal matchup. The game also served as the Tri-Valley League Championship.
Autumn Jones led Schenevus at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, and 3 RBIs. Hannah Osborne added a triple and three runs, Taylor Knapp had two hits and two runs, and Liana Darling scored three runs. Cassie Snyder was the winning pitcher for the Dragons.
Miriam Odell had a three-hit game for Worcester, while Lily Conroe had two hits.
Schenevus advances to the Class D Section Championship Game on Friday against Marathon.
Marathon 7, Roxbury 6
Roxbury fell to Marathon 7-6 in Wednesday’s Section IV Class D Semifinal despite outhitting their opponents 14-6. The Rockets had runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t bring them home.
Lacey German went 3-for-3 with a double for Roxbury,while Bryanna Meehan went 3-for-4 and Madison German had a double.
Brie Carter and Kaitlyn Mitchell both went 2-for-3 for Marathon while Brooke Tilotson had a triple.
Deposit-Hancock 5, Greene 1
Deposit-Hancock prevailed over Greene 5-1 in the Section IV Class C Semifinals on Wednesday, as Kaitlyn Macumber threw a complete game and only allowed one run on five hits.
Riley Martin went 2-for-2, hitting a home run and a double to drive in three runs for the Eagles. Haleigh Weyrauch also notched a double.
Deposit-Hancock is now 17-1 and will play Elmira-Notre Dame on Friday in the Class C Championship.
W … 100 041 1 — 7 11 5
S … 100 2(11)4 X — 18 8 2
W: Delimar Vega-Haley (L), Jenna Morrell, and Miriam Odell
S: Cassie Snyder (W), and Sam Osborne
3B: Hannah Osborne (S)
2B: Autumn Jones (S)
M … 210 040 0 — 7 6 3
R … 210 110 1 — 6 14 1
M: Kaitlyn Mitchell (W), and Brie Carter
R: Bryanna Meehan (L), and Brianna Cross
3B: Brooke Tilotson (M)
2B: Lacey German (R), Madison German (R)
G … 000 100 0 — 1 5 0
DH … 010 103 X — 5 8 0
G: Olivia Kennedy (L)
DH: Kaitlyn Macumber (W)
HR: Riley Martin (DH)
3B: Yalmer (G)
2B: Haleigh Weyrauch (DH), Riley Martin (DH)
