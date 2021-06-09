Schenevus captures TVL title, advances to Class D title game

Nick Richardsno | The Daily StarSchenevus pitcher Cassie Snyder winds up during Wednesday's game against Worcester. The Dragons won 18-7 to capture the Tri-Valley League Championship as well as advance to the Section IV Class D Championship Game.

Schenevus 18, Worcester 7

Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Schenevus scored 11 runs in the frame en route to an 18-7 victory over Worcester in Wednesday’s Section IV Class D Semifinal matchup. The game also served as the Tri-Valley League Championship.

Autumn Jones led Schenevus at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, and 3 RBIs. Hannah Osborne added a triple and three runs, Taylor Knapp had two hits and two runs, and Liana Darling scored three runs. Cassie Snyder was the winning pitcher for the Dragons.

Miriam Odell had a three-hit game for Worcester, while Lily Conroe had two hits.

Schenevus advances to the Class D Section Championship Game on Friday against Marathon.

Marathon 7, Roxbury 6

Roxbury fell to Marathon 7-6 in Wednesday’s Section IV Class D Semifinal despite outhitting their opponents 14-6. The Rockets had runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t bring them home.

Lacey German went 3-for-3 with a double for Roxbury,while Bryanna Meehan went 3-for-4 and Madison German had a double.

Brie Carter and Kaitlyn Mitchell both went 2-for-3 for Marathon while Brooke Tilotson had a triple.

Deposit-Hancock 5, Greene 1

Deposit-Hancock prevailed over Greene 5-1 in the Section IV Class C Semifinals on Wednesday, as Kaitlyn Macumber threw a complete game and only allowed one run on five hits.

Riley Martin went 2-for-2, hitting a home run and a double to drive in three runs for the Eagles. Haleigh Weyrauch also notched a double.

Deposit-Hancock is now 17-1 and will play Elmira-Notre Dame on Friday in the Class C Championship.

Schenevus 18, Worcester 7

W … 100 041 1 — 7 11 5

S … 100 2(11)4 X — 18 8 2

W: Delimar Vega-Haley (L), Jenna Morrell, and Miriam Odell

S: Cassie Snyder (W), and Sam Osborne

3B: Hannah Osborne (S)

2B: Autumn Jones (S)

Marathon 7, Roxbury 6

M … 210 040 0 — 7 6 3

R … 210 110 1 — 6 14 1

M: Kaitlyn Mitchell (W), and Brie Carter

R: Bryanna Meehan (L), and Brianna Cross

3B: Brooke Tilotson (M)

2B: Lacey German (R), Madison German (R)

Deposit-Hancock 5, Greene 1

G … 000 100 0 — 1 5 0

DH … 010 103 X — 5 8 0

G: Olivia Kennedy (L)

DH: Kaitlyn Macumber (W)

HR: Riley Martin (DH)

3B: Yalmer (G)

2B: Haleigh Weyrauch (DH), Riley Martin (DH)

