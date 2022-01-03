Schenevus’ Competiello, coaches win Daily Star soccer awards

The 2021 Schenevus girls soccer team was one of the most dominant squads this area has seen in recent years.
It should therefore come as no surprise that the Dragons made a clean sweep of the Daily Star’s postseason honors, as junior forward Angie Competiello was named Player of the Year while coaches Steve Hornung and Tim Smith shared Coach of the Year honors.
Schenevus finished with a 19-1 overall record for a 0.950 winning percentage that is the best in school history for girls or boys soccer. Many of those victories came in dominating fashion, as the Dragons scored 149 goals (7.5 per game) while allowing just 21. The 2021 campaign included a Tri-Valley League title, the Section IV Class D Championship, and ended with a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Poland in the Regional Championship.
It was especially sweet considering that it followed up the six-game “2020 season” that actually took place in the spring of 2021.
“We’re all just super grateful that we got to have an actual season, and especially at the end after we won we were grateful that we got the chance to play and got to use our skills from the previous season in a way that actually allowed us to go forward,” Competiello said.
It was a season that met nearly all of the high expectations Hornung, Smith, and company set back in the summer.
“Tim and I had an inkling that we could go pretty far this season and we set our goals in a one-two-three fashion,” Hornung said.
Those goals were, in order, a league title, a section championship, and an appearance in the state tournament.
“We enjoyed the ride but we did have our sights set on three things and we got two of them,” Hornung said. “Looking back we’re pleased with that but we’re a little disappointed that we didn’t get more.”
Competiello served as the driving force of the team from the get-go, scoring in every game she played in and eventually finishing with 44 goals and 17 assists, a resume good enough to earn a spot on the Class D All-State First Team as voted by the New York State Sportswriter and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS).
“With every game I played there was always something I wanted to improve on,” Competiello said. “I would always look back on the previous game and think about what I could do better, what I could work on.”
Putting the ball in the back of the net is the name of the game, and Hornung says Competiello is as good at that as anyone around.
“She is a deadly finisher and if she gets the ball in the box and she has any space she’s going to put it in the goal,” he said. “What we were trying to do was make sure she had as many opportunities as possible to do that and she certainly did that.”
But for all her goal-scoring prowess, Hornung said one of the most impressive parts of Competiello’s game is how well she is able to adjust and adapt to the flow of play.
“When Angie sees the circumstance of the game shifting, for instance, if we have a lead and we’re trying to protect a lead, Tim and I don’t have to tell her to drop more defensively into the middle. She does that on her own,” Hornung explained. “It’s like having a third coach on the field because she really moves the game. She also knows what her role is in the game and she adjusts to the circumstances the game presents.”
Smith also spoke highly of Competiello’s in-game adaptability.
“I hear a lot of coaches say, ‘Force her to her right.’ Well, that’s fine. She’ll shoot right. Force her to her left, she’ll shoot left,” he said. “Good players are able to do that.”
Competiello said one of the highlights of the 2021 season was when she scored her historic 100th career goal in a 4-2 victory against Cherry Valley-Springfield on Sept. 24.
“It was a very emotional moment, a very grateful moment,” she said. “It was definitely something I’ll always remember.”
She currently sits at 125 goals and 43 assists for her career, incredible numbers that she will have a chance to improve on even more next season.
Another aspect of the 2021 season that Competiello points to as a source of pride was the chance to play with her sister Lily. Only a freshman, the younger Competiello scored 23 goals and earned Fourth Team All-State honors.
“At first when I started playing with my sister I was like, ‘I’m going to end up shoving her on the field or something,’” Competiello said. “But we have a great connection, me and Lily. We always find each other on the field. Playing with her is amazing. She’s a great player; she has such great capabilities and it’s really an honor to play with her.”
While the Dragons weren’t often seriously challenged over the course of the season, the one team that always gave them a fight was Franklin. While Schenevus won all three matchups on the year (including wins in the Tri-Valley League and Section Championship games), all three were hard-fought affairs that all three award winners agreed went a long way in shaping the character of the team.
“We played Franklin three times and every single time we played we started out in a hole,” Smith said. “The first time we played them, that was our concern: how are we going to respond when we get down? But the kids responded great. That right there was the point of, ‘You know, I really think we’ve got something going pretty good here.’”
“I really felt I saw something special in those moments,” Hornung agreed, adding, “They stepped it up a notch and they went right forward and those are the moments I think that you see what you have. When things don’t go well, how does your team respond? And I think the girls responded like champions and I realized that we do have something here.”
“Regardless of how hard of a challenge that was, I think that was good for us to play against such an equal team to our skill level and I think we really needed that,” Competiello said of the games against Franklin.
The brief “2020” season marked the first year for both Hornung and Smith at Schenevus. Hornung had previously spent nearly 30 years coaching the boys team at Sidney, while Smith has made various stops across the area and state including coaching varsity basketball at Worcester and junior varsity soccer at Oneonta.
Despite not having spent much time on the same sideline, both men feel totally at ease working with the other.
“He would be instructing the kids on things that I was thinking about and vice versa,” Hornung said of Smith. “We could almost read each other’s minds. We would meet every day before school and go over things. He would bring his insights and his drills and I would bring my insights and my drills.”
For his part, Smith talked about how he thinks it’s important for there to be more than one voice in the room.
“It’s always nice to have somebody there to bounce ideas off of,” explained. “We have similar personalities but we also have different personalities with the girls sometimes too. I think each of us brings a little something different to the table.
“I think sometimes with kids too, and even with college teams, it’s always nice to have one or two or three coaches because when you don’t click with one coach, then you can go talk to that second coach, you can go talk to that third coach.”
Competiello said that while there was an adjustment stage early on, the presence of both coaches unquestionably helped the team reach the heights it did this season.
“They were really a great help to everybody including myself,” she said of her coaches. “They came in as coaches when we needed them, when we had no one else to step up and at first I will admit it was weird having my social studies teacher as my soccer coach.
“But I allowed it to happen and I was really grateful at the end of the day because they really helped us with what we needed. They really put us in that mindset of what we had to do, what we had to work for, and obviously it paid off.”
The payoff could be even greater next season. In addition to both Competiellos returning, the Dragons also figure to welcome back junior Taylor Knapp, who finished with 31 goals and 17 assists on her way to Second Team All-State honors.
“I think with the right motivation and the right mindset, we could do it again, and I want to be one of those people who helps motivate the team and who helps get them going,” Competiello said.
“She’s an ideal teammate because she’s always concerned about her teammates. She’s just a joy to coach,” Hornung said in summation of Competiello. “She is very deserving of this award.”
Player of the Year: Angie Competiello, junior, Schenevus
Coaches of the Year: Steve Hornung/Tim Smith, Schenevus, 19-1-0
2021 GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STARS
Delaware League: Aleigha Brockway, Charlotte Valley; Mckenzy Brown, Downsville, Rebecca Gashinsky, Downsville; Marisol Flores, Margaretville; Bailee Herrel, Margaretville; Netalia Herrera, Margaretville; Myah Johnston, Roxbury; Bryanna Meehan, Roxbury; Payge DeMaio, Roxbury; Kylie DeMaio, Roxbury; Emily Andersen, South Kortright; Lacey Eckert, South Kortright; Emily Clark, Stamford/Jefferson
Midstate Athletic Conference: Johanna Henderson, Bainbridge-Guilford; Sylvia Liddle, Delhi; Lauren Packard, Delhi; Adreana Romano, Greene; Hailey Fleury, Oxford; Kaylin Tefft, Oxford; Emma Simmonds, Sidney; Isabella Potter, Unadilla Valley; Alexa Lucia, Unatego; Anabel Rommer, Unatego; Hanna Brandow, Unatego; Kylie Mussaw, Unatego; Ceara Robinson, Walton
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Veronica Madej, Oneonta; Liz Brantley, Oneonta; Julia Joyner, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Ari Bosc, Cherry Valley-Springfield; Kayla Campbell, Franklin; Shannon Kingsbury, Franklin; Marissa Campbell, Franklin; Lucia Temple, Franklin; Gabby Andrades, Laurens; Julia Barown, Milford; Mariah Saggese, Milford; Hannah Wist, Morris; Angie Competiello, Schenevus; Taylor Knapp, Schenevus; Lily Competiello, Schenevus; Kayleigh Bryant, Schenevus; Liana Darling, Schenevus; Sophia Adams, Worcester
