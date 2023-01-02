Angie Competiello and Taylor Knapp played varsity soccer at Schenevus from the time they were in seventh grade to their senior season this past fall. In those six years, the duo helped the Lady Dragons to a record of 86-13, including back-to-back sectional titles in 2021 and 2022.
The pair that have done so much for Schenevus’ program will get to share one last honor, as Competiello and Knapp were named the Daily Star’s 2022 Girls Soccer Players of the Year. Joining in their postseason accolades are Schenevus coaches Steve Hornung and Tim Smith, who are the Star’s Girls Coaches of the Year for the second year in a row.
Competiello and Knapp, who were both named to the Class D All-State First Team, finish their high school careers as perhaps the two most decorated players in program history. Competiello will graduate as Schenevus’ all-time leader in career goals (156) and assists (58) after recording 31 goals and 15 assists in 2022.
Knapp will be right behind her in the record books, finishing second in program history in career goals (79) and assists (54) as she matched Competiello with 31 goals in 2022 to go along with a school-record 25 assists.
This is the second year in a row Competiello has earned the Player of the Year award.
“Angie does what Angie does,” Hornung said. “She’s a fantastic finisher, she’s a good leader, and she really helps us in so many ways. She’s a quiet leader. She’s always doing the right thing. She’s always thinking about the team first.”
After she scored a school-record 44 goals in 2021, both coaches saw Competiello improve her all-around game this season.
“She’s someone who can step back and when we get into that close game, she can step back and play defense,” Smith said. “She’s not just a striker. She’s a girl who can play defensively on the ball. That’s something she did more this year because we really needed her help sometimes.”
With Competiello drawing attention up front from opponents, Knapp served as the engine of Schenevus’ attack in the midfield. Originally a defender, Knapp’s emergence as an offensive force was partly by design but also a natural evolution of her game.
“We both agreed it was a good move to move Taylor up,” Hornung said. “I think from the sideline you saw it created a nightmare trying to mark us because they couldn’t gimmick Angie as much with Taylor up there, and when Lily [Competiello] emerged they really had trouble gimmicking Angie at all.”
“I think she got more comfortable,” Smith said of Knapp. “She’d never really been a goalscorer till last year. She’s certainly capable of scoring goals. I think given the opportunity, she realized she has a strong foot. She’s a physical player who likes to control the midfield.”
As for Knapp, she said she was focused on simply getting the ball in the net, whether it came off of her foot or one of her teammate’s.
“I would say that mainly getting the offense going was kind of my job… not even goals for myself but setting up plays for my teammates and getting the assists. The assists were kind of what my thing was; wanting to get the goal but maybe not having it be mine.”
While Schenevus brought back much of the scoring from the team that won the 2021 Section IV Class D title, the Dragons had to replace their entire backline. But despite that inexperience on defense, the team had high expectations for itself once again. That was borne out thanks to the emergence of some of the team’s younger players.
“We still took it one game at a time but in the long run, our goal was to win our league, win our section, and hopefully win states,” Competiello said. “I’m very proud of the team for making it as far as we did.”
The only slip-ups Schenevus faced were against Morris/Edmeston, who defeated the Dragons in overtime during the regular season and a second time in the Tri-Valley League Championship Game.
Schenevus got a shot at redemption in the sectional finals and made the most of it, defeating Morris/Edmeston 3-2 to secure back-to-back Class D titles.
All involved said those battles helped shape the team in positive ways.
“The Morris/Edmeston game was an eye-opener for us; it was the first [league] game we lost in two years,” Smith said. “It was a bit of an eye-opener for the kids to realize they are susceptible to some things and we recognized some mistakes we made and tried to overcome those. It took us a little while, but the third time was the charm.”
Knapp said the players took it upon themselves to make sure they wouldn’t make those same mistakes again.
“I think after we were kind of angry; we needed to prove ourselves,” she said. “Having intestinal fortitude, being able to come through and push through the battles we had had previously was really what helped us.”
Hornung said the leadership of Competiello and Knapp helped the entire team through those battles.
“This is my fourth decade in education and most of that time I’ve coached; I’ve never seen two better leaders,” he said. “They just have a natural leadership. They do it in different ways but they get the job done.”
He added that it was often more important for words of encouragement to come from the team’s captains rather than the coaches.
“If the kids aren’t onboard, it’s not going to matter what we say and what we do,” he said. “And it was Angie and Taylor that kept the kids focused and kept them positive and knew how to handle that situation with their teammates when things could’ve gone south.”
“We discuss a lot of things with them before practice and we discuss things with them during practice too,” Smith added. “But it’s nice to have a voice with them because the girls will probably listen to them more than a couple of old guys sometimes.”
Schenevus’ season (17-3) ended in the state regionals for the second year in a row, this time with a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to eventual state finalist Cincinnatus. But for both Competiello and Knapp, all of the on-field results were secondary to the bond they formed and strengthened over the years as teammates and friends.
“I like to describe what Taylor and I have as more of a sisterhood rather than a teammate or a classmate or even a friend because to me it’s so much greater than that,” Competiello said. “Being on the field with Taylor is like second nature; I don’t even have to think about it really, I just do it.”
“She’s definitely one of my best friends and just a fantastic player,” Knapp said of Competiello. “It’s really great playing with her. She’s really talented. Not only talented on the field but very smart and very kind.”
Both players credited Hornung and Smith with helping Schenevus achieve the success of the last two seasons after arriving during the COVID-shortened campaign that took place in the spring of 2021.
“COVID was obviously really difficult,” Knapp said. “We had a really good season but we weren’t able to really go to any championships. I think them telling us that we did great and them being able to let us know that the years coming up are going to be good and also them working with us [was important].”
“It was what we needed, when we needed it, and they just really helped us greatly and I appreciate them more than they know,” Competiello said.
Players of the Year: Angie Competiello, senior, Schenevus/Taylor Knapp, senior, Schenevus
Coaches of the Year: Steve Hornung/Tim Smith, Schenevus, 17-3
2022 GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STARS
Center State Conference: Sophia Hotaling, Cooperstown; Rory Nelen, Cooperstown; Dani Seamon, Cooperstown
Delaware League: Maeve Carey, Charlotte Valley; Cadence Santiago, Charlotte Valley; Marissa Legg, Hunter-Tannersville; Ashley Camano, Margaretville; Olivia Suyama, Margaretville; Kimora Brown, Roxbury; Kylie DeMaio, Roxbury; Madison Coberly, South Kortright; Madysen Reeves, South Kortright; McKenzy Brown, Walton/Downsville; Emma Drum, Windham-Ashland-Jewett; Amanda Nilsen, Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Midstate Athletic Conference: Johnna Henderson, Bainbridge-Guilford; Cassie Butler, Greene; Molly Cornell, Greene; Hailey Fleury, Oxford; Taylor Smith, Oxford; Emma Simmons, Sidney; Kailee Figger, Unadilla Valley; Isabella Potter, Unadilla Valley; Jaiden Schrag, Unadilla Valley; Kadence York, Unadilla Valley; Avery James, Unatego; Bailey McCoy, Unatego; Kylie Mussaw, Unatego
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Julia Joyner, Oneonta; Veronika Madej, Oneonta; Josie Scanlon, Oneonta; Grace Slesinsky, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Ari Bosc, Cherry Valley-Springfield; Daphnee West, Cherry Valley-Springfield; Shannon Kingsbury, Franklin; Gabby Andrades, Laurens; Delaney Maison, Milford; Avery Bolton, Morris/Edmeston; Jennadee Cotton, Morris/Edmeston; Jess Walling, Morris/Edmeston; Hannah Wist, Morris/Edmeston; Angie Competiello, Schenevus; Lily Competiello, Schenevus; Taylor Knapp, Schenevus; Samantha Osborne, Schenevus; Rachel Burke, Sharon Springs; Sophia Adams, Worcester
