Schenevus’ Angie Competiello reached the historic 100-goal mark in the Dragons’ 4-2 victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield in Friday’s girls soccer game.
Competiello also scored her 101st goal for good measure to help Schenevus improve to 8-0 on the season. Shawna Whiteman and Val Beardslee both scored goals while Hannah Sulas notched an assist.
Ari Boss and Joleen Lusk found the back of the net for CVS with Erin Whiteman providing an assist.
Schenevus keeper Kelsey Burton made five saves in the victory. CVS goalie Marijke Kroon performed admirably in the loss, registering an impressive 24 saves.
Owego Free Academy 8,
Oneonta 2
The Oneonta girls couldn’t keep up with the offensive firepower of Owego Free Academy as the Yellowjackets lost 8-2 in Friday’s game.
Erin McDonald had a huge game for Owego, finishing with four goals and two assists. Taylor Dalton and Carmen Jorgenseon both scored twice in the victory.
Scoring for Oneonta were Grace Slesinsky and Julia Joyner.
Owego keeper Delaney Craigg made four saves while Oneonta’s Liz Brantley stopped seven shots.
Oneonta will host Seton Catholic on Monday.
Unatego 6, Greene 1
The Spartans raced out to a 4-0 halftime lead en route to a 6-1 victory over the Trojans in Friday’s contest.
Kylie Mussaw and Lilyanna Barnes both scored twice for Unatego, with Mussaw adding an assist. Tatum Codington notched a goal and three assists, while Elizabeth Craft scored a goal and Anabel Rommer provided an assist.
Scoring for Greene was Andrea Trifunovic off of an assist by Cassie Butler.
Unatego’s Chelsi VanDeusen made eight saves while teammate Sarah Ostrander made one. Molly Cornell finished with 14 stops for Greene.
Unatego (9-0) will host Unadilla Valley on Monday.
Delhi 2, Oxford 0
The Delhi girls blanked Oxford 2-0 in Friday’s game.
Ysa Shaw and Eleanor Wagner were the goal scorers for the Bulldogs, with Amanda Nealis providing the assist on both goals.
Delhi keeper Sylvia Liddle made four saves in the shutout victory while Oxford’s Christine Seiler finished with two stops.
Delhi will visit Afton/Harpursville on Monday.
Morris 4, Richfield Springs 1
Morris defeated Richfield Springs on Friday 4-1 in Tri-Valley League action.
The Mustangs’ top scorer was Hannah Wist who scored three goals, along with Carissa Richards with one goal and one assist, and Maiya King with one assist.
Scoring for the Indians was Camryn Marshall.
Morris’ next game will be at Worcester on Monday.
Cincinnatus 1, Cooperstown 0
Cinncinatus beat Cooperstown 1-0 in their game on Friday.
Kyla Sustad scored for Cincinnatus with less than 10 minutes left in the game.
In net for Cooperstown was Sam Vezza who made 17 saves.
Cooperstown will be at Dolgeville on Monday.
