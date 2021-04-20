Schenevus 7, CV-S 1
Schenevus rolled to a 7-1 win at home over Cherry Valley-Springfield in girls soccer Monday, with six of those goals coming from Angie Competiello.
"Angie scored in a variety of ways and put pressure on the CV-S defense the entire game," Schenevus coach Steve Hornung said via email. "She is an extremely talented player who works hard all the time."
Taylor Knapp had three assists for Schenevus. Lily Competiello scored Schenevus' other goal, while Shawna Whiteman and Amber Wyckoff each had assists.
"Our backs and midfielders marked extremely well today — especially Sam Osborne, Lianna Darlings and Lily Competiello," Hornung added. "Taylor Knapp did a great job in the midfield and made some great passes leading to goals."
Sarah Lewis scored for CV-S on an assist from Zoe Climenhaga. Marijke Kroon made 18 saves for CV-S, which was outshot 28-6. Schenevus goalkeeper Hannah Osborne stopped all six shots.
Schenevus 7, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1
at Schenevus
Schenevus 3 4 — 7
CV-S 1 0 — 1
Schenevus: Angie Competiello (6-0), Lily Competiello (1-0), Taylor Knapp (0-3), Shawna Whiteman (0-1), Amber Wyckoff (0-1).
CV-S: Sarah Lewis (1-0), Zoe Climenhaga (0-1).
Saves: (S) Hannah Osborne 6, (CV-S) Marijke Kroon 18.
Worcester 4, Richfield Springs 0
Worcester earned a 4-0 girls soccer victory at home over Richfield Springs on Monday, led by Sophia Adams' three goals and a defense that held Richfield Springs without a shot on goal.
Adams opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the first half, then added two more on assists from Iriyah Haley and Rianna Otero. Haley also scored an unassisted goal just before halftime to make the score 3-0.
"It was a good team victory, especially for my five seniors (Delimar Vega-Haley, Lily Conroe, Miriam Odell, Jenna Morell and Maya Powers)," Worcester coach James Kenyon said via email. "I am so glad they got the opportunity to play this year."
Worcester hosts Milford on Wednesday before finishing its season Friday at Morris.
Worcester 4, Richfield Springs 0
at Worcester
Worcester 3 1 — 4
Richfield Springs 0 0 — 0
Worcester: Sophia Adams (3-0), Iriyah Haley (1-1), Rianna Otero (0-1).
Shots/corners: Worcester 15/7, Richfield 0-1.
Saves: (RS) Margaret Worobey 5, (W) Miriam Odell 0.
Delhi 7, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
Delhi's girls soccer team cruised to a 7-0 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford at home Monday to improve to 9-0 on the season.
Eleanor Wagner scored three goals for Delhi and Lauren Packard had two. Sophia Wakin had a goal and an assist, with Abbie Leahy also scoring. Lauren Davis and Jody Bray had assists for Delhi, while Sylvia Liddle made six saves to earn the shutout. Brielle Armstrong made nine saves for B-G, which was outshot 27-9.
Delhi 7, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
at Delhi
Delhi 3 4 — 7
B-G 0 0 — 0
Delhi: Eleanor Wagner 3-0, Lauren Packard 2-0, Sophia Wakin 1-1, Abbie Leahy 1-0, Lauren Davis 0-1, Jody Bray 0-1.
Shots/corners: Delhi 27-9, B-G 9-3.
Saves: (D) Sylvia Liddle 6, (B-G) Brielle Armstrong 9
Franklin 4, Morris 0
Franklin's girls soccer team earned a 4-0 win over Morris on the road Monday, led by Kayla Campbell's pair of goals.
Campbell opened the scoring on a direct kick in the first half. Valentina Temple made the score 2-0 before halftime on an assist from Zoe Warren. Campbell and Warren added goals in the second half to seal the victory.
Madeline Hyzer, Lindsey VanDyke and Madeline McLaughlin earned the shutout in goal for Franklin, while Maddie Coleman made five saves for Morris.
Franklin (5-2-1) will travel to Schenevus on Wednesday. Morris (3-4-1) will visit Sharon Springs.
Franklin 4, Morris 0
at Morris
Franklin 2 2 — 4
Morris 0 0 — 0
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 2-0, Zoe Warren 1-1, Valentina Temple 1-0.
Shots/corners: Franklin 8-6, Morris 6-1
Saves: (F) Madeline Hyzer 3, Lindey VanDyke 2, Madeline McLaughlin 0. (M) Maddie Coleman 5
