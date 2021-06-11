Schenevus, Deposit-Hancock win Section IV softball titles

Just days after winning the Tri-Valley League title, the Schenevus softball team became Section IV Champions as the Dragons defeated Marathon 7-1 in Friday’s Class D final.
Cassie Snyder was the winning pitcher in the circle for Schenevus, striking out four batters and allowing just four hits and one run. She also registered a two-run single as part of a four-run sixth inning that gave the Dragons some breathing room before the final inning.
Liana Darling finished 2-for-4 with an RBI while Elizabeth Hoag also had a hit. Schenevus was able to capitalize on six Marathon errors in the victory.
Marathon got on the board first in the third inning thanks to a solo home run by Brie Carter, who went 2-for-2 in the game. But Schenevus bounced back to take the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third.
Brooke Morsey went 2-for-3 for Marathon, while Kaitlyn Mitchell recorded three strikeouts in the losing effort.
Deposit-Hancock 5,
Elmira Notre Dame 2
Deposit-Hancock won the Section IV Class C Softball Championship after defeating Elmira Notre Dame 5-2 on Friday.
The Eagles raced out to an early lead in the first inning with five runs and held on to it for the rest of the game. Riley Martin and Kayla Eldridge both went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Eagles while Alaina Smith and Haleigh Weyracuh both had doubles.
“This was the first year that teams were combined and I’m really proud of the girls coming together for a potent offense,” Eagles coach Dan Briggs said.
Deposit-Hancock finishes its season at 18-1
Schenevus 7, Marathon 1
M … 001 000 0 — 1 4 6
S … 002 014 X — 7 4 2
M: Kaitlyn Mitchell (L), and Brie Carter
S: Cassie Snyder (W), and Sam Osborne
HR: Brie Carter (M).
Deposit-Hancock 5, Elmira Notre Dame 2
END … 002 000 0 — 2 6 1
DH … 500 000 X — 5 9 0
END: Swittle (L)
DH: Danielle Seymour (W), Rylee Smith
3B: Wustico (END)
2B: Alaina Smith (DH), Haleigh Weyrauch (DH), Biglion (END), Waloney (END)
BASEBALL
Cooperstown 10, Pulaski 9 (Thursday)
The Cooperstown baseball team rallied from multiple deficits to eventually defeat Pulaski in walk-off fashion on Thursday in the Section III Class C-1 Semifinals.
After trailing 4-0 after two-and-a-half innings and 8-5 after three-and-a-half, the Hawkeyes were able to pull out the victory when Liam Ford drove in Derek Moore on a ground ball in the bottom of the seventh. Ford was the winning pitcher coming out of the bullpen.
Kendall Haney and Treston Emerick both had two-hit games for Cooperstown, while Chris Ubner had a home run and 3 RBIs and Alex Hascup notched a double.
Cooperstown (12-1) will face Port Byron in the Class C-1 Championship on Saturday at Damaschke Field in Oneonta.
Cooperstown 10, Pulaski 9
PUL … 031 400 1 — 9 9 1
COOP … 005 112 1 — 10 10 2
P: Payne (L), and Cranes
C: Treston Emerick, Liam Ford (W), and Toulson, Hascup, Ubner
HR: Chris Ubner (COOP)
2B: Alex Hascup (COOP)
