The Schenevus boys beat Sharon Springs 59-54 in overtime on Wednesday for the Dragons’ first win of the season.
Mehki Regg hit a free throw at the end of regulation to tie the game for Schenevus, which went on to outscore Sharon Springs 9-4 in the extra period.
The top scorer for the Dragons was Jordan Regg with 21 points. Also scoring in double figures was Jackson Reed who added 12 points.
The Spartans’ top scorer was Brady Law who scored a game-high 26 points. Following him were Mike Cashman with12 points and Luke Enyart with 11 points.
Walton 53, Greene 45
Walton defeated Greene 53-45 in a boys Midstate Athletic Conference game on Wednesday.
Meyer Little was the top scorer for Walton with 20 points including four three-pointers, while Zach Gardner added 10 points.
Scoring in double-digits for Greene was William Dunlap with 11 points and Jayden Eroshevichi with 10 points.
Walton will host Sidney on Friday.
Margaretville 49, Gilboa 44
The Blue Devils were able to hold off the Wildcats 49-44 in Wednesday’s Delaware League contest.
Ryan McVitty was the leading scorer for Margaretville with 15 points. Joining him in double-digits were Michael Gavette with 13 points and Damien Brewer with 10 points.
Joe Willie led the way for Gilboa with a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds.
Richfield Springs 78, Franklin 57 (Tuesday)
The Indians rode a balanced offensive attack to a 78-57 victory over Franklin on Tuesday in the Tri-Valley League Semifinals.
The second quarter proved to be the difference, as Richfield outscored Franklin 26-11 in that period to take a 42-27 lead at the half it would never relinquish.
Dylan Hosford led the way on offense with 28 points, while Austin Bowman (18 points) and Jordi Diliberto (14) also finished in double figures.
Richfield Springs coach Jeff Busch also made note of the performances of Andrew Oakley and Clay Bobnick.
“The MVPs of tonight’s game were Andrew Oakley and Clay Bobnick setting the tone on defense,” Busch said via email.
Matt Serrao put forth a great performance in a losing effort for Franklin, scoring a game-high 32 points. Brandon Gregory added 11 points.
Richfield Springs will face Morris in Laurens on Saturday in the TVL Championship Game.
S … 17 15 15 3 9 — 59
SS … 11 7 19 13 4 — 54
Schenevus: Wyndham Spooner 1 0-0 2, Cody Keator 3 0-0 7, Jackson Reed 6 0-0 12, Trevor Schneider 0 1-2 1, Mehki Regg 2 4-7 9, Owen Bryant 2 1-2 5, Jordan Regg 9 1-2 21, Ryan Spranger 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-13 59
SS: Mike Cashman 4 2-5 12, Jake Perrotti 1 1-4 3, Luke Enyart 5 1-2 11, Brady Law 10 6-12 26, Brady Ostrander 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 10-25 54
Three-point baskets: S 4 (J. Regg 2, M. Regg, Keator); SS 2 (Cashman 2)
W … 8 19 7 19 – 53
G … 12 9 11 13 – 45
Walton: Zach Gardner 4 2-6 10, Jorge DelPino, 2 2-4 6 Ransom Dutcher, 2 1-2 5 Parker Macdonald 2 0-0 5, Meyer Little 7 2-5 20, Robert Conkling 2 3-6 7. Totals 19 10-23 53
Greene: Liam Flanagan 2 0-0 5, Joel Velardie 1 2-4 5, Trent Rapp 1 0-0 2, Terrick Brown 1 0-0 2, Joey Gibbs 4 1-3 9,
Jayden Eroshevichi 4 2-4 10, Aiden Packard 0 1-2 1, William Dunlap 4 3-4 11. Totals 17 9-17 45
Three-point baskets: W 5 (Little 4, MacDonald); G 2 (Flanagan, Valardi)
Margaretville: Damien Brewer 4 0-0 10, Cody Wayman 1 1-3 4, Cody Balcolm 0 0-0 0, Ryan McVitty 7 1-5 15, Elijah Bullock 0 0-0 0, Christian Bravo 3 1-2 7, Michael Gavette 3 8-12 13, Christian Davis 0 0-0 0, Matt Antonette 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-21 49
Gilboa: Anthony Marsh 1 0-0 2, Dakota Oliver 4 0-0 9, Michael O’Hara 1 3-5 5, Ethan Halat 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 1 1-3 3, Gage Gockel 0 0-0 0, Peter DeWitt 3 0-2 6, Antonio Ramache 0 0-0 0, Joe Willie 8 3-6 19, Nathan Wyckoff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-23 44
Three-point baskets: M 4 (Brewer 2, Wayman, Gavette); G 1 (Oliver)
RS … 16 26 20 16 — 78
F … 16 11 18 12 — 57
RS: Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Bowman 9 0-1 18, Oakley 2 0-0 4, Graves 2 2-8 6, Boss 2 0-0 6, Hosford 10 7-7 28, Diliberto 5 0-0 14, Dunckel 1 0-2 2. Totals: 31 9-18 78
Franklin: Serrao 10 6-9 32, Gregory 3 2-2 11, Lamb 1 0-0 2, Dumond 1 0-0 2, Mettler 2 0-0 4, Holcomb 2 0-0 6. Totals: 19 8-11 57
Three-point baskets: RS 7 (Boss 2, Hosford, Diliberto 4); F 9 (Serrao 6, Gregory, Holcomb 2)
BOWLING
Both Sidney bowling teams earned 4-0 sweeps against Deposit in a match held on Tuesday at Fox Bowling Center.
Leading the Warrior boys was Kyle Smith with a series of 172-212-195-576. Other top performances from Sidney came from Caidyn Lambrecht (563), Reece Yeomans (561), and Ryan Schalk (504).
Derrick White led the Deposit boys with a line of 136-145-125-406.
On the girls side, Allison Babcock paced Sidney with scores of 169-176-25-570. Also topping 500 for the Warriors were Ky Phillips (517), Holly Bookhout (515), and Cassie Cole (513).
Deposit’s top roller was Darby deGraw with a series of 143-142-95-380.
Boys: Sidney 4, Deposit 0
Sidney (2670): Kyle Smith 172-212-192-576, Caidyn Lambrecht 187-175-191-563, Reece Yeomans 164-199-198-561, Ryan Schalk 166-171-167-504, Thomas Spindler 168-160-328, Aaron Sowersby 148
Deposit (1718): Derrick White 136-145-125-406, Sam Griffin 122-142-103-367, Ben Petrick 110-110-102-322, Grant deGraw 102-113-105-320, Justin Lanner 111-104-215, Jacob Albrecht 88
Girls: Sidney 4, Deposit 0
Sidney (2562): Allison Babcock 169-176-225-570, Ky Phillips 148-191-178-517, Holly Bookhout 201-158-156-515, Cassie Cole 160-201-152-513, Lacey Merideth 166-120-161-447
Deposit (1194): Darby deGraw 143-142-95-380, Grace Robbins 104-117-99-320, Kyleigh Schmitz 118-82-94-294, Brooke Vandermark 55-89-56-200
