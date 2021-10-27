A huge game from Angie Competiello led the Schenevus girls to a 9-2 victory over Odessa-Montour on Wednesday at the Wright Soccer Complex in Oneonta and a spot in the Section IV Class D title game.
Competiello scored four goals and had three assists to lead the Dragons, who scored six goals in the first half alone. Lily Competiello scored two goals and had one assist, Taylor Knapp notched two goals, and Shawna Whiteman scored a goal and had an assist.
Hannah Nolan and Camille Sgrecci each scored a goal for Odessa-Montour.
Goalkeeper Kelsey Burton saved five shots for Schenevus, while Keyonna Garrison blocked an impressive 24 shots for Odessa.
Schenevus will face Franklin in the final on Saturday.
Franklin 4, Marathon 2
The Franklin girls beat Marathon 4-2 in the Section IV Class D Semifinals on Wednesday in Oneonta.
Scoring for Franklin was Shannon Kingsbury with two goals and one assist, Valentina Temple with one goal, Parry Rodriguez-Matias with one goal, and Kayla Campbell and Kaitlin Ogborn each with one assist.
Lindsay Courtney and Delta Barber each scored one goal for Marathon.
In the net for Franklin was Maddie Hyzer who had three saves while Breya Van Dee and Kendra Euson had nine saves combined for Marathon.
Owego Free Academy 8, Oneonta 2
The Oneonta girls were eliminated from the Section IV playoffs on Wednesday with an 8-2 loss to Owego Free Academy in the Class B Semifinals.
After leading 3-1 at the half, Owego scored five times in the second half to pull away.
Scoring for Oneonta were Grace Slesinsky and Julia Joyner while Emma Peters and Veronika Madej each had one assist.
Erin McDonald led the way for Owego with four goals and two assists. Taylor Dalton and Carmen Jorgensen both scored two goals with Dalton adding an assist.
In the net for Owego was Delaney Carigg who made four saves while Liz Brantley made seven saves for Oneonta.
Lansing 4, Unatego 1
The Unatego girls were defeated by Lansing 4-1 on Wednesday in the Section IV Class C Semifinals.
The Spartans fell behind 3-0 in the first half and were never able to recover. Kylie Mussaw scored Unatego’s lone goal off an assist by Anabel Rommer.
Corinna Petrich had two goals and an assist to lead Lansing while Lulani Haslinger had a goal and two assists and Isabelle Gustafson had a goal.
Unatego goalie Chelsi VanDeusen made nine saves while Iris Boerman had four stops for Lansing.
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown 1, Utica Academy of
Science 0 (Tuesday)
Cooperstown won its matchup with Utica Academy of Science 1-0 in the boys soccer Section III Class C Semifinals on Tuesday.
Liam Spencer scored the game-winning goal for the Hawkeyes unassisted.
In net, Finn Holohan saved four shots for Cooperstown, and Kaiden Hakim Monteiro blocked two for UAS.
Cooperstown (17-0 overall) advances to the Class C Championship against Fabius Pompei on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Cooperstown 1, Utica Academy of Science 0 (Tuesday)
Cooperstown: Liam Spencer 1-0
UAS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 10-5, UAS 8-2
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 4, Kaiden Hakim Monteiro (UAS) 2
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta 3, Hartwick 0
The SUNY Oneonta women won the battle of West Street on Wednesday as the Red Dragons downed their rivals from Hartwick 3-0.
Oneonta scored twice in the first half to take an early lead. Morgan Creeden opened the scoring in the 22nd minute off an assist by Robin Confer. Kayla Schwizer then made it 2-0 in the 40th minute thanks to an assist from Leighann Perciablli.
Emma Kirkpatrick scored the third goal in the 64th minute with the assist coming from Abbey Wood.
Oneonta keeper Claire Lepper made one stop in the shutout victory. Hartwick’s Sara Staup made four saves.
SUNY Oneonta finishes the year at 3-11-1 while Hartwick’s record moves to 6-4-4.
