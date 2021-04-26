Schenevus finished its girls soccer season undefeated Friday with a 5-1 road victory over Edmeston.
In her final game, senior Autumn Jones scored three goals for Schenevus. Angie Competiello and Taylor Knapp each had a goal and an assist for Schenevus, with Lily Competiello adding an assist.
Emma Ough scored Edmeston's lone goal in the second half. Edmeston goalkeeper Campbell Savage made 14 saves.
Senior goalkeepers Hannah Osborne and Elizabeth Hoag combined to make 12 saves for Schenevus in their final game.
Schenevus finished with a 6-0 record, scoring 41 goals and allowing just three.
Schenevus 5, Edmeston 1
at Edmeston, Friday, April 23
Schenevus 3 2 — 5
Edmeston 0 1 — 1
Schenevus: Autumn Jones 3-0, Angie Competiello 1-1, Taylor Knapp 1-1, Lily Competiello 0-1.
Edmeston: Emma Ough 1-0
Shots/corners: Schenevus 19-2, Edmeston 11-5
Saves: (S) Hannah Osborne 8, Elizabeth Hoag 2; (E) Campbell Savage 14.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 2, Edmeston 2
Edmeston and Cherry Valley-Springfield played to a tie in girls soccer Saturday at Cherry Valley in the season finale for both teams.
Allison Lennebacker opened the scoring with a goal assisted by Mia Horvath, then Edmeston's Emma Ough tied the score on a shot from 10 yards out. In the second half, Edmeston took the lead with another goal by Arissa Bolton on an assist from Ough. In the last minute of the game, CV-S's Jaelyn Jaquay scored on a breakaway pass from Sarah Lewis to tie the score at 2-2.
CV-S' Marijke Kroon made six saves, with Campbell Savage making two for Edmeston. Both teams end with a 6-1-1 record.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 2, Edmeston 2
at Cherry Valley
CV-S 1 1 —2
Edmeston 1 1 —2
CV-S: Allison Lennebacker (1-0), Mia Horvath (0-1), Jaelyn Jaquay (1-0), Sarah Lewis (0-1)
Edmeston: Emma Ough (1-1), Arissa Bolton (1-0)
Shots/corners: CVS 4-3, Edmeston 9-3
Saves: (CVS) Marijke Kroon 6, (E) Campbell Savage 2
Milford 2, Richfield Springs 1
Milford wrapped up its girls soccer season with a 2-1 victory at Richfield Springs on Saturday.
Milford overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit with Lexi Sutphin scoring on a ball Lexi Stanford played into the goalkeeper's box. Bella Qua assisted on the go-ahead goal by Danica Stanford that gave Milford the victory.
Two saves for Milford were made by Gabriella Saggese and Tia Vagliardo.
Milford finished with a record of 8-3.
Milford 2, Richfield Springs 1
at Richfield Springs
Milford 0 2 — 2
Richfield Springs 1 0 — 1
Milford: Lexi Sutphin (1-0), Danica Stanford (1-0), Lexi Stanford (0-1), Bella Qua (0-1)
Shots/corners: Milford 18-5
Saves: (M) Gabriella Saggese 1, Tia Vagliardo 1
BOYS SOCCER
Milford/Laurens 3, Richfield Springs 2
Milford/Laurens ended its boys soccer season Saturday with a 3-2 comeback win over Richfield Springs.
In the first half, Richfield Springs started with a goal scored by Damon Thomson, assisted by Connor Scheffler with Christian Andreev adding another goal soon after. Brock Mann then scored the first goal for Milford/Laurens with an assist from Justin LaPilusa. Riley Stevens added another, assisted by Rylie Nemitz, which tied up the game by halftime.
In the second half, Brock Mann scored another goal, with a ball sent by Riley Stevens that put Milford/Laurens ahead for the victory.
Louis Banks of Milford finished with three saves and Jacob Patterson had sixteen saves for Richfield Springs.
Milford/Laurens 3, Richfield Springs 2
at Richfield Springs
Milford/Laurens 2 1 — 3
Richfield Springs 2 0 — 2
RS: Damon Thomson (1-0), Christian Andreev (1-0), Connor Scheffler (0-1)
M/L: Brock Mann 2-0, Riley Stevens 1-1, Rylie Nemitz 0-1, Justin LaPilusa 0-1
Shots/corners: RS 5-1, M/L 27-7
Saves: (RS) Jacob Patterson 16, (M/L) Louis Banks 3.
Milford/Laurens 3, Worcester 0
Milford/Laurens earned a 3-0 win on the road over Worcester on Friday.
Brock Mann scored the only goal in the first half, and scored again in the second half, both times on assists from Donta Sherwood. The third and final goal for Milford/Laurens was scored in the second half by Rylie Nemitz, on an assist from Riley Stevens. Worcester goalkeeper Tyler Head stopped five shots from M/L, while Louis Banks made three saves for the Milford/Laurens shutout.
Worcester ended its season with a 2-3-0 record.
Milford/Laurens 3, Worcester 0
at Worcester, Friday, April 23
Milford/Laurens 1 2 -3
Worcester 0 0 -0
Milford/Laurens: Brock Mann (2-0), Rylie Nemitz (1-0), Riley Stevens (0-1), Donta Sherwood (0-2).
Shots/corners: (W) 6-4, (M/L) 12-7
Saves: (W) Tyler Head 5, (M/L) Louis Banks 3
Cherry Valley-Springfield 5, Edmeston 1
CVS 0 5 — 5
Edmeston 1 0 — 1
CV-S: Andrew Oram (2-1) Luke Dubburn (1-1) Dylan Huff (1-1), Kyle France (1-0), Maddox Aramini (0-1), Oskar Webster (0-1)
Edemeston: Greg DeVries (1-0)
