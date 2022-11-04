Last year’s Schenevus girls soccer team was one of the most dominant squads in recent memory. The Lady Dragons rolled to Tri-Valley League and Section IV titles only to fall in heartbreaking fashion in the state regionals with a 4-3 loss to Poland.
This year’s Schenevus team is looking to take that elusive next step to the state final four on Saturday when they face Section III winner Cincinnatus at Norwich in the Class D Regionals.
While Schenevus brought back much of the firepower from last year’s squad — namely Angie and Lily Competiello, Taylor Knapp, and Sam Osborne — there have been plenty of new faces who have played a role in the success of this season.
Coach Steve Hornung says the lessons his new starters learned by taking in last season from the sideline have paid dividends.
“I think it helps all of us prepare, because even though we have seven new starters on the field, the other kids, with the exception of our goalie (Leah Brundege) who was playing modified last year, all of those kids were with us last year,” Hornung said. “So they know all about the procedures and they know what to expect when we do warm-ups and things like that.
“Obviously some things are different,” he added. “You can’t have a repeat performance from what we had last year because we have different kids.”
The biggest area of concern for Schenevus was the backline, as the Dragons lost all four starters from 2021. Hornung pointed to the emergence of players like Cassidy Howard and Cady Ritton as reasons why Schenevus has been able to succeed despite the loss of so much experience.
Hornung said that Howard, also a track athlete, has been a pleasant surprise with her ability to closely mark the opposition’s fastest attacking players.
“We knew she could run but we didn’t know she could also play soccer as well as she has,” he said. “She’s helped us a lot because we’re able to mark a little bit better defensively.”
Speaking about Ritton, the team’s sweeper, Hornung said, “She has a natural knack for playing that position. She reads the ball well, she helps her teammates out well, she makes very good decisions.”
Hornung also mentioned that the return of stopper Serenity Hopkins from an injury has helped solidify the team’s defense.
With so many new faces in the starting lineup, Hornung and fellow coach Tim Smith have relied on the leadership of their senior class, headlined by the trio of Angie Competiello, Knapp, and Osborne, each of whom have been captains for multiple seasons.
“Some of these girls have been captains for three or four years now. They’re just natural-born leaders, the seniors that we have,” Hornung said.
“They just continue to exhibit the leadership that they always have exhibited in years past. It really helps us out.”
Schenevus will have its hands full on Saturday against a 19-0 Cincinnatus squad that has scored 166 goals (8.7 per game) this season while only giving up seven.
“There’s a lot of offense that’s going on the field on Saturday and we’re just going to see how it all plays out,” Hornung said. “There are no common opponents, so that’s kind of difficult to get a read on.”
After falling just short of the state final four last year, Hornung and company will look to punch their tickets this time around.
“We’re optimistic, but it’s a cautious optimism because we haven’t seen these teams and you just never know what’s going to happen when you put on the uniforms,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.