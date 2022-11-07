The Schenevus girls soccer team saw its season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, as the Lady Dragons fell to Cincinnatus 3-2 in overtime in the Class D Regional Championship Game in Norwich.
Schenevus opened the scoring midway through the first half when Taylor Knapp received a pass from Sam Osborne and sailed a long-distance shot over the head of the Cincinnatus keeper.
The Lions tied the score 15 minutes into the second half on a header by Peyton Stith off a corner kick. Cincinnatus scored again a minute later to take the lead when Mandi Waltz scored on a goalmouth scramble.
Schenevus was able to rally and send the game into overtime with 15 minutes left in regulation. Lily Competiello sent a corner kick into the box and Osborne was able to head the ball in for the goal.
After a back-and-forth first overtime session, the Dragons had the better run of play in the second session. Schenevus nearly won the game but Cincinnatus keeper Gabriella Taylor, who finished with 12 saves, made two great stops in the span of five seconds.
The Lions scored the winning goal with four minutes left when Kyla Sustad found Waltz with a pass through traffic. Waltz then finished things off with a bouncing shot into the net.
“It was the best soccer game of the season,” Schenevus coach Steve Hornung said via email. “Both teams played with skill and desire. The Schenevus coaches are extremely proud of the efforts put forth by the entire team. The team will greatly miss three seniors who were starters for four or more years… Angie Competiello, Taylor Knapp, and Samantha Osborne.”
Schenevus keeper Leah Brundege finished with 13 saves in the loss.
Hornung also praised the defensive play of Lily Competiello, who was assigned to mark Sustad, Cincinnatus’ top offensive threat who entered the game with 69 goals on the season.
Cincinnatus 3, Schenevus 2 OT (Saturday)
C … 0-2-0-1-3
S … 1-1-0-0-2
C: Mandi Waltz 2-0, Peyton Stith 1-0, Kyla Sustad 0-3
S: Sam Osborne 1-1, Taylor Knapp 1-0, Lily Competiello 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 22-4, S 22-3
Goalies: Gabriella Taylor (C) 12, Lean Brundege (S) 13
Delhi 42, Walton 20 (Saturday)
The Delhi football team notched its second win over Walton in as many weeks on Saturday, defeating their league rivals 42-20 in the Section IV Class D Semifinals at Johnson City.
After Walton took a 12-7 lead early in the second quarter, the Bulldogs responded with 28 unanswered points to pull away for the win.
Logan Nealis did a bit of everything for Delhi in the victory, throwing for 115 yards and two touchdowns, running for 43 yards and a score, and returning an interception 15 yards for a TD.
Luke Schnabel added three touchdowns of his own, two of which came on the ground as part of an 89-yard performance, and another on a 41-yard pass from Nealis.
Delhi opened the scoring when Nealis hit Angelo Krzyston for a 70-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter.
Walton got on the board when Anthony McClenon ran it in from two yards out, then took the lead early in the second on a three-yard run by Kamrin Stanton.
Delhi responded with a pair of touchdowns by Schnabel before the half, a four-yard run and his long reception to make it 21-12 Delhi at halftime.
Nealis then opened the scoring in the third with his pick-six, then followed that up with a 20-yard scoring run to make it 35-12.
Ransom Dutcher scored for Walton on a five-yard run to cut it to 35-20, but Schnabel sealed the win for the Bulldogs with a 13-yard scoring run in the late going.
McClenon led Walton with 86 yards rushing while Stanton finished close behind with 82.
Delhi will face Tioga in the Class D title game on Friday at Johnson City at 3 p.m.
Delhi 42, Walton 20 (Saturday)
DA … 7 14 14 7 — 42
W … 6 6 0 8 — 20
First Quarter
DA — Angelo Krzyston 70 pass from Logan Nealis (Luke Schnabel kick good)
W — Anthony McClenon 2 run (Conversion failed)
Second Quarter
W — Kamrin Stanton 3 run (Conversion failed)
DA — Luke Schnabel 4 run (Luke Schnabel kick good)
DA — Luke Schnabel 41 pass from Logan Nealis (Luke Schnabel kick good)
Third Quarter
DA — Logan Nealis 15 interception (Luke Schnabel kick good)
DA — Logan Nealis 20 run (Luke Schnabel kick good)
Fourth Quarter
W — Ransom Dutcher 5 run (Ransom Dutcher 2-point conversion)
DA — Luke Schnabel 13 run (Luke Schnabel kick good)
Delhi rushing: Luke Schnabel 14-89-2, Sam Davis 7-17-0, Logan Nealis 3-43-1, Tanner Bracchy 2-8-0, Adam Cook 1-5-0, Ryan Wilson 1-3-0
Delhi passing: Logan Nealis 4-9 115 2-0
Delhi receiving: Angelo Krzyston 2-70-1, Luke Schnabel 1-41-1, Tanner Bracchy 1-4-0
Walton rushing: Anthony McClenon 19-86-1, Kamrin Stanton 21-82-1, Ransom Dutcher 7-38-1, Seth Hunter 5-21-0
Walton passing: Ransom Dutcher 2-12 47 0-2
Walton receiving: Colby Phraner 1-27-0, Kamrin Stanton 1-26-0
Lansing 3, Oneonta 0 (Sunday)
The Oneonta volleyball team fell to Lansing in straight sets 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 on Sunday in the Section IV Class C Championship at Corning-Painted Post.
Abbie Platt led the Yellowjackets with 22 assists and 14 digs, while Izzy Giacomelli had 28 digs, Emily Lobb had 10 digs, and Bella Gracias had 11 kills.
Oneonta finishes the season with an overall record of 12-3.
Lansing 3, Oneonta 0 (Sunday)
Game Scores: 25-18, 25-13, 25-22
OHS: Izzy Giacomelli 28 digs; Abbie Platt 22 assists, 14 digs; Emily Lobb 10 digs; Bella Gracias 11 kills
Lansing: n/a
GIRLS SWIMMING
The Oneonta girls swim team competed in the Section IV Championships on Saturday, finishing third overall with 365 points. The Yellowjackets finished behind champion Maine-Endwell and second-place Chenango Valley.
Kaylen Turley and Adella Koehn each had a pair of top-five finishes for OHS. Turley placed second in both the 200 and 500 freestyle swims, while Koehn was third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 free.
Elsewhere for Oneonta, Kinnley Wightman was second in the 200 individual medley, Briegha Truesdell was fourth in the 100 backstroke, and Jaelyn Privitera was fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 3. B. Truesdell, J. Privitera, Wightman, Rothenberger, 2:05.44
200 Freestyle: 2. Kaylen Turley, 2:02.60
200 Individual Medley: 2. Kinnley Wightman, 2:29.46
50 Freestyle: 11. Sadie Baskin, 29.76
Diving: 6. Deja Champen, 280.45
100 Butterfly: 6. Kinnley Wightman, 1:08.12
100 Freestyle: 4. Adella Koehn, 59.90
500 Freestyle: 2. Kaylen Turley, 5:34.02
200 Freestyle Relay: 4. Turley, Koehn, Wightman, Gregory, 1:48.79
100 Backstroke: 4. Briegha Truesdell, 1:06.81
100 Breaststroke: 4. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:19.50
400 Freestyle Relay: 3. Koehn, Gregory, B. Truesdell, Turley, 4:01.40
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team competed in the Section III Championships on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Carter Stevens qualified for the state meet by finishing fifth with a time of 18:04. Also running well for the C/M boys were Jacob Johnson (19th, 19:22) and Jonah Hitchcock (30th, 19:39).
On the girls side, Margaret Raffo finished 25th with a time of 23:21 while Annie Walker was 42nd with a time of 24:58.
