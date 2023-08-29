The Schenevus girls soccer team opened the 2023 season with a 7-0 road win over Roxbury Tuesday.
Lily Competiello had a huge game for the Lady Dragons, scoring five goals and adding an assist.
Addie D’Ambrosio scored twice while Val Beardslee and Carleigh Reed had an assist apiece. Leash Brundege made two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Chamille Sass finished with 21 saves for the Rockets while Kendra Barlirome made three stops.
Schenevus will be off until next Wednesday when it visits Milford.
Schenevus 7, Roxbury 0
S … 5-2-7
R … 0-0-0
S: Lily Competiello 5-1, Addie D’Ambrosio 2-0, Val Beardslee 0-1, Carleigh Reed 0-1
R: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 32-13; R 3-0
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 2, Chamille Sass (Rox) 21, Kendra Barlirome (Rox) 3
Chenango Valley 252, Oneonta 259
Oneonta’s golf team fell to Chenango Valley in its season-opening match 252-259 at the Chenango Valley State Park Golf Course Tuesday.
Landon Weaver shot a 47 to lead OHS, while Dylan Brislin shot a 51 and Ben Casola, Matt Rigas each shot a 53.
Oneonta will take on Susquehanna Valley Wednesday at Conklin’s Players Club.
Charlotte Valley 217, Roxbury 249
Charlotte Valley topped Roxbury 217-249 in Tuesday’s match at Shephard Hills Golf Course.
Tucker Whipple led all players with a 46 for Charlotte Valley while Cody Keator carded a 49 and Shawn Streeter scored 55.
Roxbury’s top scorers were Blake Albano with a 51 and Dennis Slauson with a 54.
Charlotte Valley will take on Hunter-Tannersville Thursday at Ouleout Creek while Roxbury will host Stamford/Jefferson Wednesday.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 210, Margaretville 212
Windham-Ashland-Jewett defeated Margaretville 210-212 at Windham Country Club Tuesday.
JP Klein led WAJ with a 48 while James Garrisons carded a 49 and Charlie Mulholland shot a 52 in the win.
Ryan Sanford shot a 43 to lead Margaretville while Connor Hill shot a 50.
Winhdam will look to start the season 3-1 when they take on Hunter-Tannersville Wednesday.
Chenango Valley 252, Oneonta 259 At Chenango Valley State Park Golf Course Par 36, Front 9
CV: Madden Michalho 49, Owen Harrison 49, Rylie Moulton 51, Jimmy Fitzgerald 52, Tommy Whitman 57
OHS: Landon Weaver 47, Dylan Brislin 51, Ben Casola 53, Matt Rigas 53, Nate Johnson 55
Charlotte Valley 217, Roxbury 249 At Shephard Hills Golf Course Par 36, Front 9
CV: Tucker Whipple 46, Cody Keator 49, Shawn Streeter 55, William Sulus 66, Cooper Waid 66, Wyatt Metch 74
Roxbury: Blake Albano 51, Dennis Slauson 54, George Procter 62, Erik Petterson 82, Kyle Steenburgh 84
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 210, Margaretville 212 At Windham Country Club Par 36, Front 9
WAJ: JP Klein 48, James Garrisons 49, Charlie Mulholland 52, Shane Begley 62
Marg: Ryan Sanford 43, Connor Hill 50, Anthony Magio 59, Hunter Balcom 60
Walton 3, Tioga 1
The Walton field hockey team began its season with a 3-1 victory over Tioga on the road Tuesday.
After the first half ended with the score tied 1-1, the Warriors scored a pair of goals in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Addyson Trimbell, Gwyn Northrup and Brynlee Hunt were the goalscorers for Walton, with Trimbell adding an assist.
Mackenzie Roach finished with three saves as the winning goalie.
Kenzie Williams scored Tioga’s only goal while Chloe Gillette made 21 stops.
Walton will be at Windsor Thursday.
Walton 3, Tioga 1
W … 1-0-0-2-3
T … 0-1-0-0-1
W: Addyson Trimbell 1-1, Gwyn Northrup 1-0, Brynlee Hunt 1-0
T: Kenzie Williams 1-0
Shots-Corners: W 24-10, T 4-3
Goalies: Mackenzie Roach (W) 3, Chloe Gillette (T) 21
