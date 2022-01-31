The Schenevus girls put the clamps on Edmeston for a 45-25 victory on Monday in Tri-Valley League play.
Kayleigh Bryant led the way for the Dragons, pouring in a game-high 21 points in the win. Sam Osborne added eight points.
For Edmeston, Molly Rifanburg led the scoring with 17 points.
Schenevus will be off until the start of the Tri-Valley League Tournament.
Greene 54, Walton 36
Greene used a dominant first quarter to defeat Walton 54-36 on Monday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
The Trojans outscored the Warriors 17-0 in the first eight minutes and never looked back on the way to the win.
Olivia Kennedy and Payton Yahner each scored 15 points to lead Greene while Abby Yahner added 11 points.
Jacqlyn Gransbury had a big night in a losing effort for Walton, pouring in a game-high 28 points.
Stamford/Jefferson 66, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 39
The Stamford/Jefferson girls rolled to a 66-39 victory over Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Monday night.
McKenna Hoyt led the way for S/J with 18 points. Also finishing in double figures were Emily Clark with 14 points and Georgia Lynch with 11 points.
Windham’s top scorers were Emma Drum with 18 points and Amanda Nilsen with 16 points.
Roxbury 47, Margaretville 37
The Roxbury girls held off Margaretville 47-37 in Monday’s Delaware League matchup.
Kylie DeMaio had a big performance for the Rockets, pouring in a game-high 23 points. Elsewhere, Myah Johnston and Bryanna Meehan each scored nine points.
Margaretville was led by Netalia Herrera with 14 points and Samantha VonBernewitz with 10 points.
Margaretville is off until Monday when it will face Windham-Ashland-Jewett.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 65, Edmeston 48 (Saturday)
A big game from Joleen Lusk helped the Patriots defeat the Panthers 65-48 in Saturday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Lusk recorded a double-double of 25 points and 18 rebounds while also adding seven blocks. Emma Whiteman (11 points) and Daphne West (10) each finished in double-digits as well for CV-S.
Molly Rifanburg paced Edmeston with 13 points while Arissa Bolton added 12 points and Abby Bateman notched 11 points.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 53, Worcester 40 (Saturday)
The Raiders held off the Wolverines 53-40 on Saturday in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Ashlyn Marron led the way for G-MU with a game-high 18 points. Hannah Bonczkowski and Megan Perrine also finished in double figures with 12 points each.
Hailey Shalor led Worcester with 14 points thanks to four three-pointers. Elizabeth Odell added 12 points.
Susquehanna Valley 36, Oneonta 31 (Friday)
The Oneonta girls dropped a low-scoring contest on Friday 36-31 to Susquehanna Valley.
Ang McGraw led the Yellowjackets with 11 points while Emma Peeters finished with nine points.
Leading Susquehanna Valley was Elizabeth Kick with 12 points.
Schenevus 45, Edmeston 25
S … 16 6 14 9 — 45
E … 6 8 5 6 — 25
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 0 1-6 1, Amber Burton 0 0-0 0, Autumn Burton 2 0-0 5, Cady Ritton 1 1-4 3, Liana Darling 1 0-2 2, Kayleigh Bryant 8 3-4 21, Sam Osborne 4 0-2 8, Sam Barrett 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 5-18 45
Edmeston: Avery Bolton 0 0-0 0, Arissa Bolton 0 0-0 0, Marissa Galley 0 0-2 0, Abby Bateman 3 0-0 6, Haylie Lund 0 0-0 0, Lena Greene 0 0-0 0, Brynn Rifanburg 0 0-2 0, Molly Rifanburg 8 0-0 17, Emma Dabreau 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-4 25
Three-point baskets: S 4 (Au. Burton, Bryant 2, Barrett); E 1 (M. Rifanburg)
Greene 54, Walton 36
G … 17 9 12 16 — 54
W … 0 8 15 13 — 36
Greene: Emma Rice 0 0-0 0, Olivia Kennedy 9 0-0 15, Andreana Roman 0 0-0 0, Cassie Butler 2 0-0 4, Abby Yahner 5 1-4 11, Payton Yahner 7 1-6 15, Natalie Scofield 0 0-0 0, Claire Flanagan 3 1-4 6, Lyla Beifelat 1 1-2 3. Totals: 27 4-16 54
Walton: Havyn Merwin 1 0-0 2, Abigail DelBalso 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 1 1-1 3, Jacqlyn Gransbury 11 7-9 28, Eve Foster 0 0-0 0, Jillian Wright 1 0-0 3, MaKara MacGibbon 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Wood 0 0-2 0, MaKenna MacGibbon 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 8-14 36
Three-point baskets: G 4 (Kennedy 3, Flanagan); W 2 (Gransbury, Wright)
Stamford/Jefferson 66, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 39
S/J … 20 10 22 14 — 66
WAJ … 9 6 9 15 — 39
S/J: Seneca Shafer 3 0-0 6, Trhynati Donato 4 0-0 9, Georgia Lynch 4 0-0 11, Chloe Mead 1 0-0 2, Emily Clark 7 0-0 14, Breanna Wyble 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hoyt 8 2-5 18, Andromeda Shulz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 30 2-5 66
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 7 0-0 16, Ashton Hansen 1 1-4 3, Rhianna Johnston 1 0-0 2, Emma Drum 7 3-4 18. Totals: 16 4-8 39
Three-point baskets: S/J 3 (Lynch 2, Donato); WAJ 3 (Nilsen 2, Drum)
Roxbury 47, Margaretville 37
R … 11 9 10 17 — 47
M … 14 7 7 9 — 37
Roxbury: Myah Johnston 3 2-2 9, Kylie DeMaio 8 1-3 23, Kimora Brown 1 0-4 2, Gabriella Garofolo 1 0-0 2, Bryanna Meehan 4 0-0 9, Alina Chojnowski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-9 47
Margaretville: Ava Fronckowiak 1 0-0 2, Netalia Herrera 6 2-4 14, Ana Gavette 1 2-2 4, Bailee Herrel 1 0-0 2, Samantha VonBernewitz 5 0-0 10, Kayla Clark 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 4-6 37
Three-point baskets: R 8 (Johnston, DeMaio 6, Meehan); M 1 (Clark)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 65, Edmeston 48 (Saturday)
CV-S … 21 13 18 13 — 65
E … 11 17 5 15 — 48
CV-S: A. Bosc 1 0-0 2, D. West 4 2-9 10, M. Huff 4 1-7 9, E. Whiteman 4 1-2 11, M. Dubben 2 2-3 6, J. Lusk 7 11-12 25, M. Kroon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 17-33 65
Edmeston: A. Bolton 1 0-0 2, A. Bolton 4 0-0 12, M. Galley 1 0-0 2, A. Bateman 4 3-6 11, L. Green 1 0-1 2, B. Rifanburg 2 0-0 4, M. Rifanburg 5 1-2 13, E. Dabreau 0 2-2 2. Totals: 18 6-11 48
Three-point baskets: CV-S 2 (Whiteman 2); E 6 (A. Bolton 4, M. Rifanburg 2)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 53, Worcester 40 (Saturday)
G-MU … 10 19 11 13 — 53
W … 10 11 9 10 — 40
G-MU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 3 6-9 12, Ashlyn Marron 8 2-4 18, Mackenzie Barnes 3 0-0 6, Kendra Hammond 1 2-2 4, Tammy Barnes 0 1-2 1, Megan Perrine 6 0-0 12. Totals: 21 11-17 53
Worcester: Iriyah Haley 1 1-5 3, MaKenna Ventuleth 3 2-4 8, Elizabeth Odell 4 4-7 12, Hailey Shalor 5 0-0 14, Maci Milavec 1 1-4 3, Rylce Falcone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-20 40
Three-point baskets: G-MU 0; W 4 (Shalor 4)
Susquehanna Valley 36, Oneonta 31 (Friday)
SV … 2 14 7 13 — 36
OHS … 8 6 6 11 — 31
SV: Marissa Adams 2 0-0 6, Carmela Belnome 2 0-0 5, Kaelyn Roloson 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Kick 6 0-0 12, Aida MacNamee 1 2-2 4, Julia Ricci 1 0-0 2, Laci Lasicki 1 3-4 5. Totals: 14 5-6 36
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 0 0-0 0, Ang McGraw 5 1-2 11, Natalie VanZandt 0 0-0 0, Emma Peeters 3 0-0 9, Emily Zeh 1 3-4 5, Abbie Platt 1 4-8 6. Totals: 10 8-14 31
Three-point baskets: SV 3 (Adams 2, Belnome); OHS 3 (Peeters 3)
