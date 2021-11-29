The Schenevus girls notched a 48-13 victory over Gilboa on Monday in a non-league basketball contest.
Kayleigh Bryant paced the Dragons with 13 points, while Samantha Osborne (13) and Kelsey Burton (11) also finished in double figures.
Kara Dumas led Gilboa with eight points.
Schenevus will host its Tip-Off Tournament beginning on Thursday with a game against Margaretville.
Schenevus 48, Gilboa 13
S … 20 17 6 5 — 48
G … 2 6 4 1 — 13
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 3 0-2 6, Liana Darling 1 2-2 4, Kayleigh Bryant 4 0-0 14, Samanth Osborne 5 0-2 13, Kelsey Burton 4 0-2 11. Totals: 17 2-8 48
Gilboa: Hughes 1 0-0 2, Brandow 0 0-0 0, Breigle 0 0-0 0, Dumas 2 1-2 8, Sutton 1 0-0 2, Ross 0 0-0 0, VanValkenburgh 0 1-2 1. Totals: 4 2-4 13
Three-point baskets: S 4 (Bryant 2, Osborne 1, Burton 1); G 1 (Dumas 1)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brookfield 69, Morris 63
The Morris boys lost a high-scoring affair to Brookfield on Monday in a game that saw the two teams combine for 19 three-pointers.
After the first half ended with the score tied 28-28, Brookfield went on to score 20 points in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth to pull away for the win.
Scott Murphy led the way for the Mustangs with 25 points, 12 of them coming on four long-range shots. Jon Child finished with 15 points while Asa Dugan added nine.
Kaden Ondrako scored a game-high 31 points to lead Brookfield.
Brookfield 69, Morris 63
B … 16 12 20 21 — 69
M … 15 13 12 23 — 63
Morris: Asa Dugan 3 0-0 9, Alex Paige 0 0-0 0, Garrett Aikins 4 0-0 8, Scott Murphy 10 1-1 25, Jon Child 4 1-2 15, Ethan Franklin 2 0-0 6. Totals: 26 2-3 63
Brookfield: Spencer Warner 2 11-14 17, Connor DiBrango 2 0-0 6, Quentin Moon 6 1-2 13, Kaden Onrako 12 1-4 31, Cole Walker 1 0-0 2, Derek Blush 0 0-1 0. Totals: 23 13-21 69
Three-point baskets: M 9 (Dugan 3, Murphy 4, Franklin 2), B 10 (Warner 2, DiBrango 2, Ondrako 6)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.