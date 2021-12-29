Schenevus girls top Morris to win Ray Preston Tournament

The Schenevus girls basketball team shut down Morris for a 36-27 victory on Wednesday to win the Ray Preston Tournament in Davenport.
Kelsey Burton and Kayleigh Bryant each scored 10 points for the Dragons while Samantha Osborne added nine points. Liana Darling earned tournament MVP honors for her strong defensive play.
Leading Morris with a game-high 11 points was Hannah Wist.
South Kortright 59, Sidney 37
South Kortright rolled to victory 59-37 over Sidney in Wednesday’s Edmeston Tournament game.
Lacey Eckert led South Kortright with 15 points, and Adelynn Eckert and Emily Andersen followed with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Sideny’s Ava Cirigliano led her team with 15 points, followed by Emma Simmons with 11 points.
Greene 57, Unadilla Valley 35
Greene defeated Unadilla Valley 57-35 in the championship game of the Unadilla Valley Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
Greene was led by Payton Yahner with 15 points scored, followed by Abby Yahner with 10 points.
Unadilla Valley’s top scorer was Jaiden Schrag with 12 points.
Worcester 47, Charlotte Valley 24
The Wolverines used a big first quarter to defeat the Wildcats 47-24 on Wednesday in the consolation game of the Ray Preston Tournament in Davenport.
Worcester put up 28 points in the first quarter to jump out to an early 28-8 lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.
Elizabeth Odell led the way with 20 points while Anna Serdy and Iriyah Haley also finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Ella Gerster scored nine points to lead Charlotte Valley.
Laurens 39, Milford 23
The Leopards defeated the Wildcats in a low-scoring affair on Wednesday in the Stamford Holiday Tournament.
Gabby Andrades led Laurens with a game-high 17 points. Kyrah Andrades pitched in with eight points of her own.
Leading the way for Milford was Delaney Maison with nine points.
Schenevus 36, Morris 27
S … 9 6 11 10 — 36
M … 10 2 5 10 — 27
Schenevus: Autumn Burton 1 0-0 3, Liana Darling 0 1-2 1, Kayleigh Bryant 4 1-6 10, Samantha Osborne 2 5-10 9, Kelsey Burton 4 2-6 10, Samantha Barrett 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 9-24 36
Morris: Carissa Richards 2 0-0 5, Hannah Wist 5 0-0 11, Maiya King 0 0-0 0, Madison Aikins 1 0-2 3, Triana Hawkins 1 0-0 2, Hannah Sawyer 2 0-0 6, Maddie Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 0-2 27
Three-point baskets: S 3 (Au. Burton, K. Bryant, Barrett); M 5 (Richards, Wist, Aikins, Sawyer 2)
South Kortright 59, Sidney 37
SK … 13 15 20 11 — 59
S … 15 2 2 18 — 37
South Kortright: Caila Thomas 2 0-0 4, Emily Andersen 4 3-3 11, Madison Coberly 1 1-1 3, Katherine Reinshagen 2 0-0 4, Hannah Collins 0 1-2 1, Lacey Eckert 7 1-2 15, Adelynn Eckert 6 0-0 12, Marion Stiber 4 1-2 9. Totals 26 7-10 59
Sidney: Ava Cirigliano 5 6-8 15, Emma Simmons 4 1-6 11, India Insigna 1 0-0 2, Courtney Mondore 0 0-2 0, Emma Constable 2 0-0 3, Makayla Bales 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 7-16 37
Three-point baskets: SK 0; S 2 (Cirigliano, Constable)
Greene 57, Unadilla Valley 35
G … 17 21 13 6 — 57
UV … 3 10 5 17 — 35
Greene: Emma Rice 1 0-0 3, Olivia Kennedy 3 1-2 7, Cassie Butler 3 0-0 7, Abby Yahner 4 2-2 10, Payton Yahner 5 3-4 15, Natalie Scofield 1 0-0 2, Claire Flanagan 1 0-2 2, Brooklyn Francis 0 0-2 0, Paige Estabrook 1 2-2 4, Lyla Biefeldt 2 2-2 7. Totals 21 10-16 57
Unadilla Valley: Jaiden Schrag 4 4-4 12, Kadence York 4 1-3 9, Keona Courtright 1 3-6 5, Lily Parker 3 3-3 9. Totals 12 11-16 35
Three-point baskets: G 5 (P Yahner 2, Rice, Butler, Biefeldt); UV 0
Worcester 47, Charlotte Valley 24
W … 28 6 6 7 — 47
CV … 8 4 3 9 — 24
Worcester: Sophia Adams 1 0-0 2, Iriyah Haley 3 1-2 10, Makenna Ventaleth 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Odell 9 2-2 20, Hailey Shalor 0 0-0 0, Anna Serdy 5 0-0 13, Rianna Otero 1 0-0 2, Rylee Fakone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-4 47
Charlotte Valley: Elizabeth Gerster 1 0-0 2, Cadence Losie 2 0-0 4, Kailey Whitbeck 2 3-4 7, Natalie Amadon 0 0-0 0, Arianna Gonsalves 1 0-0 2, Ella Gerster 4 1-2 9. Totals: 10 4-6 24
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Haley 3, Serdy 3); CV 0
Laurens 39, Milford 23
L … 9 10 9 11 — 39
M … 6 4 5 8 — 23
L: Natasha Solovich 3 0-0 6, Gabby Andrades 7 2-5 17, Cassidy Moxley 1 0-0 2, Kyrah Andrades 4 0-0 8, Genesis Bushnell 1 0-0 2, Jaden Gravelding 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 2-5 39
M: Taylor Beckley 3 0-0 6, Kara Mertz 3 2-2 8, Julia Browning 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 2 5-6 9, Allison Munson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-8 23.
Three-point baskets: L 1 (G. Andrades); M 0
