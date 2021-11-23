The Schenevus girls basketball team defeated Hunter-Tannersville 54-33 in a season-opening tournament hosted by the H-T Booster Club.
Samantha Osborne led the Dragons with a game-high 16 points. Also contributing were Kelsey Burton (13 points), Liana Darling (10), Shawna Whiteman (8), and Kayleigh Bryant (7).
Gwendolyn Glennon and Hedda Flynn led the Wildcats with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
H-T will be in action at the Laurens Tournament on Dec. 3 and 4.
Schenevus 54, Hunter-Tannersville 33
S … 17 19 9 9 — 54
HT … 9 4 15 5 — 33
S: Samantha Osborne 16, Kelsey Burton 13, Liana Darling 10, Shawna Whiteman 8, Kayleigh Bryant 7
HT: Gwendolyn Glennon 14, Hedda Flynn 12, Emma Constable 4, Marissa Legg 2, Saleema Paladian 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.