Schenevus hands Milford first loss of season

Schenevus pulled ahead of Milford early and won 7-2 during the second game of a doubleheader in Milford on Friday, handing the Wildcats their first loss this season.
Autumn Burton hit a double for Schenevus, with Kelsey Burton and Leeanna Darling each getting two hits apiece.
Milford (7-1 overall, 5-1 league) will face Worcester on Saturday in the Davenport Tournament.
Milford 9, Laurens 3
Milford defeated Laurens 9-3 on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Leeanna West struck out 17 on the mound to earn the win. West also went 2-for-3 at bat and drove in three runs, and Taylor Beckly went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Oneonta 15, Norwich 1
The Oneonta softball team defeated Norwich 15-1 in a five-inning game on Friday.
Madie Dening got the win for Oneonta totaling seven strikeouts on the mound.
At the plate, Natalie VanZandt had a triple and two RBIs, Dening had a triple and an RBI, Logan Jipson and Izzy Giacomelli each had a double and an RBI, and Carly Erbe had three RBIs.
Oneonta will be at Cooperstown on Saturday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 20, Worcester 4
CVS/SS hosted its Breast Cancer awareness and Senior game on Friday, where it defeated Worcester 20-4.
For CVS/SS, Brin Whiteman hit a double and scored three runs, Lexi Dygert had two hits, and Cendra Crawford drove in three runs. Mia Dubben earned the pitching win, allowing only two hits.
Maci Milavec hit a double for Worcester.
Morris/Edmeston 12, Franklin 6
Morris/Edmeston earned a 12-6 win over Franklin on Friday in the Tri-Valley League.
Hannah Wist earned the win on the mound and kept Franklin off the scoreboard for the first three innings. Wist and teammate Mackenzie Graves each hit a double.
Morris/Edmeston will be at the Mudville Tournament in Herkimer on Saturday.
Gilboa 24, South Kortright 1 (Thursday)
Gilboa scored multiple runs in all five innings of Thursday’s 24-1 road victory over South Kortright.
Olivia Ross notched a triple for Gilboa while Olena Kuchar had a pair of singles. The Wildcats took advantage of 19 South Kortright walks.
Kara Dumas earned the win on the mound after striking out five and allowing one hit and one walk in three innings. Ross had two strikeouts in two innings of relief.
